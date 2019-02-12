Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

GCMS, Danville boys both climb one spot in AP hoops polls
Tue, 02/12/2019 - 3:05pm | Colin Likas

Cissna Park boys' basketball came close to regaining the No. 1 spot in Class 1A this week, while Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Danville both climbed a spot in their respective Associated Press polls.

The rankings, released Tuesday afternoon, continued to feature three area programs, with a fourth receiving votes.

Girls' rankings were limited to Class 4A and 3A teams this week -- the final such votes of the season -- with 2A and 1A squads thick in the postseason chase.

Below are the complete AP rankings, of which preps coordinator Colin Likas is a voting member.

BOYS
Class 4A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Curie (8)    26-1    88    2
2. Whitney Young    23-6    75    3
3. Belleville West (1)    23-3    74    1
4. Normal Community    22-3    51    5
5. Danville    23-3    46    6
6. Marian Catholic    24-3    43    4
7. Evanston Township    25-4    28    7
8. Bloom    21-3    24    8
(tie) Collinsville    26-3    24    NR
10. Rockford East    27-3    21    9
Others receiving votes: Moline 10, Bolingbrook 3, Homewood-Flossmoore 3, Geneva 2, Lincoln Park 2, York 1.

Class 3A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Bogan (10)    22-2    116   1
2. Morgan Park (1)    24-3   109    2
3. Springfield Southeast (1)    22-2    95    3
4. East St. Louis    22-5    87    4
5. Peoria Notre Dame    19-4    63   5
6. Lincoln    22-2    61    6
7. Rock Falls    24-2    38    8
8. Ottawa    20-2    27    9
9. St. Viator    20-5    19    10
10. St. Laurence    22-3    12    7
Others receiving votes: Farragut 11, Kankakee 4, Herrin 4, Normal U-High 4, Taylorville 2, Highland 2, DePaul College Prep 2, Lindblom 1, Peoria Manual 1, Carbondale 1.

Class 2A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Nashville (12)    28-2    135    1
2. Orr (2)    18-10    114    3
3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    24-2    106    4
4. Leo    19-7    96    2
5. Alton Marquette    25-3    75    7
6. Bloomington Central Catholic    20-7    58    5
7. Teutopolis    27-5    54    6
8. Dunbar    18-5    40    8
9. Fairfield    27-2    36    9
10. Sterling Newman    24-3    13    NR
Others receiving votes: Corliss 11, Williamsville 10, Casey-Westfield 7, Warsaw West Hancock 6, Pinckneyville 5, Aurora Christian 4.

Class 1A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Providence St. Mel    21-6    115    1
2. Cissna Park (2)    24-3    112    2
3. Kewanee Wethersfield (2)    23-2    106    3
4. Central A&M (1)    25-3    97    4
5. East Dubuque    24-1    69    6
6. Ottawa Marquette    25-2    56    7
7. Winchester-West Central    22-6    55    5
8. Concord Triopia    26-2    50    8
9. Thompsonville    26-2    15    9
(tie) Elmwood    21-2    15    10
Others receiving votes: Nokomis 11, Madison 9, Sessier-Valier 3, Newark 1, Judah Christian 1.

 

GIRLS
Class 4A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Maine West (7)    28-0    79    1
2. Rock Island    26-1    68    2
3. Edwardsville (1)    27-2    61    4
4. Fremd    25-4    59    3
5. Montini    27-4    50    6
6. Benet    23-5    33    7
7. Hononegah    26-4    27    10
8. Whitney Young    23-5    20    8
9. Rockford Boylan    26-2    19    5
10. Mother McAuley    26-2    16    9
Others receiving votes: Geneva 3. Springfield 3. O’Fallon 2.

Class 3A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Richwoods (6)    27-2    94    2
2. Kankakee (3)    30-1    84    1
3. Morton (1)    26-3    83    3
4. Nazareth    25-3    68    4
5. Charleston    27-0    65    5
6. Sandwich    28-0    50    6
7. Carterville    26-3    34    7
(tie) Bethalto Civic Memorial    25-5    34    9
9. Sterling    21-4    18    10
10. Bloomington Central Catholic    24-6    10    8
Others receiving votes: Geneseo 6. Chicago Heights Marian 2. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 1. Burlington Central 1.

