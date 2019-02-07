SJ-O, Cissna Park boys' hoops earn No. 1 postseason seeds
St. Joseph-Ogden and Cissna Park have received top billing among local Class 1A and 2A boys' basketball programs in their respective postseason tournaments.
The IHSA on Thursday afternoon released seeds for small-school teams, with the Spartans (17-7) and Class 1A No. 2 Timberwolves (22-3) ranking best among area outfits.
The regular season concludes next week for 1A and 2A groups, with regional action set to begin Monday, Feb. 18. Postseason brackets will be released Friday afternoon, revealing early playoff matchups.
Below are the sub-sectional seeds for all area 1A and 2A boys' hoops teams (*indicates a regional host):
Class 1A Ridgeview Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
*No. 1 Cissna Park
No. 2 Judah Christian
No. 3 LeRoy
No. 4 Decatur Lutheran
No. 5 Milford
No. 6 Fisher
No. 7 Heyworth
No. 8 Mt. Pulaski
*No. 9 Blue Ridge
No. 10 Cerro Gordo/Bement
No. 11 Schlarman
No. 12 Armstrong-Potomac
No. 13 Decatur Christian
No. 14 Uni High
Sub-Sectional B
No. 1 Gardner-South Wilmington
*No. 2 Grant Park
No. 3 Flanagan-Cornell
No. 4 St. Anne
No. 5 Ridgeview
No. 6 Bloomington Cornerstone
*No. 7 Dwight
No. 8 Streator
No. 9 Tri-Point
No. 10 Illinois Lutheran
No. 11 Lexington
No. 12 Normal Calvary
No. 13 Donovan
Class 1A Altamont Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
No. 1 Central A&M
No. 2 Nokomis
*No. 3 Neoga
No. 4 Stewardson-Strasburg
No. 5 Tri-County
No. 6 Buffalo Tri-City
No. 7 Arcola
No. 8 Okaw Valley
No. 9 Ramsey
No. 10 Chrisman
No. 11 Beecher City
No. 12 Sangamon Valley
*No. 13 Edinburg
Class 2A Peotone Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
No. 1 El Paso-Gridley
*No. 2 Fieldcrest
No. 3 Watseka
No. 4 Seneca
No. 5 Reed-Custer
No. 6 Somonauk
*No. 7 Momence
No. 8 Clifton Central
No. 9 Herscher
No. 10 Iroquois West
No. 11 Wilmington
Class 2A Vandalia Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
No. 1 Teutopolis
No. 2 Casey-Westfield
*No. 3 Shelbyville
*No. 4 Effingham St. Anthony
No. 5 Marshall
No. 6 Cumberland
No. 7 Vandalia
No. 8 Robinson
No. 9 Pana
No. 10 Newton
No. 11 Sullivan
Class 2A Unity Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
No. 1 St. Joseph-Ogden
No. 2 Paxton-Buckley-Loda
No. 3 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
No. 4 Unity
*No. 5 Oakwood
*No. 6 Villa Grove/Heritage
No. 7 Tuscola
No. 8 Salt Fork
No. 9 Hoopeston Area
No. 10 Georgetown-Ridge Farm
No. 11 Westville
No. 12 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Sub-Sectional B
No. 1 Bloomington Central Catholic
No. 2 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
*No. 3 Monticello
No. 4 Meridian
No. 5 Tri-Valley
No. 6 Warrensburg-Latham
No. 7 St. Thomas More
No. 8 St. Teresa
No. 9 Maroa-Forsyth
No. 10 Argenta-Oreana
No. 11 Olympia
