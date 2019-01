Small-school girls' basketball teams find out postseason path

Schlarman girls' basketball will try to repeat its feat of winning a second straight Class 1A state championship next month.

On Friday, coach Keith Peoples and his players found out where the Hilltoppers will begin their postseason path to try and reach Redbird Arena in Normal again.

Schlarman (23-2) will face either No. 7 Uni High or No. 10 Donovan in a 1A regional semifinal game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at Shebby Gymnasium on the Schlarman campus.

Schlarman, like other small-school girls' basketball programs across the state, found out their postseason pairings on Friday when the Illinois High School Association revealed the brackets.

Here is a schedule of regional pairings for area programs:

Class 2A

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional

Monday, Feb. 4

Game 1: (9) Hoopeston Area vs. (11) Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Game 2: (2) Oakwood vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 3: (3) BHRA vs. (5) Westville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 7 p.m.

Herscher Regional

Monday, Feb. 4

Game 1: (7) Herscher vs. (10) Wilmington, 6 p.m.

Game 2: (6) PBL vs. (11) Iroquois West, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Game 3: (1) Watseka vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 4: (4) Reed-Custer vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Unity Regional

Monday, Feb. 4

Game 1: (7) St. Thomas More vs. (8) Monticello, 6 p.m.

Game 2: (6) Unity vs. (10) Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Game 3: (1) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 4: (4) Salt Fork vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Beecher Regional

Monday, Feb. 4

Game 1: (8) Clifton Central vs. (9) Momence, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Game 2: (2) Beecher vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 3: (3) GCMS vs. (5) Peotone, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 7 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham Regional

Monday, Feb. 4

Game 1: (7) Warrensburg-Latham vs. (10) Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

Wedneday, Feb. 6

Game 2: (1) Sullivan vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 3: (4) Villa Grove/Heritage vs. (6) Maroa-Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 7 p.m.

Pana Regional

Monday, Feb. 4

Game 1: (8) Meridian vs. (9) Shelbyville

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Game 2: (2) Pana vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 3: (3) Tuscola vs. (5) ALAH, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Grant Park Regional

Monday, Feb. 4

Game 1: (8) Grant Park vs. (9) St. Anne, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Game 2: (2) Judah Christian vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 3: (3) Milford vs. (5) Tri-Point, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 7 p.m.

Schlarman Regional

Monday, Feb. 4

Game 1: (7) Uni High vs. (10) Donovan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Game 2: (1) Schlarman vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 3: (4) Armstrong-Potomac vs. (6) Cissna Park, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Heyworth Regional

Monday, Feb. 4

Game 1: (6) Heyworth vs. (8) Bloomington Cornerstone

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Game 2: (1) Ridgeview vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 3: (4) Lexington vs. (5) LeRoy, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 7 p.m.

Decatur Lutheran Regional

Monday, Feb. 4

Game 1: (9) Decatur Lutheran vs. (10) Decatur Christian, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Game 2: (2) St. Teresa vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 3: (3) Mt. Pulaski vs. (7) Fisher, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Game 4: WInner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 7 p.m.

Arcola Regional

Monday, Feb. 4

Game 1: (9) Martinsville vs. (10) Chrisman, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Game 2: (1) Tri-County vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 3: (4) Neoga vs. (5) Arcola, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 7 p.m.