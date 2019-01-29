Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Schlarman girls' basketball still No. 1 in AP poll
Tue, 01/29/2019 - 4:11pm | The News-Gazette

The Schlarman girls' basketball team has held a firm grasp on the top spot in the Class 1A Associated Press statewide poll all season long.

And the Hilltoppers won't relinquish that hold before the postseason starts next week for small-school programs.

Schlarman (24-2) is again the top-ranked team in 1A in the latest AP poll that was released on Tuesday afternoon, with the defending state champions set to start defense of their state title next Wednesday night.

Four other area girls' small-school programs are ranked, with St. Joseph-Ogden (21-4) moving up a spot to No. 5 in 2A, followed by No. 6 Sullivan (22-3) and No. 7 Watseka (22-3).

In 1A, Tri-County (23-4) holds steady at No. 6.

On the boys' side, Danville (19-2) moved up a spot to No. 4 in the 4A poll, only behind No. 1 Belleville West (21-1), Chicago Curie (24-1) and Chicago Whitney Young (19-6).

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (20-2), fresh off winning the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament championship this past Saturday night, checks in at No. 6 in the 2A boys' poll, while Cissna Park (19-2) remains at No. 2 in the 1A poll, with Judah Christian (20-2) receiving two votes in the 1A ballot.

BOYS’ PREP POLLS
Illinois High School AP Top 10
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Belleville West (8)    21-1    80    1
2. Curie    24-1    72    2
3. Whitney Young    19-6    63    4
4. Danville    19-2    50    5
5. Bloom Twp.    19-2    48    3
6. Marian Catholic    21-3    33    6
7. Moline    19-2    28    7
8. Evanston Township    20-4    19    9
(tie) Rockford East    25-2    19    10
10. Normal Community    18-3    11    NR
Others receiving votes: Collinsville 10. Simeon 3. Bolingbrook 2. Geneva 2.

Class 3A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Bogan (7)    21-2    103    1
2. Morgan Park (2)    22-3    100    2
3. Springfield SE (2)    18-2    87    3
4. East St. Louis    19-5    79    4
5. Peoria Notre Dame    16-4    61    5
6. Lincoln    17-2    48    6
7. Ottawa    16-1    33    7
8. St. Laurence    19-3    23    10
9. Lindblom    21-2    19    NR
10. Rock Falls    21-2    16    8
Others receiving votes: St. Viator 13. Kankakee 7. Farragut 6. Carbondale 5. DePaul College Prep 2. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 2. Herrin 1.

Class 2A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Nashville (8)    24-2    103    1
2. Leo    16-6    83    2
3. Teutopolis (1)    20-3    82    3
4. Orr (1)    16-10    80    4
5. Bloomington CC    17-5    64    5
6. GCMS    20-2    53    6
7. Pinckneyville (1)    22-3    51    7
8. Alton Marquette    21-3    20    NR
9. Dunbar    17-4    16    NR
10. Fairfield    23-2    14    NR
Others receiving votes: Warsaw West Hancock 11. Corliss 7. Sterling Newman 7. Casey-Westfield 7. Aurora Christian 3. El Paso-Gridley 2. Chicago Uplift 1. Williamsville 1.

Class 1A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
 1. Providence-St. Mel (8)    18-5    84    1
 2. Cissna Park    19-2    74    2
 3. Wethersfield    18-2    64    3
 4. Central A&M (1)    20-3    60    4
 5. West Central    18-5    46    6
 6. East Dubuque    19-1    43    5
 7. Ottawa Marquette    21-2    36    7
 8. Concord Triopia    21-2    35    8
 9. Madison    11-9    15    10
10. Thompsonville    21-2    13    9
Others receiving votes: Nokomis 11. Elmwood 4. Sesser-Valier 3. Woodlawn 2. Judah Christian 2. Payson Seymour 1. Polo 1. Newark 1.

GIRLS’ PREP POLLS
Illinois High School AP Top 10
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Maine West (6)    24-0    60    1
2. Rock Island    24-1    54    2
3. Edwardsville    22-2    43    4
4. Fremd    21-4    42    3
5. Rockford Boylan    23-1    35    5
6. Montini    25-4    33    6
7. Whitney Young    18-5    25    7
8. Benet    21-5    15    8
9. Mother McAuley    22-2    13    9
10. Hononegah    22-4    8    10
Others receiving votes: Geneva 1. Normal Community 1.

Class 3A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Kankakee (6)    27-0    85    1
2. Richwoods (3)    25-2    84    2
3. Morton    22-2    73    3
4. Bloomington CC    22-3    60    4
5. Nazareth    22-1    51    6
6. Charleston    23-0    49    5
7. Sandwich    25-0    36    7
8. Carterville    23-3    23    8
9. Civic Memorial    22-5    18    9
10. Sterling    19-4    11    10
Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 2. Geneseo 1. Effingham 1. Marengo 1.

Class 2A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Eureka (8)    25-2    89    1
2. Greenville (1)    24-1    78    2
3. Chicago Marshall    18-7    74    4
4. Walther Christian    24-0    61    6
5. St. Joseph-Ogden    21-4    46    7
6. Sullivan    22-3    37    3
7. Watseka    22-3    33    5
8. Teutopolis    25-4    32    9
9. Hillsboro    23-5    14    NR
10. Pleasant Plains    23-6    9    NR
Others receiving votes: Harrisburg 6. Stanford Olympia 5. Carlinville 4. Hamilton County 3. Knoxville 2. Piasa Southwestern 1. Marshall 1.

Class 1A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Schlarman     24-2    90    1
2. Lewistown    24-1    80    3
3. Stockton    23-3    66    4
4. Jacksonville Routt    23-3    64    2
5. Lanark Eastland    23-4    50    5
6. Tri-County    23-4    48    6
7. Goreville    19-6    27    7
8. Amboy    23-1    20    8
9. Aquin    22-4    16    9
10. Illini Bluffs    22-5    13    NR
Others receiving votes: Altamont 9. Centralia Christ Our Rock 8. Annawan 3. Concord Triopia 1.

