Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Falcons third, Timberwolves fifth in last 1A/2A hoops poll
Tue, 02/19/2019 - 5:49pm | Colin Likas

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Cissna Park boys' basketball both finished within the top five of their respective Associated Press polls.

The last versions of the Class 2A and 1A rankings were released Tuesday afternoon, along with the penultimate ratings for Class 4A and 3A programs.

GCMS remained at No. 3 in the 2A poll, while Cissna Park, after suffering a loss to Paxton-Buckley-Loda last week, slipped three spots to No. 5.

In the 4A top 10, Danville moved up one spot to No. 4 with one more round of voting set to come next week.

Below are all four boys' hoops polls, chosen by The Associated Press voting panel -- which includes preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 4A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Curie (8)    29-1    89    1
2. Belleville West (1)    26-3    82    3
3. Normal Community    23-3    62    4
4. Danville    26-3    53    5
5. Whitney Young    23-7    52    2
6. Evanston Township    26-4    39    7
7. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)    23-3    29    T8
8. Simeon    16-14    28    NR
9. Collinsville    27-4    22    T8
10. Rockford East    29-3    21    10
Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 13. Moline 2. Lincoln Park 2. Geneva 1.

Class 3A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Morgan Park (11)    26-4    110    2
2. Bogan    22-3    91    1
3. Springfield Southeast    24-2    90    3
4. East St. Louis    23-5    81    4
5. Peoria Notre Dame    21-4    61    5
6. Rock Falls    26-2    48    7
7. St. Viator    23-5    35    9
8. Lincoln    25-3    32    6
9. Ottawa    22-2    28    8
10. St. Laurence    24-3    15    10
Others receiving votes: Farragut 5. Kankakee 4. Herrin 3. DePaul College Prep 1. Peoria Manual 1.

Class 2A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Nashville (7)    29-2    105    1
2. Orr (4)    19-11    95    2
3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    27-2    89    3
4. Leo    20-8    67    4
5. Alton Marquette    27-3    60    5
6. Bloomington Central Catholic    23-7    53    6
7. Teutopolis    29-5    49    7
8. Fairfield    29-2    29    9
9. Sterling Newman    28-3    22    10
10. Dunbar    18-5    14    8
Others receiving votes: Corliss 7. Casey-Westfield 5. Warsaw West Hancock 3. Pinckneyville 3. Chester 2. Williamsville 1. Aurora Christian 1.

Class 1A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Providence-St. Mel (10)    23-6    100    1
2. Kewanee (Wethersfield)    26-2    80    3
3. Moweaqua Central A&M    27-3    74    4
4. East Dubuque    27-1    64    5
5. Cissna Park    26-4    63    2
6. Ottawa Marquette    26-2    47    6
7. Winchester-West Central    23-6    43    7
8. Madison    16-11    22    NR
9. Thompsonville    29-2    17    T9
 (tie) Elmwood    24-2    17    T9
Others receiving votes: Concord Triopia 14. Nokomis 5. Champaign Judah Christian 2. Payson Seymour 1. Sesser-Valier 1.

