Peoples, Brown nab all-state first-team honors
Ahead of its Class 1A title defense this week, Schlarman girls' basketball can celebrate a pair of all-state selections.
Anaya Peoples and Capria Brown have been tabbed as two of the five Class 1A first-team choices, according to final votes released Thursday afternoon. Selections were made by a statewide group of sports writers and broadcasters.
Peoples now is a four-time first-teamer, with Brown jumping up from second-team status the year prior. The Notre Dame signee and Xavier commit have been integral to a 31-2 campaign for the Hilltoppers, who are vying for their second consecutive state crown beginning Friday at Redbird Arena.
In Class 2A, St. Joseph-Ogden's Bree Trimble and Oakwood's Katelyn Young received second-team all-state recognition.
Young was a 2018 honorable-mention choice, while Trimble is experiencing all-state recognition for the first time entering the Spartans' run in the 2A state semifinals, which begins Friday in Normal.
Below are the complete all-state teams for Class 1A and 2A girls' hoops, with 3A and 4A choices due out next week.
CLASS 1A FIRST TEAM
NAME SCHOOL HT .YR . POS. PTS.
Anaya Peoples Danville Schlarman 5-11 Sr. G 99
Anna Heffren Lewistown 5-4 Jr. G 95
Anna Burrus Concord Triopia 6-0 Jr. C 76
Brittney Litton Kewanee Wethersfield 5-8 Sr. G 76
Capria Brown Danville Schlarman 5-9 Jr. G 70
CLASS 1A SECOND TEAM
NAME SCHOOL HT .YR . POS. PTS.
Jayden Standish Lexington 5-9 Jr. G/F 66
Jaynee Prestegaard Ashton-Franklin Center 5-11 Sr. F/C 48
Annika Kaufmann Winchester-West Central 5-10 Sr. F 47
Skylar Hayes Mount Pulaski 5-9 Sr. G 42
Peyton Tegeler Morrison 6-0 Sr. C 34
HONORABLE MENTION – Tayler Barry (Shiloh Tri-County, 5-6 So. G), Allie Whittington (Elverado, 5-6 Sr. G), Abby Barr (Freeport Aquin, 5-11 Jr. C), Erin Henze (Lanark Eastland, 5-4 Jr. G), Sophie Lorton (Calhoun, 5-8 Sr. G), Kyndell Arthalony (Mason City Illini Central, 6-0 Jr. C), Payton Sopczak (Goreville, 5-9 Jr. G), Harley Barry (Shiloh Tri-County, 5-6 Sr. G), Meggie Scott (Newark, 5-4 Jr. G), Megan Schlechte (Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 6-0 Sr. F/C), Jadyn Mitchell (Flanagan-Cornell, 5-5 Sr. G), Hannah Lrumwiede (Carrollton, 5-5 Sr. G), Sydney Shaeffer (Lewistown, 5-8 Jr. G/F), Tiana Timpe (Stockton, 5-10 So. G).
CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM
NAME SCHOOL HT .YR . POS. PTS.
Smmi Matoush Hillsboro 5-11 Sr. G 93
Laney Lantz Central-Southeastern 5-6 Sr. G 87
Mady Harper Midwest Central/Delavan 5-7 Jr. G 73
Ashlyn Sturdy Tri-City/Sangamon Val. 5-8 Jr. G 70
Carly Gillen Monmouth-Roseville 6-0 Jr. C 69
CLASS 2A SECOND TEAM
NAME SCHOOL HT .YR . POS. PTS.
Bree Trimble St. Joseph-Ogden 5-9 Sr. G 60
Katelyn Young Fithian Oakwood 6-1 Jr. F 48
Danielle Taets Orion 5-8 Sr. G 48
Sydney Hummert Quincy Notre Dame 5-11 Jr. F 47
Brandi Hudson Chicago Marshall 5-10 Sr. G 39
HONORABLE MENTION – Anna Miller (Hamilton County, 5-4 Sr. G), Natalie Anderson (Eureka, 6-2 Jr. F), Adrenna Snipes (Alton Marquette, 5-5 Fr. G), Lilly Pepper (Pittsfield, 5-10 Sr. F), Emily Meidel (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5-10 Jr. G), Antoinette Hill, Reed-Custer, 6-1 Sr. F), Sami McCowan (Sesser-Valier, 5-7 Sr. G), Haleigh Keeling (Vienna, 5-5 Sr. G), Lexie Niebrugge, Teutopolis, 5-8 Jr. G), Karsyn Davis (Harrisburg, 5-11 Sr. F), Shania Schnoover (Pana, 5-7 Sr. G), Lauren Kavanagh (Knoxville, 6-0 Sr.), Hannah Schuringa (Timothy Christian, 5-11 So. F), Miyah Brown (Winnebago, 5-10 Fr. G), Alyssa Jones (Vienna, 5-7 Sr. F), Caroline Jacino (Pleasant Plains, 5-8 Jr. G), Niyah Zamudio (Chicago Marshall, 5-7 So. G), Maddy Martin (Harvest Christian, 5-8 Jr. G), Breena Schreeves (Knoxville, 5-10 Jr. F), Megan Teel (Midwest Central/Delavan, 5-8 Sr. G).
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.