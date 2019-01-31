Urbana, Champaign Central earn top area girls' hoops seeds

Other Related Content Small-school girls' basketball teams find out postseason path

Urbana and Champaign Central host the leading area girls' basketball programs to beat in the IHSA postseason, the organization revealed Thursday afternoon.

Class 3A and 4A playoff seeds have been unveiled, with regional matchups set to come out Friday afternoon.

Below are the sub-sectional seeds for all local big-school girls' squads, as well as their potential competitors (*indicates regional host):

CLASS 3A

Chillicothe IVC Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

*No. 1 Morton

No. 2 Washington

No. 3 Bloomington Central Catholic

No. 4 Metamora

No. 5 Normal U-High

*No. 6 Pontiac

No. 7 Prairie Central

No. 8 LaSalle-Peru

No. 9 Streator

No. 10 East Peoria

No. 11 Chillicothe IVC

Sub-Sectional B

No. 1 Peoria Richwoods

*No. 2 Geneseo

No. 3 Canton

No. 4 Galesburg

No. 5 Dunlap

No. 6 Peoria Notre Dame

No. 7 Bartonville Limestone

No. 8 Kewanee

*No. 9 Peoria Manual

No. 10 Macomb

Taylorville Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

No. 1 Charleston

No. 2 Decatur MacArthur

No. 3 Paris

No. 4 Urbana

No. 5 Champaign Central

No. 6 Mattoon

*No. 7 Mt. Zion

*No. 8 Clinton

No. 9 Mahomet-Seymour

No. 10 Decatur Eisenhower

No. 11 Rantoul

Sub-Sectional B

No. 1 Bethalto Civic Memorial

No. 2 Sacred Heart-Griffin

No. 3 Jerseyville

*No. 4 Rochester

No. 5 Springfield Lanphier

No. 6 Lincoln

No. 7 Taylorville

*No. 8 East Alton-Wood River

No. 9 Springfield Southeast

No. 10 Roxana

No. 11 Jacksonville

CLASS 4A

Normal West Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

No. 1 Edwardsville

*No. 2 O'Fallon

No. 3 Springfield

No. 4 Belleville East

*No. 5 Quincy

No. 6 Collinsville

No. 7 Belleville West

No. 8 Chatham Glenwood

No. 9 Alton

No. 10 Granite City

No. 11 Centennial

Sub-Sectional B

*No. 1 Rock Island

No. 2 Normal Community

No. 3 Normal West

No. 4 Moline

No. 5 Bradley-Bourbonnais

No. 6 Peoria

No. 7 Danville

*No. 8 Bloomington

No. 9 East Moline United

No. 10 Pekin

The Class 3A and 4A girls' basketball postseason begins Monday, Feb. 11 at various locations, with the state semifinals and finals slated for March 1 and 2, respectively.