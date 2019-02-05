St. Joseph-Ogden girls inside AP hoops poll's top four

St. Joseph-Ogden girls' basketball climbed within the top four of its state rankings, the last to be issued with postseason play beginning earlier this week.

Associated Press polls released Tuesday will serve as the final ratings for Class 1A and 2A girls' hoops programs.

The Spartans used an Illini Prairie Conference-clinching win over then-Class 3A No. 4 Bloomington Central Catholic last Saturday to vault up one spot in the Class 2A poll.

Meanwhile, the Schlarman girls remained the No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A, finishing the regular season with a 26-2 ledger ahead of Wednesday's regional semifinal versus Uni High in Danville.

On the boys' side, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley leaped two spots in the Class 2A ratings to slide back inside the top five overall.

Below are the complete AP rankings for this week, chosen by state media members:

BOYS

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Belleville West (8) 23-1 80 1

2. Curie 24-1 72 2

3. Whitney Young 21-6 62 3

4. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 22-3 42 6

5. Normal Community 21-3 39 10

6. Danville 20-3 35 4

7. Evanston Township 23-4 30 T8

8. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 20-3 27 5

9. Rockford East 26-2 20 T8

10. Moline 19-4 10 7

Others receiving votes: Collinsville 9. Lincoln Park 5. Simeon 4. Bolingbrook 2. Geneva 2. Homewood-Flossmoor 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Bogan (8) 20-2 96 1

2. Morgan Park (1) 22-3 91 2

3. Springfield Southeast (1) 20-2 83 3

4. East St. Louis 20-5 65 4

5. Peoria Notre Dame 18-4 55 5

6. Lincoln 19-2 47 6

7. St. Laurence 20-3 42 8

8. Rock Falls 22-2 25 10

9. Ottawa 17-2 15 7

10. St. Viator 18-5 9 NR

Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 6. Farragut 5. Kankakee 3. Lindblom 2. Herrin 2. Carbondale 2. Normal University 1. Highland 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Nashville (10) 26-2 115 1

2. Leo 18-6 101 2

3. Orr (2) 16-10 84 4

4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21-2 75 6

5. Bloomington Central Catholic 18-6 70 5

6. Teutopolis 22-4 65 3

7. Alton Marquette 22-3 43 8

8. Dunbar 18-4 27 9

9. Fairfield 25-2 21 10

10. Pinckneyville 22-4 19 7

Others receiving votes: Corliss 11. Sterling Newman 9. Warsaw West Hancock 9. Casey-Westfield 7. Aurora Christian 3. Williamsville 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Providence-St. Mel (12) 19-5 120 1

2. Cissna Park 21-2 95 2

3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 20-2 85 3

(tie) Moweaqua Central A&M 22-3 85 4

5. Winchester-West Central 20-5 76 5

6. East Dubuque 22-1 62 6

7. Ottawa Marquette 23-2 45 7

8. Concord Triopia 24-2 44 8

9. Thompsonville 23-2 20 10

10. Elmwood 18-2 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Madison 7. Nokomis 6. Sesser-Valier 3. Payson Seymour 1. Champaign Judah Christian 1. Collins 1.

GIRLS

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maine West (8) 26-0 80 1

2. Rock Island 25-1 71 2

3. Fremd 24-4 60 4

4. Edwardsville 25-2 59 3

5. Rockford Boylan 25-1 45 5

6. Montini 26-4 42 6

7. Benet 22-5 26 8

8. Whitney Young 22-5 25 7

9. Mother McAuley 24-2 17 9

10. Hononegah 23-4 11 10

Others receiving votes: O’Fallon 2. Belleville East 1. Geneva 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Kankakee (9) 28-0 107 1

2. Richwoods (2) 27-2 100 2

3. Morton 23-3 83 3

4. Nazareth 23-1 73 5

(tie) Charleston 25-0 73 6

6. Sandwich 26-0 52 7

7. Carterville 26-3 39 8

8. Bloomington Central Catholic 23-5 29 4

9. Bethalto Civic Memorial 24-5 24 9

10. Sterling 20-4 20 10

Others receiving votes: Geneseo 2. Effingham 2. Burlington Central 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Eureka (11) 26-2 119 1

2. Greenville (1) 27-1 106 2

3. Walther Christian 25-0 85 4

4. St. Joseph-Ogden 23-4 78 5

5. Chicago Marshall 20-8 60 3

6. Sullivan 23-3 55 6

7. Teutopolis 26-4 54 8

8. Watseka 23-3 47 7

9. Hillsboro 24-5 25 9

10. Pleasant Plains 25-6 13 10

Others receiving votes: Knoxville 7. Harrisburg 6. Hamilton County 5.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Danville Schlarman (11) 26-2 110 1

2. Lewistown 26-1 98 2

3. Jacksonville Routt 26-3 80 4

4. Lanark Eastland 25-4 77 5

5. Stockton 24-4 61 3

6. Tri-County 24-4 60 6

7. Aquin 24-4 51 9

8. Amboy 24-2 25 8

9. Altamont 26-3 16 NR

10. Goreville 20-7 11 7

Others receiving votes: Centralia Christ Our Rock 5. Gardner-South Wilmington 4. Brimfield 3. Concord Triopia 3. Dakota 1.