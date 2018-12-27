Maroons overcome foul trouble in Centralia opener

Other Related Content 2018 high school holiday tournament scoreboard

CENTRALIA — What transpired in Thursday’s third quarter could have broken the Champaign Central boys’ basketball team.

Star sophomore Khailieo Terry came out of the halftime huddle with two fouls.

When play resumed, he quickly doubled that total.

The rest of coach Jeff Finke’s Maroons had to find a way past Thornton Fractional North in their Centralia Holiday Tournament opener.

That’s exactly what they did.

Pryce Punkay drained all four of Central’s three-pointers en route to a team-leading 15 points as the Maroons rallied past the Meteors 44-39.

“For our guys to be able to play without him, his strong presence,” Finke said of Terry, “I was proud of the effort the guys gave.”

Finke estimated Terry was on the hardwood just four or five minutes over the last two quarters for Central (5-4), which won consecutive tilts for the first time in more than a month.

In Terry’s place, Punkay and senior Sam Beesley (seven points) picked up the scoring load, and the Maroons outscored their foes 15-6 in the last period.

“It was more about just us taking the punches from their defensive pressure and really playing with a lot more composure,” Finke said. “In the second half, we just controlled (possession) a lot better.”

Other athletes also rose to the occasion for Central.

“Luke McMahon ... gave great minutes off the bench guarding the post, as did Isaiah Jackson,” Finke said. “Jake Meyer ... took three charges (Thursday), had a few key rebounds, couple key free throws.”

T.F. North’s Cornelius Gilbert still racked up 18 points, but no other Meteor exceeded eight.

Terry, despite his foul issues and five turnovers, still posted eight points, six blocked shots and two steals in his limited minutes.

And, best of all, the Maroons get to face Arlington (Tenn.) at 12:30 p.m. today on the tournament bracket’s championship side.

“Just happy to get that first win,” Finke said.