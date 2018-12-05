Seven local teams ranked in first 2018-19 hoops polls

The inaugural prep basketball rankings for the 2018-19 displays a pair of area teams at the top of their respective classes.

The Schlarman girls and Cissna Park boys rate at the top of the Class 1A polls. The Hilltoppers are coming off a 1A state championship, while the Timberwolves, despite falling short of any postseason hardware last year, returned almost all of their lineup and boast high expectations.

Five other local programs, across both the boys' and girls' realm, also receiving a ranking, in addition to six more teams receiving votes, but falling short of a top-10 spot.

Below are the four classes' worth of rankings in both boys' and girls' hoops.

BOYS

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Belleville West (8) 6-0 89 -

2. Whitney Young (1) 2-0 81 -

3. Bloomington 6-0 47 -

4. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 6-0 43 -

5. Curie 5-0 41 -

6. Danville 8-0 36 -

(tie) Bolingbrook 5-0 36 -

8. Simeon 1-1 30 -

9. Lisle (Benet Academy) 6-1 24 -

10. Rockford East 6-0 20 -

Others receiving votes: Moline 15. Homewood-Flossmoor 7. Evanston Township 6. Collinsville 5. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 4. Riverside-Brookfield 4. Rock Island 3. Oswego East 2. Glenbrook South 1. York 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morgan Park (4) 3-1 100 -

2. Springfield Southeast (1) 4-1 83 -

3. Bogan (6) 5-0 79 -

4. East St. Louis 4-1 56 -

5. St. Viator 5-1 42 -

(tie) Kankakee 8-0 42 -

7. DePaul College Prep 5-0 39 -

8. Ottawa 6-0 22 -

9. Mount Vernon 6-1 21 -

10. Lincoln 5-0 19 -

(tie) Benton 5-0 19 -

Others receiving votes: Highland 12. Hillcrest 12. Peoria Notre Dame 9. Carbondale 9. Metamora 7. Centralia 7. Champaign Central 6. Springfield Lanphier 6. St. Rita 4. Morton 3. Mahomet-Seymour 3. Quincy Notre Dame 3. Farragut 1. Galesburg 1.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Nashville (3) 5-0 81 -

2. Leo (4) 4-1 65 -

3. Chicago Uplift 2-1 51 -

4. Orr (4) 2-3 49 -

5. Rockford Christian 7-0 45 -

6. Casey-Westfield 6-0 37 -

7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4-2 31 -

(tie) Williamsville 2-0 31 -

9. Aurora Christian 7-1 28 -

10. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 4-2 23 -

Others receiving votes: Fairfield 22. Warsaw West Hancock 21. Monticello 20. Monmouth-Roseville 14. Champaign St. Thomas More 12. Farmington 10. Corliss 9. Petersburg PORTA 9. Bureau Valley 9. Marshall 8. Quest Academy 7. Crane 7. Eureka 5. Bloomington Central Catholic 4. Sterling Newman 4. Chicago Marshall 2. Pinckneyville 2.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Cissna Park (2) 2-0 66 -

2. East Dubuque (3) 7-0 61 -

3. Payson Seymour (1) 5-0 58 -

4. Providence-St. Mel (1) 2-2 44 -

5. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 4-1 39 -

6. Concord Triopia 7-0 33 -

(tie) Lena-Winslow 2-0 33 -

8. Thompsonville (1) 6-0 30 -

9. Madison (1) 1-1 24 -

10. Cairo 4-3 17 -

Others receiving votes: Moweaqua Central A&M 14. Okawville 10. Springfield Calvary 10. Illini Central 10. Woodlawn 9. Mulberry Grove 8. Elmwood 8. Winchester-West Central 8. Woodland 4. St. Anne 3. Nokomis 3. Camp Point Central 3.

GIRLS

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maine West (7) 9-0 70 —

2. Fremd 9-0 58 —

3. Rock Island 6-0 56 —

4. Benet (1) 8-1 51 —

5. Edwardsville 8-1 46 —

6. Hononegah 5-0 36 —

7. Montini 6-1 34 —

8. Rolling Meadows 8-1 19 —

9. Rockford Boylan 7-0 13 —

10. Normal Community 7-3 9 —

Others receiving votes: Normal West 8. Geneva 8. Whitney Young 7. Kenwood 7. Glenbrook South 6. Stevenson 3. Mother McAuley 3. Quincy 2. Thornwood 2. Zion Benton 1. Glenbard West 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Richwoods (7) 9-0 70 —

2. Kankakee 7-0 49 —

3. Carterville 8-1 47 —

4. Morton 7-1 45 —

5. Bethalto Civic Memorial 8-0 37 —

6. Burlington Central 5-1 32 —

7. Geneseo 7-0 24 —

8. Charleston 8-0 16 —

(tie) St. Viator 6-1 16 —

10. Bishop McNamara 4-1 11 —

(tie) Nazareth 7-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: Highland 8. Sandwich 7. Effingham 6. Providence 4. Breese Mater Dei 2.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Harrisburg (1) 7-0 66 —

2. Eureka 9-0 62 —

3. Greenville (1) 8-0 49 —

4. Chicago Marshall (4) 5-3 47 —

5. Teutopolis (1) 8-2 46 —

6. St. Joseph-Ogden (1) 8-0 42 —

7. Pleasant Plains 7-2 36 —

8. Quincy Notre Dame 5-0 29 —

9. Knoxville 7-0 19 —

10. Sullivan 5-1 15 —

Others receiving votes: Watseka 14. Riverdale 12. Walther Lutheran 10. Vienna 10. Illini West (Carthage) 9. Carlinville 9. Harlan 7. Rock Island Alleman 5. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 3. Hamilton County 2. Fieldcrest 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. Hamilton 1.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Danville Schlarman (7) 6-1 70 —

2. Goreville 6-0 50 —

3. Illini Bluffs 8-0 42 —

4. Annawan 5-1 41 —

5. Tri-County 6-0 35 —

6. Lewistown 7-0 34 —

7. Stockton 5-1 26 —

8. Jacksonville Routt 7-1 20 —

9. Centralia Christ Our Rock 8-1 14 —

10. Brimfield 8-1 11 —

Others receiving votes: Newark 10. Hope 9. Springfield Lutheran 9. Amboy 7. Lanark Eastland 4. Winchester 2. Concord Triopia 1.