GCMS star Barnes accepts walk-on offer from Illini
GIBSON CITY — Bryce Barnes preached the truth about small-school talent when in late November he received a preferred walk-on offer from Illinois football: "A lot of us are overlooked."
Clearly, though, Lovie Smith is taking notice of the stars in his own backyard.
Barnes, who as a linebacker helped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley its second straight Class 2A state championship in the fall, announced Friday night on Twitter his plans to intention to join Illinois football.
"I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois," Barnes tweeted with a few pictures of him at Memorial Stadium, both as a specator and as a player during November's state title game.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Barnes powered the GCMS' defense with 75 tackles, eight sacks, 18 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, two blocked punts and a blocked field goal, helping the Falcons to a flawless 2018 campaign (14-0). He was named to the News-Gazette All-Area first-team defense.
Barnes is the second GCMS player to accept a preferred walk-on offer from the Illini in as many season, as 2017 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Mitch McNutt signed with Illinois last February before leaving the program in August.
