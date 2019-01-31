Urbana, Champaign Central earn top area girls' hoops seeds
Urbana and Champaign Central host the leading area girls' basketball programs to beat in the IHSA postseason, the organization revealed Thursday afternoon.
Class 3A and 4A playoff seeds have been unveiled, with regional matchups set to come out Friday afternoon.
Below are the sub-sectional seeds for all local big-school girls' squads, as well as their potential competitors (*indicates regional host):
CLASS 3A
Chillicothe IVC Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
*No. 1 Morton
No. 2 Washington
No. 3 Bloomington Central Catholic
No. 4 Metamora
No. 5 Normal U-High
*No. 6 Pontiac
No. 7 Prairie Central
No. 8 LaSalle-Peru
No. 9 Streator
No. 10 East Peoria
No. 11 Chillicothe IVC
Sub-Sectional B
No. 1 Peoria Richwoods
*No. 2 Geneseo
No. 3 Canton
No. 4 Galesburg
No. 5 Dunlap
No. 6 Peoria Notre Dame
No. 7 Bartonville Limestone
No. 8 Kewanee
*No. 9 Peoria Manual
No. 10 Macomb
Taylorville Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
No. 1 Charleston
No. 2 Decatur MacArthur
No. 3 Paris
No. 4 Urbana
No. 5 Champaign Central
No. 6 Mattoon
*No. 7 Mt. Zion
*No. 8 Clinton
No. 9 Mahomet-Seymour
No. 10 Decatur Eisenhower
No. 11 Rantoul
Sub-Sectional B
No. 1 Bethalto Civic Memorial
No. 2 Sacred Heart-Griffin
No. 3 Jerseyville
*No. 4 Rochester
No. 5 Springfield Lanphier
No. 6 Lincoln
No. 7 Taylorville
*No. 8 East Alton-Wood River
No. 9 Springfield Southeast
No. 10 Roxana
No. 11 Jacksonville
CLASS 4A
Normal West Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
No. 1 Edwardsville
*No. 2 O'Fallon
No. 3 Springfield
No. 4 Belleville East
*No. 5 Quincy
No. 6 Collinsville
No. 7 Belleville West
No. 8 Chatham Glenwood
No. 9 Alton
No. 10 Granite City
No. 11 Centennial
Sub-Sectional B
*No. 1 Rock Island
No. 2 Normal Community
No. 3 Normal West
No. 4 Moline
No. 5 Bradley-Bourbonnais
No. 6 Peoria
No. 7 Danville
*No. 8 Bloomington
No. 9 East Moline United
No. 10 Pekin
The Class 3A and 4A girls' basketball postseason begins Monday, Feb. 11 at various locations, with the state semifinals and finals slated for March 1 and 2, respectively.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.