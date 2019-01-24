Six girls' basketball teams earn top seeds

Six area small-school high school girls' basketball programs will start the postseason next month with a No. 1 seed.

The Illinois High School Association released seeds on Thursday afternoon for Class 1A and Class 2A, with postseason pairings set to be unveiled on Friday afternoon.

In 2A, St. Joseph-Ogden (20-4), Watseka (21-3) and Sullivan (21-2) all garnered No. 1 seeds. SJ-O and Watseka both filter into the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Sectional, while Sullivan is in the Tuscola Sectional. Regional hosts are determined, but it isn't clear until the pairings are revealed where schools will start the postseason.

In 1A, Ridgeview (20-4), Schlarman (22-2) and Tri-County (21-4) also received No. 1 seeds. Ridgeview and Schlarman are both in the St. Teresa Sectional, while Tri-County feeds into the Central A&M Sectional.

Postseason games tip off on Monday, Feb. 4, with the state tournament for both 1A and 2A set for Feb. 22-23 at Redbird Arena in Normal.