Final N-G football Top 10: Dec. 16, 2018

Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS breaks down the final top 10 area rankings for the 2018 football season:

RK., SCHOOL, REC. (PREV.)

T-1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 14-0 (1)

Falcons haven’t lost in their last 28 games and now have consecutive Class 2A state championships.

T-1. Monticello, 14-0 (2)

Sages staved off Byron in the Class 3A state title game to win on that stage for the first time in program history.

3. Tuscola, 10-2 (3)

Warriors were slowed by state-finalist Maroa-Forsyth in the 2A quarters, but still boast 23 victories over the last two years.

4. Argenta-Oreana, 12-1 (4)

Bombers’ dream season ended one win short of Class 1A state, as they fell to eventual state runner-up Camp Point Central.

5. Prairie Central, 7-3 (9)

Hawks landed a tough draw in Class 4A, losing to Murphysboro by two points to conclude what was ultimately a successful season.

6. Champaign Central, 6-4 (10)

Maroons’ first year under Tim Turner was quite the success, as program nearly pulled off a first-round victory in Class 5A.

7. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 9-2 (5)

Blue Devils advanced to 2A’s second round before falling short against Tuscola, but look primed for strong future.

8. Fisher, 8-3 (6)

Bunnies earned a Class 1A playoff victory at home but couldn’t keep momentum going against top-seeded Argenta-Oreana.

9. Arcola, 8-3 (7)

Purple Riders doused Salt Fork in the Class 1A first round before running into a tough Concord Triopia team in the next phase.

10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7-4 (8)

Panthers surprised Vandalia as a Class 3A No. 10 seed but didn’t have enough gas to keep up with second seed Carlinville.