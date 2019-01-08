Watseka, Sullivan girls on rise in AP basketball polls

Other Related Content Seven local teams ranked in first 2018-19 hoops polls

In the first update of Associated Press prep basketball polls in roughly a month, eight area clubs have been chosen among the top 10 of their respective classes.

Released Tuesday afternoon, the rankings include three local boys' groups and five area girls' squads.

Both the Cissna Park boys and the Schlarman girls remained atop their Class 1A platforms, despite not sitting with perfect records. And the Class 2A girls' poll contains a whopping three local outfits.

Here's a closer look at all eight polls from the second voting round of the 2018-19 season:

BOYS

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Belleville West (8) 17-0 80 1

2. Curie 15-1 72 5

3. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 15-1 63 4

4. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 15-1 42 NR

5. Whitney Young 13-6 34 2

6. Danville 14-2 29 6

7. Bloomington 12-4 19 3

(tie) Bolingbrook 9-3 19 7

9. Evanston Township 16-3 18 NR

(tie) Moline 15-2 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Geneva 14. York 10. Rockford East 8. Simeon 6. Lisle (Benet Academy) 4. Collinsville 2. New Trier 1. Normal Community 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Bogan (6) 14-1 93 3

2. Morgan Park (2) 11-3 87 1

3. Springfield Southeast (2) 13-1 79 2

4. St. Viator 14-2 59 T5

5. East St. Louis 11-5 51 4

(tie) Peoria Notre Dame 12-3 41 NR

6. DePaul College Prep 11-3 41 6

8. Lincoln 13-2 28 T10

9. Ottawa 14-1 25 8

10. Kankakee 9-4 12 T5

Others receiving votes: Lindblom 8. Rock Falls 7. Morton 5. Carbondale 5. Hillcrest 4. St. Laurence 3. Highland 1. Taylorville 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Leo (8) 13-3 107 2

2. Nashville (3) 16-2 86 1

3. Chicago Uplift 9-4 54 3

4. Bloomington Central Catholic 10-5 44 NR

5. Teutopolis 14-2 42 NR

(tie) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13-2 42 7

7. Orr 10-7 41 4

8. Casey-Westfield 15-2 31 6

9. Warsaw West Hancock 15-1 30 NR

10. Williamsville 12-1 22 8

Others receiving votes: Fairfield 19. Petersburg PORTA 16. Pinckneyville 16. Sterling Newman 14. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 10. Aurora Christian 8. Dunbar 6. Alton Marquette 4. Hall 4. Corliss 3. Westmont 2. Shelbyville 1. Chicago Marshall 1. Eureka 1. Rockford Christian 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Cissna Park (1) 14-1 86 1

2. Providence-St. Mel (3) 11-4 85 4

3. East Dubuque (5) 15-0 81 2

4. Concord Triopia (1) 17-0 66 6

5. Payson Seymour 12-2 59 3

6. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 14-2 44 5

7. Thompsonville 16-2 20 8

8. Polo 15-2 15 NR

(tie) Ottawa Marquette 15-2 15 NR

10. Elmwood 12-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Moweaqua Central A&M 11. Lena-Winslow 11. Winchester-West Central 11. Camp Point Central 9. Madison 7. Sesser-Valier 5. Nokomis 3. Champaign Judah Christian 3. Roanoke-Benson 3. St. Anne 3. Pearl City 1.

GIRLS

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maine West (8) 19-0 80 1

2. Rock Island 17-1 66 3

3. Fremd 18-2 51 2

4. Montini 17-3 50 7

5. Edwardsville 17-2 49 5

6. Benet 18-4 38 4

7. Rockford Boylan 17-0 37 9

8. Whitney Young 13-4 24 NR

9. Hononegah 17-3 10 6

10. Mother McAuley 17-1 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Marist 8. Rolling Meadows 6. Thornwood 4. Normal Community 4. Bartlett 2. Geneva 2.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Richwoods 19-2 79 1

2. Kankakee (7) 21-0 76 2

(tie) Morton (1) 16-2 76 4

4. Bloomington Central Catholic 17-3 44 NR

(tie) Charleston 19-0 44 T8

6. Bethalto Civic Memorial 17-3 39 5

7. Nazareth (1) 16-1 34 T10

8. Carterville 16-3 30 3

9. Sandwich 19-0 19 NR

10. Burlington Central 13-5 17 6

Others receiving votes: Geneseo 14. Breese Mater Dei 8. Effingham 4. Columbia 4. Morgan Park 3. Providence 2. Highland 1. Bishop McNamara 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Eureka (5) 19-2 77 2

2. Greenville (1) 18-1 50 3

3. Harrisburg (1) 18-2 48 1

4. Watseka 16-2 43 NR

5. Sullivan (1) 18-1 38 10

6. Chicago Marshall (1) 12-7 36 4

7. Walther Lutheran 17-0 35 NR

8. Teutopolis 16-3 33 5

9. St. Joseph-Ogden 16-4 23 6

(tie) Hamilton County 20-1 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Knoxville 19. Pleasant Plains 18. Carlinville 9. Hillsboro 9. Buffalo Tri-City 8. Quincy Notre Dame 8. Camp Point Central 7. Bismarck-Henning 5. Midwest Central 3. Marshall 2. Riverdale 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Danville Schlarman (9) 15-2 98 1

2. Lewistown (1) 20-0 90 6

3. Goreville 17-4 56 2

3. Jacksonville Routt 17-2 56 8

5. Stockton 15-2 48 7

6. Lanark Eastland 17-4 43 NR

7. Tri-County 16-3 39 5

8. Illini Bluffs 17-4 38 3

9. Amboy 17-1 21 NR

10. Altamont 18-2 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Concord Triopia 9. Centralia Christ Our Rock 8. Dakota 6. Lexington 6. Ashton-Franklin Center 5. Hope Academy 4. East Dubuque 2. Annawan 1. Newark 1. Nokomis 1.