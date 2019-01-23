St. Joseph-Ogden girls up three spots in AP hoops poll

Little has changed among area teams in the latest Associated Press prep basketball polls, but one program saw a significant boost in its ranking.

The St. Joseph-Ogden girls hopped up from No. 10 to No. 7 in their Class 2A poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon along with seven others.

Here are the complete ratings -- four groups of 10 for each gender -- with the Class 1A and 2A girls' postseason pairings set to be released Friday.

BOYS

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Belleville West (10) 19-1 100 1

2. Curie 21-1 90 2

3. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 18-1 76 4

4. Whitney Young 17-6 61 3

5. Danville 18-2 55 5

6. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 18-3 44 6

7. Moline 18-2 37 T8

8. Bolingbrook 14-3 36 T8

9. Evanston Township 18-4 18 7

10. Rockford East 23-2 16 10

Others receiving votes: Normal Community 5. Geneva 4. Waubonsie Valley 2. Collinsville 2. Homewood-Flossmoor 2. Stevenson 1. Bloomington 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Bogan (12) 19-2 146 1

2. Morgan Park (3) 18-3 138 2

3. Springfield Southeast 17-1 120 3

4. East St. Louis 16-5 105 4

5. Peoria Notre Dame 14-4 75 6

6. Lincoln 15-2 73 7

7. Ottawa 16-1 51 8

8. Rock Falls 20-1 28 9

9. St. Viator 16-4 25 10

10. St. Laurence 19-3 20 NR

Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 17. Lindblom 15. Carbondale 4. Farragut 2. Kankakee 2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 2. Highland 1. Taylorville 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Nashville (11) 21-2 142 1

2. Leo 14-5 118 2

3. Teutopolis 17-3 106 3

4. Orr (2) 15-7 99 4

5. Bloomington Central Catholic 14-5 85 5

6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 17-2 77 6

7. Pinckneyville (2) 21-2 53 10

8. Warsaw West Hancock 17-1 52 7

9. Casey-Westfield 19-2 35 9

10. Chicago Uplift 11-6 32 8

Others receiving votes: Fairfield 8. Dunbar 7. Sterling Newman 3. Aurora Christian 2. Westmont 2. Pleasant Plains 1. Alton Marquette 1. Hall 1. Monticello 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Providence-St. Mel (12) 16-5 138 1

2. Cissna Park 18-2 116 2

3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 16-2 96 5

4. Moweaqua Central A&M (1) 18-3 77 7

5. East Dubuque (1) 18-1 75 3

6. Winchester-West Central 16-5 68 10

7. Ottawa Marquette 18-2 56 9

8. Concord Triopia 18-2 39 4

9. Thompsonville 19-2 35 8

10. Madison 9-8 31 NR

Others receiving votes: Nokomis 12. Newark 7. Lena-Winslow 5. Elmwood 5. Polo 4. Woodlawn 3. Payson Seymour 2. Champaign Judah Christian 1.



GIRLS

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maine West (8) 23-0 80 1

2. Rock Island 22-1 72 2

3. Fremd 20-4 61 4

4. Edwardsville 21-2 58 3

5. Rockford Boylan 22-1 47 5

6. Montini 23-4 36 6

7. Whitney Young 17-5 32 7

8. Benet 19-5 24 8

9. Mother McAuley 20-2 15 9

10. Hononegah 20-4 14 10

Others receiving votes: Geneva 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Kankakee (10) 26-0 117 1

2. Richwoods (2) 23-2 108 T2

3. Morton 21-2 94 T2

4. Bloomington Central Catholic 20-3 75 4

5. Charleston 21-0 72 5

6. Nazareth 21-1 69 6

7. Sandwich 23-0 45 8

8. Carterville 21-3 39 7

9. Bethalto Civic Memorial 21-5 14 T9

10. Sterling 18-4 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Effingham 8. Geneseo 5. Burlington Central 4. St. Viator 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Eureka (12) 22-2 138 1

2. Greenville (1) 22-1 119 2

3. Sullivan (1) 21-1 104 3

4. Chicago Marshall 17-7 81 4

5. Watseka 21-2 79 5

6. Walther Christian 22-0 78 6

7. St. Joseph-Ogden 20-4 45 10

8. Harrisburg 22-3 33 9

9. Teutopolis 23-4 26 8

10. Marshall 13-7 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 15. Carlinville 11. Pleasant Plains 10. Knoxville 6. Hamilton 4. Illini West (Carthage) 2. Hamilton County 2.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Danville Schlarman (14) 21-2 140 1

2. Jacksonville Routt 21-2 118 2

3. Lewistown 25-1 117 3

4. Stockton 21-3 93 4

5. Lanark Eastland 23-4 81 5

6. Tri-County 20-4 61 7

7. Goreville 17-4 53 6

8. Amboy 23-1 38 9

9. Aquin 21-4 24 NR

10. Altamont 22-2 22 10

Others receiving votes: Illini Bluffs 11. Centralia Christ Our Rock 9. Concord Triopia 3.