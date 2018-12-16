Final N-G football Top 10: Dec. 16, 2018
Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS breaks down the final top 10 area rankings for the 2018 football season:
RK., SCHOOL, REC. (PREV.)
T-1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 14-0 (1)
Falcons haven’t lost in their last 28 games and now have consecutive Class 2A state championships.
T-1. Monticello, 14-0 (2)
Sages staved off Byron in the Class 3A state title game to win on that stage for the first time in program history.
3. Tuscola, 10-2 (3)
Warriors were slowed by state-finalist Maroa-Forsyth in the 2A quarters, but still boast 23 victories over the last two years.
4. Argenta-Oreana, 12-1 (4)
Bombers’ dream season ended one win short of Class 1A state, as they fell to eventual state runner-up Camp Point Central.
5. Prairie Central, 7-3 (9)
Hawks landed a tough draw in Class 4A, losing to Murphysboro by two points to conclude what was ultimately a successful season.
6. Champaign Central, 6-4 (10)
Maroons’ first year under Tim Turner was quite the success, as program nearly pulled off a first-round victory in Class 5A.
7. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 9-2 (5)
Blue Devils advanced to 2A’s second round before falling short against Tuscola, but look primed for strong future.
8. Fisher, 8-3 (6)
Bunnies earned a Class 1A playoff victory at home but couldn’t keep momentum going against top-seeded Argenta-Oreana.
9. Arcola, 8-3 (7)
Purple Riders doused Salt Fork in the Class 1A first round before running into a tough Concord Triopia team in the next phase.
10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7-4 (8)
Panthers surprised Vandalia as a Class 3A No. 10 seed but didn’t have enough gas to keep up with second seed Carlinville.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.