Danville boys fifth, Sullivan girls third in AP hoops poll

Both the Danville boys' and Sullivan girls' basketball programs took a small jump up their latest state rankings, which were released Tuesday afternoon.

The newest Associated Press hoops polls include eight local programs — all of the same groups as last week — across four classes.

Coach Ted Houpt's Vikings rose one spot in the Class 4A boys' poll, and coach Sheri McCain's Redskins popped up two spots in the Class 2A girls' ratings.

Below are all eight polls — four for each gender — chosen by sports reporters from around the state.

BOYS

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Belleville West (8) 17-0 80 1

2. Curie 18-1 72 2

3. Whitney Young 14-6 50 5

4. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 17-1 49 3

5. Danville 16-2 46 6

6. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 16-2 28 4

7. Evanston Township 17-3 27 T9

8. Moline 16-2 23 T9

(tie) Bolingbrook 11-3 23 T7

10. Rockford East 18-2 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Bloomington 10. Simeon 6. Homewood-Flossmoor 4. Loyola 3. Collinsville 1. Lisle (Benet Academy) 1. Geneva 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Bogan (10) 17-2 109 1

2. Morgan Park (1) 15-3 100 2

3. Springfield Southeast 14-1 87 3

4. East St. Louis 13-5 72 5

5. DePaul College Prep 13-4 46 T6

6. Peoria Notre Dame 13-4 44 T6

7. Lincoln 13-2 42 8

8. Ottawa 14-1 31 9

9. Rock Falls 19-1 20 NR

10. St. Viator 14-4 16 4

Others receiving votes: Kankakee 13. St. Laurence 9. Lindblom 8. Carbondale 4. North Lawndale 2. Highland 1. Hillcrest 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Nashville (9) 18-2 118 2

2. Leo 13-5 84 1

3. Teutopolis 15-2 82 T5

4. Orr (2) 13-7 80 7

5. Bloomington Central Catholic 11-5 75 4

6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 15-2 65 T5

7. Warsaw West Hancock 16-1 40 9

8. Chicago Uplift 9-6 39 3

9. Casey-Westfield 17-2 34 8

10. Pinckneyville (2) 17-2 29 NR

Others receiving votes: Williamsville 15. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 12. Aurora Christian 12. Westmont 8. Hall 7. Fairfield 7. Corliss 4. Alton Marquette 1. Monticello 1. Petersburg PORTA 1. Sterling Newman 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Providence-St. Mel (3) 15-4 111 2

2. Cissna Park (6) 16-1 109 1

3. East Dubuque (3) 16-0 97 3

4. Concord Triopia 18-0 89 4

5. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 15-2 60 6

6. Payson Seymour 13-3 54 5

7. Moweaqua Central A&M 16-3 31 NR

8. Thompsonville 17-2 29 7

9. Ottawa Marquette 16-2 28 T8

10. Winchester-West Central 14-5 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Nokomis 10. Polo 9. Elmwood 7. Sesser-Valier 6. Woodlawn 5. Champaign Judah Christian 2. Newark 1. Springfield Calvary 1.

GIRLS

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maine West (8) 21-0 80 1

2. Rock Island 18-1 70 2

3. Edwardsville 18-2 56 5

4. Fremd 19-3 55 3

5. Rockford Boylan 19-0 49 7

6. Montini 21-3 45 4

7. Whitney Young 15-4 29 8

8. Benet 18-4 28 6

9. Mother McAuley 19-2 14 10

10. Hononegah 19-4 6 9

Others receiving votes: Geneva 4. Bartlett 2. Normal Community 1. O’Fallon 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Kankakee (6) 24-0 101 T2

(tie) Richwoods (5) 20-2 101 1

3. Morton 18-2 90 T2

4. Bloomington Central Catholic 19-3 68 T4

5. Charleston 20-0 66 T4

6. Nazareth 18-1 62 8

7. Carterville 18-3 38 7

8. Sandwich 22-0 37 9

9. Bethalto Civic Memorial 19-4 14 6

(tie) Burlington Central 14-5 14 10

Others receiving votes: Effingham 4. Geneseo 4. Sterling 4. Breese Mater Dei 1. Columbia 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Eureka (9) 20-2 117 1

2. Greenville (1) 19-1 93 2

3. Sullivan (1) 19-1 73 5

4. Chicago Marshall (1) 13-7 71 6

5. Watseka 19-2 69 4

6. Walther Christian 17-0 51 7

7. Hamilton County 21-1 44 T9

8. Teutopolis 17-3 41 8

9. Harrisburg 21-2 40 3

10. St. Joseph-Ogden 18-4 22 T9

Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 9. Buffalo Tri-City 8. Pleasant Plains 6. Camp Point Central 6. Carlinville 4. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3. Illini West (Carthage) 2. Knoxville 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Danville Schlarman (13) 18-2 130 1

2. Jacksonville Routt 19-2 105 T3

3. Lewistown 21-1 97 2

4. Stockton 18-3 83 5

5. Lanark Eastland 21-4 76 6

6. Goreville 15-3 61 T3

7. Tri-County 17-4 47 7

8. Illini Bluffs 19-5 40 8

9. Amboy 20-1 36 9

10. Altamont 19-2 17 10

Others receiving votes: Concord Triopia 15. Dakota 4. Centralia Christ Our Rock 3. Aquin 1.