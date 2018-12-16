Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Final N-G football Top 10: Dec. 16, 2018
Final N-G football Top 10: Dec. 16, 2018

Sun, 12/16/2018 - 7:00am | Colin Likas
2018 N-G All-Area Football Team
Photo by: Stephen Haas
Members of the News-Gazette's All-Area Football Team pose for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.

Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS breaks down the final top 10 area rankings for the 2018 football season:

RK., SCHOOL, REC. (PREV.)

T-1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 14-0 (1)  

Falcons haven’t lost in their last 28 games and now have consecutive Class 2A state championships.

T-1. Monticello, 14-0 (2)  

Sages staved off Byron in the Class 3A state title game to win on that stage for the first time in program history.

3. Tuscola, 10-2 (3) 

Warriors were slowed by state-finalist Maroa-Forsyth in the 2A quarters, but still boast 23 victories over the last two years.

4. Argenta-Oreana, 12-1 (4)  

Bombers’ dream season ended one win short of Class 1A state, as they fell to eventual state runner-up Camp Point Central.

5. Prairie Central, 7-3 (9)  

Hawks landed a tough draw in Class 4A, losing to Murphysboro by two points to conclude what was ultimately a successful season.

6. Champaign Central, 6-4 (10)   

Maroons’ first year under Tim Turner was quite the success, as program nearly pulled off a first-round victory in Class 5A.

7. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 9-2 (5)  

Blue Devils advanced to 2A’s second round before falling short against Tuscola, but look primed for strong future.

8. Fisher, 8-3 (6)   

Bunnies earned a Class 1A playoff victory at home but couldn’t keep momentum going against top-seeded Argenta-Oreana.

9. Arcola, 8-3 (7)   

Purple Riders doused Salt Fork in the Class 1A first round before running into a tough Concord Triopia team in the next phase.

10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7-4 (8)   

Panthers surprised Vandalia as a Class 3A No. 10 seed but didn’t have enough gas to keep up with second seed Carlinville.

