Fourteen footballers selected to 2019 Shrine Bowl Game

Fourteen local seniors will compete in the 45th annual Illinois Shrine Bowl Game, a football all-star showcase held in summer 2019.

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association on Wednesday announced its East and West teams for this event, which is hosted by Illinois Wesleyan.

Twelve area football programs are represented on the East Team.

— Argenta-Oreana: Makhi Stanley, RB

— Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin: Zane Reining, OL

— Centennial: Jastin Butts-Dugar, CB

— Fisher: Tanner Diorio, DL

— Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Wyatt Mosier, DL

— Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Hayden Workman, DL

— Monticello: Alek Bundy, S; Braden Snyder, QB

— Oakwood: Nick Grubb, LB

— Prairie Central: Jonah Miller, OL

— St. Joseph-Ogden: Cole Zaccarelli, DL

— Tuscola: Cade Kresin, S/P/K; CJ Picazo, OL

— Villa Grove/Heritage: Colton Little, DL

The game is slated for Saturday, June 15, at 11 a.m. inside Bloomington’s Tucci Stadium. The contest raises money for Shriners Hospitals for Children.