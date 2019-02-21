Peoples, Brown nab all-state first-team honors

Ahead of its Class 1A title defense this week, Schlarman girls' basketball can celebrate a pair of all-state selections.

Anaya Peoples and Capria Brown have been tabbed as two of the five Class 1A first-team choices, according to final votes released Thursday afternoon. Selections were made by a statewide group of sports writers and broadcasters.

Peoples now is a four-time first-teamer, with Brown jumping up from second-team status the year prior. The Notre Dame signee and Xavier commit have been integral to a 31-2 campaign for the Hilltoppers, who are vying for their second consecutive state crown beginning Friday at Redbird Arena.

In Class 2A, St. Joseph-Ogden's Bree Trimble and Oakwood's Katelyn Young received second-team all-state recognition.

Young was a 2018 honorable-mention choice, while Trimble is experiencing all-state recognition for the first time entering the Spartans' run in the 2A state semifinals, which begins Friday in Normal.

Below are the complete all-state teams for Class 1A and 2A girls' hoops, with 3A and 4A choices due out next week.

CLASS 1A FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HT .YR . POS. PTS.

Anaya Peoples Danville Schlarman 5-11 Sr. G 99

Anna Heffren Lewistown 5-4 Jr. G 95

Anna Burrus Concord Triopia 6-0 Jr. C 76

Brittney Litton Kewanee Wethersfield 5-8 Sr. G 76

Capria Brown Danville Schlarman 5-9 Jr. G 70



CLASS 1A SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HT .YR . POS. PTS.

Jayden Standish Lexington 5-9 Jr. G/F 66

Jaynee Prestegaard Ashton-Franklin Center 5-11 Sr. F/C 48

Annika Kaufmann Winchester-West Central 5-10 Sr. F 47

Skylar Hayes Mount Pulaski 5-9 Sr. G 42

Peyton Tegeler Morrison 6-0 Sr. C 34



HONORABLE MENTION – Tayler Barry (Shiloh Tri-County, 5-6 So. G), Allie Whittington (Elverado, 5-6 Sr. G), Abby Barr (Freeport Aquin, 5-11 Jr. C), Erin Henze (Lanark Eastland, 5-4 Jr. G), Sophie Lorton (Calhoun, 5-8 Sr. G), Kyndell Arthalony (Mason City Illini Central, 6-0 Jr. C), Payton Sopczak (Goreville, 5-9 Jr. G), Harley Barry (Shiloh Tri-County, 5-6 Sr. G), Meggie Scott (Newark, 5-4 Jr. G), Megan Schlechte (Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 6-0 Sr. F/C), Jadyn Mitchell (Flanagan-Cornell, 5-5 Sr. G), Hannah Lrumwiede (Carrollton, 5-5 Sr. G), Sydney Shaeffer (Lewistown, 5-8 Jr. G/F), Tiana Timpe (Stockton, 5-10 So. G).



CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HT .YR . POS. PTS.

Smmi Matoush Hillsboro 5-11 Sr. G 93

Laney Lantz Central-Southeastern 5-6 Sr. G 87

Mady Harper Midwest Central/Delavan 5-7 Jr. G 73

Ashlyn Sturdy Tri-City/Sangamon Val. 5-8 Jr. G 70

Carly Gillen Monmouth-Roseville 6-0 Jr. C 69



CLASS 2A SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HT .YR . POS. PTS.

Bree Trimble St. Joseph-Ogden 5-9 Sr. G 60

Katelyn Young Fithian Oakwood 6-1 Jr. F 48

Danielle Taets Orion 5-8 Sr. G 48

Sydney Hummert Quincy Notre Dame 5-11 Jr. F 47

Brandi Hudson Chicago Marshall 5-10 Sr. G 39



HONORABLE MENTION – Anna Miller (Hamilton County, 5-4 Sr. G), Natalie Anderson (Eureka, 6-2 Jr. F), Adrenna Snipes (Alton Marquette, 5-5 Fr. G), Lilly Pepper (Pittsfield, 5-10 Sr. F), Emily Meidel (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5-10 Jr. G), Antoinette Hill, Reed-Custer, 6-1 Sr. F), Sami McCowan (Sesser-Valier, 5-7 Sr. G), Haleigh Keeling (Vienna, 5-5 Sr. G), Lexie Niebrugge, Teutopolis, 5-8 Jr. G), Karsyn Davis (Harrisburg, 5-11 Sr. F), Shania Schnoover (Pana, 5-7 Sr. G), Lauren Kavanagh (Knoxville, 6-0 Sr.), Hannah Schuringa (Timothy Christian, 5-11 So. F), Miyah Brown (Winnebago, 5-10 Fr. G), Alyssa Jones (Vienna, 5-7 Sr. F), Caroline Jacino (Pleasant Plains, 5-8 Jr. G), Niyah Zamudio (Chicago Marshall, 5-7 So. G), Maddy Martin (Harvest Christian, 5-8 Jr. G), Breena Schreeves (Knoxville, 5-10 Jr. F), Megan Teel (Midwest Central/Delavan, 5-8 Sr. G).