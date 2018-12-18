IHSA football moving to district format in 2021

Other Related Content Proposed IHSA format shift presents a mixed bag

High school football in Illinois will be contested under a district format beginning with the 2021 season, the IHSA announced Tuesday morning.

The proposal suggesting the implementation of a district scheduling system passed by a 324-307-69 vote. This is the third time, according to the IHSA, such a proposal has been brought to the table.

Starting with the 2021 campaign, the IHSA will group programs into eight- or nine-team districts, with alignments based on school enrollment and geography. This means teams will know their respective playoff classes before the regular season.

These districts will last two years at a time, meaning the first will run through the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. The IHSA will schedule regular-season games between district-aligned squads, with schools having the authority to establish matchups on any open weeks. Those non-district bouts will not count toward postseason qualification. Playoff advancers from the regular season will be the top four finishers in each district.

In the IHSA's press release, organization executive director Craig Anderson said "the ideal situation would be 64 schools in each class, giving each of the eight classes eight districts with eight teams apiece." That equates to 512 teams, but 560 IHSA schools fielded a program last season. This does not consider schools within the 8-Man League.

The News-Gazette will have more information and reaction on this story as it becomes available.