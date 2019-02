Champaign Central, Rantoul girls' hoops to meet in regional

Eight local big-school girls' basketball programs learned their postseason layouts Friday, as the IHSA released brackets for Class 3A and 4A playoff action.

Five area squads sit within the same 3A regional. Heading to Clinton, along with the host school, are Urbana, Champaign Central, Mahomet-Seymour and Rantoul. Prairie Central is the outlier, in the 3A Pontiac Regional.

Over in Class 4A, Centennial will trip to Quincy for regional play, and Danville heads to Bloomington -- a Big 12 Conference opponent.

Below are the regional pairs involving local teams:

CLASS 3A

Pontiac Regional

Monday, Feb. 11 Game

GAME 1 -- No. 7 Prairie Central vs. No. 9 Streator, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 13 Games

GAME 2 -- No. 2 Washington vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

GAME 3 -- No. 3 Bloomington Central Catholic vs. No. 6 Pontiac, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 14 Game

GAME 4 -- Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 7 p.m.

Clinton Regional

Monday, Feb. 11 Games

GAME 1 -- No. 8 Clinton vs. No. 9 Mahomet-Seymour, 6 p.m.

GAME 2 -- No. 5 Champaign Central vs. No. 11 Rantoul, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 12 Games

GAME 3 -- No. 1 Charleston vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

GAME 4 -- No. 4 Urbana vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 14 Game

GAME 5 -- Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Quincy Regional

Monday, Feb. 11 Game

GAME 1 -- No. 8 Chatham Glenwood vs. No. 11 Centennial, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 12 Games

GAME 2 -- No. 1 Edwardsville vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

GAME 3 -- No. 4 Belleville East vs. No. 5 Quincy, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 14 Game

GAME 4 -- Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 7 p.m.

Bloomington Regional

Monday, Feb. 11 Game

GAME 1 -- No. 7 Danville vs. No. 8 Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 12 Games

GAME 2 -- No. 2 Normal Community vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

GAME 3 -- No. 3 Normal West vs. No. 5 Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 14 Game

GAME 4 -- Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 7 p.m.