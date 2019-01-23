Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News UPDATE: After fire, Mount Olive finds new home for church services

St. Joseph-Ogden girls up three spots in AP hoops poll
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

St. Joseph-Ogden girls up three spots in AP hoops poll

Wed, 01/23/2019 - 4:49pm | Colin Likas

Little has changed among area teams in the latest Associated Press prep basketball polls, but one program saw a significant boost in its ranking.

The St. Joseph-Ogden girls hopped up from No. 10 to No. 7 in their Class 2A poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon along with seven others.

Here are the complete ratings -- four groups of 10 for each gender -- with the Class 1A and 2A girls' postseason pairings set to be released Friday.

BOYS
Class 4A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Belleville West (10)    19-1    100    1
2. Curie    21-1    90    2
3. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)    18-1    76    4
4. Whitney Young    17-6    61    3
5. Danville    18-2    55    5
6. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)    18-3    44    6
7. Moline    18-2    37    T8
8. Bolingbrook    14-3    36    T8
9. Evanston Township    18-4    18    7
10. Rockford East    23-2    16    10
Others receiving votes: Normal Community 5. Geneva 4. Waubonsie Valley 2. Collinsville 2. Homewood-Flossmoor 2. Stevenson 1. Bloomington 1.

Class 3A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Bogan (12)    19-2    146    1
2. Morgan Park (3)    18-3    138    2
3. Springfield Southeast    17-1    120    3
4. East St. Louis    16-5    105    4
5. Peoria Notre Dame    14-4    75    6
6. Lincoln    15-2    73    7
7. Ottawa    16-1    51    8
8. Rock Falls    20-1    28    9
9. St. Viator    16-4    25    10
10. St. Laurence    19-3    20    NR
Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 17. Lindblom 15. Carbondale 4. Farragut 2. Kankakee 2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 2. Highland 1. Taylorville 1.

Class 2A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Nashville (11)    21-2    142    1
2. Leo    14-5    118    2
3. Teutopolis    17-3    106    3
4. Orr (2)    15-7    99    4
5. Bloomington Central Catholic    14-5    85    5
6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    17-2    77    6
7. Pinckneyville (2)    21-2    53    10
8. Warsaw West Hancock    17-1    52    7
9. Casey-Westfield    19-2    35    9
10. Chicago Uplift    11-6    32    8
Others receiving votes: Fairfield 8. Dunbar 7. Sterling Newman 3. Aurora Christian 2. Westmont 2. Pleasant Plains 1. Alton Marquette 1. Hall 1. Monticello 1.

Class 1A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Providence-St. Mel (12)    16-5    138    1
2. Cissna Park    18-2    116    2
3. Kewanee (Wethersfield)    16-2    96    5
4. Moweaqua Central A&M (1)    18-3    77    7
5. East Dubuque (1)    18-1    75    3
6. Winchester-West Central    16-5    68    10
7. Ottawa Marquette    18-2    56    9
8. Concord Triopia    18-2    39    4
9. Thompsonville    19-2    35    8
10. Madison    9-8    31    NR
Others receiving votes: Nokomis 12. Newark 7. Lena-Winslow 5. Elmwood 5. Polo 4. Woodlawn 3. Payson Seymour 2. Champaign Judah Christian 1.
 

GIRLS
Class 4A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Maine West (8)    23-0    80    1
2. Rock Island    22-1    72    2
3. Fremd    20-4    61    4
4. Edwardsville    21-2    58    3
5. Rockford Boylan    22-1    47    5
6. Montini    23-4    36    6
7. Whitney Young    17-5    32    7
8. Benet    19-5    24    8
9. Mother McAuley    20-2    15    9
10. Hononegah    20-4    14    10
Others receiving votes: Geneva 1.

Class 3A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Kankakee (10)    26-0    117    1
2. Richwoods (2)    23-2    108    T2
3. Morton    21-2    94    T2
4. Bloomington Central Catholic    20-3    75    4
5. Charleston    21-0    72    5
6. Nazareth    21-1    69    6
7. Sandwich    23-0    45    8
8. Carterville    21-3    39    7
9. Bethalto Civic Memorial    21-5    14    T9
10. Sterling    18-4    9    NR
Others receiving votes: Effingham 8. Geneseo 5. Burlington Central 4. St. Viator 1.

Class 2A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Eureka (12)    22-2    138    1
2. Greenville (1)    22-1    119    2
3. Sullivan (1)    21-1    104    3
4. Chicago Marshall    17-7    81    4
5. Watseka    21-2    79    5
6. Walther Christian    22-0    78    6
7. St. Joseph-Ogden    20-4    45    10
8. Harrisburg    22-3    33    9
9. Teutopolis    23-4    26    8
10. Marshall    13-7    17    NR
Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 15. Carlinville 11. Pleasant Plains 10. Knoxville 6. Hamilton 4. Illini West (Carthage) 2. Hamilton County 2.

Class 1A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Danville Schlarman (14)    21-2    140    1
2. Jacksonville Routt    21-2    118    2
3. Lewistown    25-1    117    3
4. Stockton    21-3    93    4
5. Lanark Eastland    23-4    81    5
6. Tri-County    20-4    61    7
7. Goreville    17-4    53    6
8. Amboy    23-1    38    9
9. Aquin    21-4    24    NR
10. Altamont    22-2    22    10
Others receiving votes: Illini Bluffs 11. Centralia Christ Our Rock 9. Concord Triopia 3.

-