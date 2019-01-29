Schlarman girls' basketball still No. 1 in AP poll

The Schlarman girls' basketball team has held a firm grasp on the top spot in the Class 1A Associated Press statewide poll all season long.

And the Hilltoppers won't relinquish that hold before the postseason starts next week for small-school programs.

Schlarman (24-2) is again the top-ranked team in 1A in the latest AP poll that was released on Tuesday afternoon, with the defending state champions set to start defense of their state title next Wednesday night.

Four other area girls' small-school programs are ranked, with St. Joseph-Ogden (21-4) moving up a spot to No. 5 in 2A, followed by No. 6 Sullivan (22-3) and No. 7 Watseka (22-3).

In 1A, Tri-County (23-4) holds steady at No. 6.

On the boys' side, Danville (19-2) moved up a spot to No. 4 in the 4A poll, only behind No. 1 Belleville West (21-1), Chicago Curie (24-1) and Chicago Whitney Young (19-6).

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (20-2), fresh off winning the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament championship this past Saturday night, checks in at No. 6 in the 2A boys' poll, while Cissna Park (19-2) remains at No. 2 in the 1A poll, with Judah Christian (20-2) receiving two votes in the 1A ballot.

BOYS’ PREP POLLS

Illinois High School AP Top 10

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Belleville West (8) 21-1 80 1

2. Curie 24-1 72 2

3. Whitney Young 19-6 63 4

4. Danville 19-2 50 5

5. Bloom Twp. 19-2 48 3

6. Marian Catholic 21-3 33 6

7. Moline 19-2 28 7

8. Evanston Township 20-4 19 9

(tie) Rockford East 25-2 19 10

10. Normal Community 18-3 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Collinsville 10. Simeon 3. Bolingbrook 2. Geneva 2.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Bogan (7) 21-2 103 1

2. Morgan Park (2) 22-3 100 2

3. Springfield SE (2) 18-2 87 3

4. East St. Louis 19-5 79 4

5. Peoria Notre Dame 16-4 61 5

6. Lincoln 17-2 48 6

7. Ottawa 16-1 33 7

8. St. Laurence 19-3 23 10

9. Lindblom 21-2 19 NR

10. Rock Falls 21-2 16 8

Others receiving votes: St. Viator 13. Kankakee 7. Farragut 6. Carbondale 5. DePaul College Prep 2. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 2. Herrin 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Nashville (8) 24-2 103 1

2. Leo 16-6 83 2

3. Teutopolis (1) 20-3 82 3

4. Orr (1) 16-10 80 4

5. Bloomington CC 17-5 64 5

6. GCMS 20-2 53 6

7. Pinckneyville (1) 22-3 51 7

8. Alton Marquette 21-3 20 NR

9. Dunbar 17-4 16 NR

10. Fairfield 23-2 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Warsaw West Hancock 11. Corliss 7. Sterling Newman 7. Casey-Westfield 7. Aurora Christian 3. El Paso-Gridley 2. Chicago Uplift 1. Williamsville 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Providence-St. Mel (8) 18-5 84 1

2. Cissna Park 19-2 74 2

3. Wethersfield 18-2 64 3

4. Central A&M (1) 20-3 60 4

5. West Central 18-5 46 6

6. East Dubuque 19-1 43 5

7. Ottawa Marquette 21-2 36 7

8. Concord Triopia 21-2 35 8

9. Madison 11-9 15 10

10. Thompsonville 21-2 13 9

Others receiving votes: Nokomis 11. Elmwood 4. Sesser-Valier 3. Woodlawn 2. Judah Christian 2. Payson Seymour 1. Polo 1. Newark 1.

GIRLS’ PREP POLLS

Illinois High School AP Top 10

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maine West (6) 24-0 60 1

2. Rock Island 24-1 54 2

3. Edwardsville 22-2 43 4

4. Fremd 21-4 42 3

5. Rockford Boylan 23-1 35 5

6. Montini 25-4 33 6

7. Whitney Young 18-5 25 7

8. Benet 21-5 15 8

9. Mother McAuley 22-2 13 9

10. Hononegah 22-4 8 10

Others receiving votes: Geneva 1. Normal Community 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Kankakee (6) 27-0 85 1

2. Richwoods (3) 25-2 84 2

3. Morton 22-2 73 3

4. Bloomington CC 22-3 60 4

5. Nazareth 22-1 51 6

6. Charleston 23-0 49 5

7. Sandwich 25-0 36 7

8. Carterville 23-3 23 8

9. Civic Memorial 22-5 18 9

10. Sterling 19-4 11 10

Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 2. Geneseo 1. Effingham 1. Marengo 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Eureka (8) 25-2 89 1

2. Greenville (1) 24-1 78 2

3. Chicago Marshall 18-7 74 4

4. Walther Christian 24-0 61 6

5. St. Joseph-Ogden 21-4 46 7

6. Sullivan 22-3 37 3

7. Watseka 22-3 33 5

8. Teutopolis 25-4 32 9

9. Hillsboro 23-5 14 NR

10. Pleasant Plains 23-6 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Harrisburg 6. Stanford Olympia 5. Carlinville 4. Hamilton County 3. Knoxville 2. Piasa Southwestern 1. Marshall 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Schlarman 24-2 90 1

2. Lewistown 24-1 80 3

3. Stockton 23-3 66 4

4. Jacksonville Routt 23-3 64 2

5. Lanark Eastland 23-4 50 5

6. Tri-County 23-4 48 6

7. Goreville 19-6 27 7

8. Amboy 23-1 20 8

9. Aquin 22-4 16 9

10. Illini Bluffs 22-5 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Altamont 9. Centralia Christ Our Rock 8. Annawan 3. Concord Triopia 1.