Dowling lands on Team USA

Bailey Dowling’s softball success has already reached across the area and state.

Now, the St. Joseph-Ogden junior and Alabama commit is part of Team USA.

Dowling, The News-Gazette’s Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018 and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018, was one of 20 high school softball players across the country to land on the 2019 United States Junior National team training roster, USA Softball announced on Wednesday.

"It really means everything to be able to represent U.S.A. across my chest this summer," Dowling said. "Honestly, when I was little, I never imagined softball being this major in my life, and it's just so amazing to be at this point right now."

A shortstop at SJ-O who has hit 43 home runs and 134 RBI to go along with a .640 average and 27 stolen bases in her first two seasons with the Spartans, Dowling will represent the U.S. at the 2019 Softball International Cup, along with select tour stops and international events, before the final 17-player roster for the Junior Women’s World Championship is set.

Dowling — who was part of 42 players to take part in selection trials this past week in Clearwater, Fla., for Team USA — will start her junior season at SJ-O on March 18 when the Spartans play at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

The Spartans have compiled a 66-9 record in Dowling’s first two seasons that included two Class 2A sectional titles along with a second-place finish in state in 2017.