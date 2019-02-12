GCMS, Danville boys both climb one spot in AP hoops polls
Cissna Park boys' basketball came close to regaining the No. 1 spot in Class 1A this week, while Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Danville both climbed a spot in their respective Associated Press polls.
The rankings, released Tuesday afternoon, continued to feature three area programs, with a fourth receiving votes.
Girls' rankings were limited to Class 4A and 3A teams this week -- the final such votes of the season -- with 2A and 1A squads thick in the postseason chase.
Below are the complete AP rankings, of which preps coordinator Colin Likas is a voting member.
BOYS
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Curie (8) 26-1 88 2
2. Whitney Young 23-6 75 3
3. Belleville West (1) 23-3 74 1
4. Normal Community 22-3 51 5
5. Danville 23-3 46 6
6. Marian Catholic 24-3 43 4
7. Evanston Township 25-4 28 7
8. Bloom 21-3 24 8
(tie) Collinsville 26-3 24 NR
10. Rockford East 27-3 21 9
Others receiving votes: Moline 10, Bolingbrook 3, Homewood-Flossmoore 3, Geneva 2, Lincoln Park 2, York 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Bogan (10) 22-2 116 1
2. Morgan Park (1) 24-3 109 2
3. Springfield Southeast (1) 22-2 95 3
4. East St. Louis 22-5 87 4
5. Peoria Notre Dame 19-4 63 5
6. Lincoln 22-2 61 6
7. Rock Falls 24-2 38 8
8. Ottawa 20-2 27 9
9. St. Viator 20-5 19 10
10. St. Laurence 22-3 12 7
Others receiving votes: Farragut 11, Kankakee 4, Herrin 4, Normal U-High 4, Taylorville 2, Highland 2, DePaul College Prep 2, Lindblom 1, Peoria Manual 1, Carbondale 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Nashville (12) 28-2 135 1
2. Orr (2) 18-10 114 3
3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24-2 106 4
4. Leo 19-7 96 2
5. Alton Marquette 25-3 75 7
6. Bloomington Central Catholic 20-7 58 5
7. Teutopolis 27-5 54 6
8. Dunbar 18-5 40 8
9. Fairfield 27-2 36 9
10. Sterling Newman 24-3 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Corliss 11, Williamsville 10, Casey-Westfield 7, Warsaw West Hancock 6, Pinckneyville 5, Aurora Christian 4.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Providence St. Mel 21-6 115 1
2. Cissna Park (2) 24-3 112 2
3. Kewanee Wethersfield (2) 23-2 106 3
4. Central A&M (1) 25-3 97 4
5. East Dubuque 24-1 69 6
6. Ottawa Marquette 25-2 56 7
7. Winchester-West Central 22-6 55 5
8. Concord Triopia 26-2 50 8
9. Thompsonville 26-2 15 9
(tie) Elmwood 21-2 15 10
Others receiving votes: Nokomis 11, Madison 9, Sessier-Valier 3, Newark 1, Judah Christian 1.
GIRLS
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Maine West (7) 28-0 79 1
2. Rock Island 26-1 68 2
3. Edwardsville (1) 27-2 61 4
4. Fremd 25-4 59 3
5. Montini 27-4 50 6
6. Benet 23-5 33 7
7. Hononegah 26-4 27 10
8. Whitney Young 23-5 20 8
9. Rockford Boylan 26-2 19 5
10. Mother McAuley 26-2 16 9
Others receiving votes: Geneva 3. Springfield 3. O’Fallon 2.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Richwoods (6) 27-2 94 2
2. Kankakee (3) 30-1 84 1
3. Morton (1) 26-3 83 3
4. Nazareth 25-3 68 4
5. Charleston 27-0 65 5
6. Sandwich 28-0 50 6
7. Carterville 26-3 34 7
(tie) Bethalto Civic Memorial 25-5 34 9
9. Sterling 21-4 18 10
10. Bloomington Central Catholic 24-6 10 8
Others receiving votes: Geneseo 6. Chicago Heights Marian 2. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 1. Burlington Central 1.
