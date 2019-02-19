Falcons third, Timberwolves fifth in last 1A/2A hoops poll

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Cissna Park boys' basketball both finished within the top five of their respective Associated Press polls.

The last versions of the Class 2A and 1A rankings were released Tuesday afternoon, along with the penultimate ratings for Class 4A and 3A programs.

GCMS remained at No. 3 in the 2A poll, while Cissna Park, after suffering a loss to Paxton-Buckley-Loda last week, slipped three spots to No. 5.

In the 4A top 10, Danville moved up one spot to No. 4 with one more round of voting set to come next week.

Below are all four boys' hoops polls, chosen by The Associated Press voting panel -- which includes preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Curie (8) 29-1 89 1

2. Belleville West (1) 26-3 82 3

3. Normal Community 23-3 62 4

4. Danville 26-3 53 5

5. Whitney Young 23-7 52 2

6. Evanston Township 26-4 39 7

7. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 23-3 29 T8

8. Simeon 16-14 28 NR

9. Collinsville 27-4 22 T8

10. Rockford East 29-3 21 10

Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 13. Moline 2. Lincoln Park 2. Geneva 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morgan Park (11) 26-4 110 2

2. Bogan 22-3 91 1

3. Springfield Southeast 24-2 90 3

4. East St. Louis 23-5 81 4

5. Peoria Notre Dame 21-4 61 5

6. Rock Falls 26-2 48 7

7. St. Viator 23-5 35 9

8. Lincoln 25-3 32 6

9. Ottawa 22-2 28 8

10. St. Laurence 24-3 15 10

Others receiving votes: Farragut 5. Kankakee 4. Herrin 3. DePaul College Prep 1. Peoria Manual 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Nashville (7) 29-2 105 1

2. Orr (4) 19-11 95 2

3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 27-2 89 3

4. Leo 20-8 67 4

5. Alton Marquette 27-3 60 5

6. Bloomington Central Catholic 23-7 53 6

7. Teutopolis 29-5 49 7

8. Fairfield 29-2 29 9

9. Sterling Newman 28-3 22 10

10. Dunbar 18-5 14 8

Others receiving votes: Corliss 7. Casey-Westfield 5. Warsaw West Hancock 3. Pinckneyville 3. Chester 2. Williamsville 1. Aurora Christian 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Providence-St. Mel (10) 23-6 100 1

2. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 26-2 80 3

3. Moweaqua Central A&M 27-3 74 4

4. East Dubuque 27-1 64 5

5. Cissna Park 26-4 63 2

6. Ottawa Marquette 26-2 47 6

7. Winchester-West Central 23-6 43 7

8. Madison 16-11 22 NR

9. Thompsonville 29-2 17 T9

(tie) Elmwood 24-2 17 T9

Others receiving votes: Concord Triopia 14. Nokomis 5. Champaign Judah Christian 2. Payson Seymour 1. Sesser-Valier 1.