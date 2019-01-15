Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Danville boys fifth, Sullivan girls third in AP hoops poll
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

Danville boys fifth, Sullivan girls third in AP hoops poll

Tue, 01/15/2019 - 3:22pm | Colin Likas

Other Related Content

Both the Danville boys' and Sullivan girls' basketball programs took a small jump up their latest state rankings, which were released Tuesday afternoon.

The newest Associated Press hoops polls include eight local programs — all of the same groups as last week — across four classes.

Coach Ted Houpt's Vikings rose one spot in the Class 4A boys' poll, and coach Sheri McCain's Redskins popped up two spots in the Class 2A girls' ratings.

Below are all eight polls — four for each gender — chosen by sports reporters from around the state.

BOYS
Class 4A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Belleville West (8)    17-0    80    1
2. Curie    18-1    72    2
3. Whitney Young    14-6    50    5
4. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)    17-1    49    3
5. Danville    16-2    46    6
6. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)    16-2    28    4
7. Evanston Township    17-3    27    T9
8. Moline    16-2    23    T9
(tie) Bolingbrook    11-3    23    T7
10. Rockford East    18-2    16    NR
Others receiving votes: Bloomington 10. Simeon 6. Homewood-Flossmoor 4. Loyola 3. Collinsville 1. Lisle (Benet Academy) 1. Geneva 1.

Class 3A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Bogan (10)    17-2    109    1
2. Morgan Park (1)    15-3    100    2
3. Springfield Southeast    14-1    87    3
4. East St. Louis    13-5    72    5
5. DePaul College Prep    13-4    46    T6
6. Peoria Notre Dame    13-4    44    T6
7. Lincoln    13-2    42    8
8. Ottawa    14-1    31    9
9. Rock Falls    19-1    20    NR
10. St. Viator    14-4    16    4
Others receiving votes: Kankakee 13. St. Laurence 9. Lindblom 8. Carbondale 4. North Lawndale 2. Highland 1. Hillcrest 1.

Class 2A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Nashville (9)    18-2    118    2
2. Leo    13-5    84    1
3. Teutopolis    15-2    82    T5
4. Orr (2)    13-7    80    7
5. Bloomington Central Catholic    11-5    75    4
6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    15-2    65    T5
7. Warsaw West Hancock    16-1    40    9
8. Chicago Uplift    9-6    39    3
9. Casey-Westfield    17-2    34    8
10. Pinckneyville (2)    17-2    29    NR
Others receiving votes: Williamsville 15. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 12. Aurora Christian 12. Westmont 8. Hall 7. Fairfield 7. Corliss 4. Alton Marquette 1. Monticello 1. Petersburg PORTA 1. Sterling Newman 1.

Class 1A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Providence-St. Mel (3)    15-4    111    2
2. Cissna Park (6)    16-1    109    1
3. East Dubuque (3)    16-0    97    3
4. Concord Triopia    18-0    89    4
5. Kewanee (Wethersfield)    15-2    60    6
6. Payson Seymour    13-3    54    5
7. Moweaqua Central A&M    16-3    31    NR
8. Thompsonville    17-2    29    7
9. Ottawa Marquette    16-2    28    T8
10. Winchester-West Central    14-5    11    NR
Others receiving votes: Nokomis 10. Polo 9. Elmwood 7. Sesser-Valier 6. Woodlawn 5. Champaign Judah Christian 2. Newark 1. Springfield Calvary 1.

 

GIRLS
Class 4A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Maine West (8)    21-0    80    1
2. Rock Island    18-1    70    2
3. Edwardsville    18-2    56    5
4. Fremd    19-3    55    3
5. Rockford Boylan    19-0    49    7
6. Montini    21-3    45    4
7. Whitney Young    15-4    29    8
8. Benet    18-4    28    6
9. Mother McAuley    19-2    14    10
10. Hononegah    19-4    6    9
Others receiving votes: Geneva 4. Bartlett 2. Normal Community 1. O’Fallon 1.

Class 3A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Kankakee (6)    24-0    101    T2
(tie) Richwoods (5)    20-2    101    1
3. Morton    18-2    90    T2
4. Bloomington Central Catholic    19-3    68    T4
5. Charleston    20-0    66    T4
6. Nazareth    18-1    62    8
7. Carterville    18-3    38    7
8. Sandwich    22-0    37    9
9. Bethalto Civic Memorial    19-4    14    6
(tie) Burlington Central    14-5    14    10
Others receiving votes: Effingham 4. Geneseo 4. Sterling 4. Breese Mater Dei 1. Columbia 1.

Class 2A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Eureka (9)    20-2    117    1
2. Greenville (1)    19-1    93    2
3. Sullivan (1)    19-1    73    5
4. Chicago Marshall (1)    13-7    71    6
5. Watseka    19-2    69    4
6. Walther Christian    17-0    51    7
7. Hamilton County    21-1    44    T9
8. Teutopolis    17-3    41    8
9. Harrisburg    21-2    40    3
10. St. Joseph-Ogden    18-4    22    T9
Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 9. Buffalo Tri-City 8. Pleasant Plains 6. Camp Point Central 6. Carlinville 4. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3. Illini West (Carthage) 2. Knoxville 1.

Class 1A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Danville Schlarman (13)    18-2    130    1
2. Jacksonville Routt    19-2    105    T3
3. Lewistown    21-1    97    2
4. Stockton    18-3    83    5
5. Lanark Eastland    21-4    76    6
6. Goreville    15-3    61    T3
7. Tri-County   17-4    47    7
8. Illini Bluffs    19-5    40    8
9. Amboy    20-1    36    9
10. Altamont    19-2    17    10
Others receiving votes: Concord Triopia 15. Dakota 4. Centralia Christ Our Rock 3. Aquin 1.

-