St. Joseph-Ogden girls inside AP hoops poll's top four
Tue, 02/05/2019 - 3:02pm | Colin Likas

St. Joseph-Ogden girls' basketball climbed within the top four of its state rankings, the last to be issued with postseason play beginning earlier this week.

Associated Press polls released Tuesday will serve as the final ratings for Class 1A and 2A girls' hoops programs.

The Spartans used an Illini Prairie Conference-clinching win over then-Class 3A No. 4 Bloomington Central Catholic last Saturday to vault up one spot in the Class 2A poll.

Meanwhile, the Schlarman girls remained the No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A, finishing the regular season with a 26-2 ledger ahead of Wednesday's regional semifinal versus Uni High in Danville.

On the boys' side, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley leaped two spots in the Class 2A ratings to slide back inside the top five overall.

Below are the complete AP rankings for this week, chosen by state media members:

BOYS
Class 4A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Belleville West (8)    23-1    80    1
2. Curie    24-1    72    2
3. Whitney Young    21-6    62    3
4. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)    22-3    42    6
5. Normal Community    21-3    39    10
6. Danville    20-3    35    4
7. Evanston Township    23-4    30    T8
8. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)    20-3    27    5
9. Rockford East    26-2    20    T8
10. Moline    19-4    10    7
Others receiving votes: Collinsville 9. Lincoln Park 5. Simeon 4. Bolingbrook 2. Geneva 2. Homewood-Flossmoor 1.

Class 3A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Bogan (8)    20-2    96    1
2. Morgan Park (1)    22-3    91    2
3. Springfield Southeast (1)    20-2    83    3
4. East St. Louis    20-5    65    4
5. Peoria Notre Dame    18-4    55    5
6. Lincoln    19-2    47    6
7. St. Laurence    20-3    42    8
8. Rock Falls    22-2    25    10
9. Ottawa    17-2    15    7
10. St. Viator    18-5    9    NR
Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 6. Farragut 5. Kankakee 3. Lindblom 2. Herrin 2. Carbondale 2. Normal University 1. Highland 1.

Class 2A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Nashville (10)    26-2    115    1
2. Leo    18-6    101    2
3. Orr (2)    16-10    84    4
4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    21-2    75    6
5. Bloomington Central Catholic    18-6    70    5
6. Teutopolis    22-4    65    3
7. Alton Marquette    22-3    43    8
8. Dunbar    18-4    27    9
9. Fairfield    25-2    21    10
10. Pinckneyville    22-4    19    7
Others receiving votes: Corliss 11. Sterling Newman 9. Warsaw West Hancock 9. Casey-Westfield 7. Aurora Christian 3. Williamsville 1.

Class 1A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Providence-St. Mel (12)    19-5    120    1
2. Cissna Park    21-2    95    2
3. Kewanee (Wethersfield)    20-2    85    3
(tie) Moweaqua Central A&M    22-3    85    4
5. Winchester-West Central    20-5    76    5
6. East Dubuque    22-1    62    6
7. Ottawa Marquette    23-2    45    7
8. Concord Triopia    24-2    44    8
9. Thompsonville    23-2    20    10
10. Elmwood    18-2    8    NR
Others receiving votes: Madison 7. Nokomis 6. Sesser-Valier 3. Payson Seymour 1. Champaign Judah Christian 1. Collins 1.

 

GIRLS
Class 4A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Maine West (8)    26-0    80    1
2. Rock Island    25-1    71    2
3. Fremd    24-4    60    4
4. Edwardsville    25-2    59    3
5. Rockford Boylan    25-1    45    5
6. Montini    26-4    42    6
7. Benet    22-5    26    8
8. Whitney Young    22-5    25    7
9. Mother McAuley    24-2    17    9
10. Hononegah    23-4    11    10
Others receiving votes: O’Fallon 2. Belleville East 1. Geneva 1.

Class 3A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Kankakee (9)    28-0    107    1
2. Richwoods (2)    27-2    100    2
3. Morton    23-3    83    3
4. Nazareth    23-1    73    5
(tie) Charleston    25-0    73    6
6. Sandwich    26-0    52    7
7. Carterville    26-3    39    8
8. Bloomington Central Catholic    23-5    29    4
9. Bethalto Civic Memorial    24-5    24    9
10. Sterling    20-4    20    10
Others receiving votes: Geneseo 2. Effingham 2. Burlington Central 1.

Class 2A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Eureka (11)    26-2    119    1
2. Greenville (1)    27-1    106    2
3. Walther Christian    25-0    85    4
4. St. Joseph-Ogden    23-4    78    5
5. Chicago Marshall    20-8    60    3
6. Sullivan    23-3    55    6
7. Teutopolis    26-4    54    8
8. Watseka    23-3    47    7
9. Hillsboro    24-5    25    9
10. Pleasant Plains    25-6    13    10
Others receiving votes: Knoxville 7. Harrisburg 6. Hamilton County 5.

Class 1A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Danville Schlarman (11)    26-2    110    1
2. Lewistown    26-1    98    2
3. Jacksonville Routt    26-3    80    4
4. Lanark Eastland    25-4    77    5
5. Stockton    24-4    61    3
6. Tri-County    24-4    60    6
7. Aquin    24-4    51    9
8. Amboy    24-2    25    8
9. Altamont    26-3    16    NR
10. Goreville    20-7    11    7
Others receiving votes: Centralia Christ Our Rock 5. Gardner-South Wilmington 4. Brimfield 3. Concord Triopia 3. Dakota 1.

