Lekevie Johnson resigns from Centennial football job

CHAMPAIGN — Centennial football is seeking a new leader after Lekevie Johnson resigned Wednesday.

Johnson announced his decision in a Twitter post, which he sent shortly before the Chargers' athletic department issued a press release on the matter.

After four seasons in charge of the Centennial gridiron program, Johnson said he felt he was "neglecting some things that I need to focus on churchwise and familywise."

"I've got so much on my plate, so I started evaluating that," said Johnson, who is reverend of Jericho Missionary Baptist Church in Champaign. "I'm just trying to take something off my plate right now so I can give some full attention to those things I need to."

The church recently was embroiled in an internal dispute that legally concluded last August, when the Champaign County court dismissed a lawsuit by a former deacon against Johnson, his church and others.

Johnson achieved a 12-25 ledger over his quartet of campaigns with the Chargers, qualifying for the Class 6A postseason in his first year of 2015. Centennial's press release stated that Johnson "worked diligently along with his coaching staff to provide all student-athletes with a great experience."

The release did not offer specifics on the position's future, and Johnson said he was not sure who might take his spot.

"They'll do a heck of a job finding my replacement," Johnson said. "It's a little emotional talking about it because (coaching will) be with you the rest of your life. I really can see how individuals stay 15, 20 years."