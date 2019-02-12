GCMS, Danville boys both climb one spot in AP hoops polls

Cissna Park boys' basketball came close to regaining the No. 1 spot in Class 1A this week, while Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Danville both climbed a spot in their respective Associated Press polls.

The rankings, released Tuesday afternoon, continued to feature three area programs, with a fourth receiving votes.

Girls' rankings were limited to Class 4A and 3A teams this week -- the final such votes of the season -- with 2A and 1A squads thick in the postseason chase.

Below are the complete AP rankings, of which preps coordinator Colin Likas is a voting member.

BOYS

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Curie (8) 26-1 88 2

2. Whitney Young 23-6 75 3

3. Belleville West (1) 23-3 74 1

4. Normal Community 22-3 51 5

5. Danville 23-3 46 6

6. Marian Catholic 24-3 43 4

7. Evanston Township 25-4 28 7

8. Bloom 21-3 24 8

(tie) Collinsville 26-3 24 NR

10. Rockford East 27-3 21 9

Others receiving votes: Moline 10, Bolingbrook 3, Homewood-Flossmoore 3, Geneva 2, Lincoln Park 2, York 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Bogan (10) 22-2 116 1

2. Morgan Park (1) 24-3 109 2

3. Springfield Southeast (1) 22-2 95 3

4. East St. Louis 22-5 87 4

5. Peoria Notre Dame 19-4 63 5

6. Lincoln 22-2 61 6

7. Rock Falls 24-2 38 8

8. Ottawa 20-2 27 9

9. St. Viator 20-5 19 10

10. St. Laurence 22-3 12 7

Others receiving votes: Farragut 11, Kankakee 4, Herrin 4, Normal U-High 4, Taylorville 2, Highland 2, DePaul College Prep 2, Lindblom 1, Peoria Manual 1, Carbondale 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Nashville (12) 28-2 135 1

2. Orr (2) 18-10 114 3

3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24-2 106 4

4. Leo 19-7 96 2

5. Alton Marquette 25-3 75 7

6. Bloomington Central Catholic 20-7 58 5

7. Teutopolis 27-5 54 6

8. Dunbar 18-5 40 8

9. Fairfield 27-2 36 9

10. Sterling Newman 24-3 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Corliss 11, Williamsville 10, Casey-Westfield 7, Warsaw West Hancock 6, Pinckneyville 5, Aurora Christian 4.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Providence St. Mel 21-6 115 1

2. Cissna Park (2) 24-3 112 2

3. Kewanee Wethersfield (2) 23-2 106 3

4. Central A&M (1) 25-3 97 4

5. East Dubuque 24-1 69 6

6. Ottawa Marquette 25-2 56 7

7. Winchester-West Central 22-6 55 5

8. Concord Triopia 26-2 50 8

9. Thompsonville 26-2 15 9

(tie) Elmwood 21-2 15 10

Others receiving votes: Nokomis 11, Madison 9, Sessier-Valier 3, Newark 1, Judah Christian 1.

GIRLS

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maine West (7) 28-0 79 1

2. Rock Island 26-1 68 2

3. Edwardsville (1) 27-2 61 4

4. Fremd 25-4 59 3

5. Montini 27-4 50 6

6. Benet 23-5 33 7

7. Hononegah 26-4 27 10

8. Whitney Young 23-5 20 8

9. Rockford Boylan 26-2 19 5

10. Mother McAuley 26-2 16 9

Others receiving votes: Geneva 3. Springfield 3. O’Fallon 2.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Richwoods (6) 27-2 94 2

2. Kankakee (3) 30-1 84 1

3. Morton (1) 26-3 83 3

4. Nazareth 25-3 68 4

5. Charleston 27-0 65 5

6. Sandwich 28-0 50 6

7. Carterville 26-3 34 7

(tie) Bethalto Civic Memorial 25-5 34 9

9. Sterling 21-4 18 10

10. Bloomington Central Catholic 24-6 10 8

Others receiving votes: Geneseo 6. Chicago Heights Marian 2. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 1. Burlington Central 1.