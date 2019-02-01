GCMS star Barnes accepts walk-on offer from Illini

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (18) celebrates at the end of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.

GIBSON CITY — Bryce Barnes preached the truth about small-school talent when in late November he received a preferred walk-on offer from Illinois football: "A lot of us are overlooked."

Clearly, though, Lovie Smith is taking notice of the stars in his own backyard.

Barnes, who as a linebacker helped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley its second straight Class 2A state championship in the fall, announced Friday night on Twitter his plans to intention to join Illinois football.

"I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois," Barnes tweeted with a few pictures of him at Memorial Stadium, both as a specator and as a player during November's state title game.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Barnes powered the GCMS' defense with 75 tackles, eight sacks, 18 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, two blocked punts and a blocked field goal, helping the Falcons to a flawless 2018 campaign (14-0). He was named to the News-Gazette All-Area first-team defense.

Barnes is the second GCMS player to accept a preferred walk-on offer from the Illini in as many season, as 2017 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Mitch McNutt signed with Illinois last February before leaving the program in August.