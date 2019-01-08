Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Watseka, Sullivan girls on rise in AP basketball polls
Tue, 01/08/2019 - 4:07pm | Colin Likas

In the first update of Associated Press prep basketball polls in roughly a month, eight area clubs have been chosen among the top 10 of their respective classes.

Released Tuesday afternoon, the rankings include three local boys' groups and five area girls' squads.

Both the Cissna Park boys and the Schlarman girls remained atop their Class 1A platforms, despite not sitting with perfect records. And the Class 2A girls' poll contains a whopping three local outfits.

Here's a closer look at all eight polls from the second voting round of the 2018-19 season:

BOYS
Class 4A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Belleville West (8)    17-0    80    1
2. Curie    15-1    72    5
3. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)    15-1    63    4
4. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)    15-1    42    NR
5. Whitney Young    13-6    34    2
6. Danville    14-2    29    6
7. Bloomington    12-4    19    3
(tie) Bolingbrook    9-3    19    7
9. Evanston Township    16-3    18    NR
(tie) Moline    15-2    18    NR
Others receiving votes: Geneva 14. York 10. Rockford East 8. Simeon 6. Lisle (Benet Academy) 4. Collinsville 2. New Trier 1. Normal Community 1.

Class 3A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Bogan (6)    14-1    93    3
2. Morgan Park (2)    11-3    87    1
3. Springfield Southeast (2)    13-1    79    2
4. St. Viator    14-2    59    T5
5. East St. Louis    11-5    51    4
(tie) Peoria Notre Dame    12-3    41    NR
6. DePaul College Prep    11-3    41    6
8. Lincoln    13-2    28    T10
9. Ottawa    14-1    25    8
10. Kankakee    9-4    12    T5
Others receiving votes: Lindblom 8. Rock Falls 7. Morton 5. Carbondale 5. Hillcrest 4. St. Laurence 3. Highland 1. Taylorville 1.

Class 2A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Leo (8)    13-3    107    2
2. Nashville (3)    16-2    86    1
3. Chicago Uplift    9-4    54    3
4. Bloomington Central Catholic    10-5    44    NR
5. Teutopolis    14-2    42    NR
(tie) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    13-2    42    7
7. Orr    10-7    41    4
8. Casey-Westfield    15-2    31    6
9. Warsaw West Hancock    15-1    30    NR
10. Williamsville    12-1    22    8
Others receiving votes: Fairfield 19. Petersburg PORTA 16. Pinckneyville 16. Sterling Newman 14. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 10. Aurora Christian 8. Dunbar 6. Alton Marquette 4. Hall 4. Corliss 3. Westmont 2. Shelbyville 1. Chicago Marshall 1. Eureka 1. Rockford Christian 1.

Class 1A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Cissna Park (1)    14-1    86    1
2. Providence-St. Mel (3)    11-4    85    4
3. East Dubuque (5)    15-0    81    2
4. Concord Triopia (1)    17-0    66    6
5. Payson Seymour    12-2    59    3
6. Kewanee (Wethersfield)    14-2    44    5
7. Thompsonville    16-2    20    8
8. Polo    15-2    15    NR
(tie) Ottawa Marquette    15-2    15    NR
10. Elmwood    12-2    12    NR
Others receiving votes: Moweaqua Central A&M 11. Lena-Winslow 11. Winchester-West Central 11. Camp Point Central 9. Madison 7. Sesser-Valier 5. Nokomis 3. Champaign Judah Christian 3. Roanoke-Benson 3. St. Anne 3. Pearl City 1.

 

GIRLS
Class 4A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Maine West (8)    19-0    80    1
2. Rock Island    17-1    66    3
3. Fremd    18-2    51    2
4. Montini    17-3    50    7
5. Edwardsville    17-2    49    5
6. Benet    18-4    38    4
7. Rockford Boylan    17-0    37    9
8. Whitney Young    13-4    24    NR
9. Hononegah    17-3    10    6
10. Mother McAuley    17-1    9    NR
Others receiving votes: Marist 8. Rolling Meadows 6. Thornwood 4. Normal Community 4. Bartlett 2. Geneva 2.

Class 3A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Richwoods    19-2    79    1
2. Kankakee (7)    21-0    76    2
(tie) Morton (1)    16-2    76    4
4. Bloomington Central Catholic    17-3    44    NR
(tie) Charleston    19-0    44    T8
6. Bethalto Civic Memorial    17-3    39    5
7. Nazareth (1)    16-1    34    T10
8. Carterville    16-3    30    3
9. Sandwich    19-0    19    NR
10. Burlington Central    13-5    17    6
Others receiving votes: Geneseo 14. Breese Mater Dei 8. Effingham 4. Columbia 4. Morgan Park 3. Providence 2. Highland 1. Bishop McNamara 1.

Class 2A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Eureka (5)    19-2    77    2
2. Greenville (1)    18-1    50    3
3. Harrisburg (1)    18-2    48    1
4. Watseka    16-2    43    NR
5. Sullivan (1)    18-1    38    10
6. Chicago Marshall (1)    12-7    36    4
7. Walther Lutheran    17-0    35    NR
8. Teutopolis    16-3    33    5
9. St. Joseph-Ogden    16-4    23    6
 (tie) Hamilton County    20-1    23    NR
Others receiving votes: Knoxville 19. Pleasant Plains 18. Carlinville 9. Hillsboro 9. Buffalo Tri-City 8. Quincy Notre Dame 8. Camp Point Central 7. Bismarck-Henning 5. Midwest Central 3. Marshall 2. Riverdale 1.

Class 1A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Danville Schlarman (9)    15-2    98    1
2. Lewistown (1)    20-0    90    6
3. Goreville    17-4    56    2
3. Jacksonville Routt    17-2    56    8
5. Stockton    15-2    48    7
6. Lanark Eastland    17-4    43    NR
7. Tri-County    16-3    39    5
8. Illini Bluffs    17-4    38    3
9. Amboy    17-1    21    NR
10. Altamont    18-2    18    NR
Others receiving votes: Concord Triopia 9. Centralia Christ Our Rock 8. Dakota 6. Lexington 6. Ashton-Franklin Center 5. Hope Academy 4. East Dubuque 2. Annawan 1. Newark 1. Nokomis 1.

