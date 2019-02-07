SJ-O, Cissna Park boys' hoops earn No. 1 postseason seeds

St. Joseph-Ogden and Cissna Park have received top billing among local Class 1A and 2A boys' basketball programs in their respective postseason tournaments.

The IHSA on Thursday afternoon released seeds for small-school teams, with the Spartans (17-7) and Class 1A No. 2 Timberwolves (22-3) ranking best among area outfits.

The regular season concludes next week for 1A and 2A groups, with regional action set to begin Monday, Feb. 18. Postseason brackets will be released Friday afternoon, revealing early playoff matchups.

Below are the sub-sectional seeds for all area 1A and 2A boys' hoops teams (*indicates a regional host):

Class 1A Ridgeview Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

*No. 1 Cissna Park

No. 2 Judah Christian

No. 3 LeRoy

No. 4 Decatur Lutheran

No. 5 Milford

No. 6 Fisher

No. 7 Heyworth

No. 8 Mt. Pulaski

*No. 9 Blue Ridge

No. 10 Cerro Gordo/Bement

No. 11 Schlarman

No. 12 Armstrong-Potomac

No. 13 Decatur Christian

No. 14 Uni High

Sub-Sectional B

No. 1 Gardner-South Wilmington

*No. 2 Grant Park

No. 3 Flanagan-Cornell

No. 4 St. Anne

No. 5 Ridgeview

No. 6 Bloomington Cornerstone

*No. 7 Dwight

No. 8 Streator

No. 9 Tri-Point

No. 10 Illinois Lutheran

No. 11 Lexington

No. 12 Normal Calvary

No. 13 Donovan

Class 1A Altamont Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

No. 1 Central A&M

No. 2 Nokomis

*No. 3 Neoga

No. 4 Stewardson-Strasburg

No. 5 Tri-County

No. 6 Buffalo Tri-City

No. 7 Arcola

No. 8 Okaw Valley

No. 9 Ramsey

No. 10 Chrisman

No. 11 Beecher City

No. 12 Sangamon Valley

*No. 13 Edinburg

Class 2A Peotone Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

No. 1 El Paso-Gridley

*No. 2 Fieldcrest

No. 3 Watseka

No. 4 Seneca

No. 5 Reed-Custer

No. 6 Somonauk

*No. 7 Momence

No. 8 Clifton Central

No. 9 Herscher

No. 10 Iroquois West

No. 11 Wilmington

Class 2A Vandalia Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

No. 1 Teutopolis

No. 2 Casey-Westfield

*No. 3 Shelbyville

*No. 4 Effingham St. Anthony

No. 5 Marshall

No. 6 Cumberland

No. 7 Vandalia

No. 8 Robinson

No. 9 Pana

No. 10 Newton

No. 11 Sullivan

Class 2A Unity Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

No. 1 St. Joseph-Ogden

No. 2 Paxton-Buckley-Loda

No. 3 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

No. 4 Unity

*No. 5 Oakwood

*No. 6 Villa Grove/Heritage

No. 7 Tuscola

No. 8 Salt Fork

No. 9 Hoopeston Area

No. 10 Georgetown-Ridge Farm

No. 11 Westville

No. 12 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Sub-Sectional B

No. 1 Bloomington Central Catholic

No. 2 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

*No. 3 Monticello

No. 4 Meridian

No. 5 Tri-Valley

No. 6 Warrensburg-Latham

No. 7 St. Thomas More

No. 8 St. Teresa

No. 9 Maroa-Forsyth

No. 10 Argenta-Oreana

No. 11 Olympia

