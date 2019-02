Possible GCMS-Monticello rematch highlights hoops brackets

When Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello boys' basketball met last February for the Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship, a Benton Singleton near-buzzer-beater pushed the Sages past the Falcons by two points.

What would happen if the Falcons and Sages were to square off again in this season's 2A Monticello Regional final? Fans could find out, as this year's playoff pairings show.

The IHSA released Class 1A and 2A boys' hoops postseason brackets Friday afternooon, with the possible rematch between 2A No. 4 GCMS (22-2) and Monticello (17-6) one of the highlights.

Also intriguing is Paxton-Buckley-Loda jumping into an otherwise all-Vermilion County regional in Fithian, with the Panthers (16-8) the leading seed there at No. 2.

Below are the regional brackets for all local 1A and 2A boys' basketball programs, with the playoffs set to begin Monday, Feb. 18, across the state.

CLASS 1A

Blue Ridge Regional

Monday, Feb. 18 Game

GAME 1 — (8) Mt. Pulaski vs. (9) Blue Ridge, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19 Games

GAME 2 — (3) LeRoy vs. (13) Decatur Christian, 6 p.m.

GAME 3 — (7) Heyworth vs. (10) Cerro Gordo/Bement, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20 Games

GAME 4 — (2) Judah Christian vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

GAME 5 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22 Game

GAME 6 — Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 7 p.m.

Cissna Park Regional

Monday, Feb. 18 Game

GAME 1 — (6) Fisher vs. (11) Schlarman, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19 Games

GAME 2 — (4) Decatur Lutheran vs. (14) Uni High, 6 p.m.

GAME 3 — (5) Milford vs. (12) Armstrong-Potomac, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20 Games

GAME 4 — (1) Cissna Park vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

GAME 5 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22 Game

GAME 6 — Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 7 p.m.

Grant Park Regional

Monday, Feb. 18 Games

GAME 1 — (9) Tri-Point vs. (10) Illinois Lutheran, 6 p.m.

GAME 2 — (5) Ridgeview vs. (13) Donovan, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19 Game

GAME 3 — (2) Grant Park vs. Winner Game 1, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20 Game

GAME 4 — (3) Flanagan-Cornell vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22 Game

GAME 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Fieldcrest Regional

Monday, Feb. 18 Game

GAME 1 — (8) Clifton Central vs. (10) Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19 Game

GAME 2 — (2) Fieldcrest vs. Winner Game 1, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20 Game

GAME 3 — (3) Watseka vs. (6) Somonauk, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22 Game

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 7 p.m.

Shelbyville Regional

Monday, Feb. 18 Games

GAME 1 — (7) Vandalia vs. (9) Pana, 6 p.m.

GAME 2 — (5) Marshall vs. (11) Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19 Game

GAME 3 — (2) Casey-Westfield vs. Winner Game 1, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20 Game

GAME 4 — (3) Shelbyville vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22 Game

GAME 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Oakwood Regional

Monday, Feb. 18 Games

GAME 1 — (8) Salt Fork vs. (9) Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

GAME 2 — (5) Oakwood vs. (11) Westville, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19 Game

GAME 3 — (2) Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Winner Game 1, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20 Game

GAME 4 — (3) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22 Game

GAME 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Villa Grove/Heritage Regional

Monday, Feb. 18 Games

GAME 1 — (7) Tuscola vs. (10) Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

GAME 2 — (6) Villa Grove/Heritage vs. (12) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19 Game

GAME 3 — (1) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Winner Game 1, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20 Game

GAME 4 — (4) Unity vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22 Game

GAME 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Monticello Regional

Monday, Feb. 18 Games

GAME 1 — (7) St. Thomas More vs. (9) Maroa-Forsyth, 6 p.m.

GAME 2 — (6) Warrensburg-Latham vs. (10) Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19 Game

GAME 3 — (2) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Winner Game 1, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20 Game

GAME 4 — (3) Monticello vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22 Game

GAME 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.