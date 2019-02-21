Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Peoples, Brown nab all-state first-team honors
Thu, 02/21/2019 - 2:01pm | Colin Likas

Ahead of its Class 1A title defense this week, Schlarman girls' basketball can celebrate a pair of all-state selections.

Anaya Peoples and Capria Brown have been tabbed as two of the five Class 1A first-team choices, according to final votes released Thursday afternoon. Selections were made by a statewide group of sports writers and broadcasters.

Peoples now is a four-time first-teamer, with Brown jumping up from second-team status the year prior. The Notre Dame signee and Xavier commit have been integral to a 31-2 campaign for the Hilltoppers, who are vying for their second consecutive state crown beginning Friday at Redbird Arena.

In Class 2A, St. Joseph-Ogden's Bree Trimble and Oakwood's Katelyn Young received second-team all-state recognition.

Young was a 2018 honorable-mention choice, while Trimble is experiencing all-state recognition for the first time entering the Spartans' run in the 2A state semifinals, which begins Friday in Normal.

Below are the complete all-state teams for Class 1A and 2A girls' hoops, with 3A and 4A choices due out next week.

CLASS 1A FIRST TEAM
NAME             SCHOOL             HT    .YR    . POS.     PTS.
Anaya Peoples        Danville Schlarman        5-11    Sr.    G        99
Anna Heffren        Lewistown            5-4    Jr.    G        95
Anna Burrus            Concord Triopia        6-0    Jr.    C        76
Brittney Litton        Kewanee Wethersfield    5-8    Sr.     G        76
Capria Brown        Danville Schlarman        5-9    Jr.    G        70

CLASS 1A SECOND TEAM
NAME             SCHOOL             HT    .YR    . POS.     PTS.
Jayden Standish        Lexington            5-9    Jr.    G/F        66
Jaynee Prestegaard        Ashton-Franklin Center    5-11    Sr.    F/C        48
Annika Kaufmann        Winchester-West Central    5-10    Sr.    F        47
Skylar Hayes        Mount Pulaski        5-9    Sr.    G        42
Peyton Tegeler        Morrison            6-0    Sr.    C        34

HONORABLE MENTION –  Tayler Barry (Shiloh Tri-County, 5-6 So. G), Allie Whittington (Elverado, 5-6 Sr. G), Abby Barr (Freeport Aquin, 5-11 Jr. C), Erin Henze (Lanark Eastland, 5-4 Jr. G), Sophie Lorton (Calhoun, 5-8 Sr. G), Kyndell Arthalony (Mason City Illini Central, 6-0 Jr. C), Payton Sopczak (Goreville, 5-9 Jr. G), Harley Barry (Shiloh Tri-County, 5-6 Sr. G), Meggie Scott (Newark, 5-4 Jr. G), Megan Schlechte (Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 6-0 Sr. F/C), Jadyn Mitchell (Flanagan-Cornell, 5-5 Sr. G), Hannah Lrumwiede (Carrollton, 5-5 Sr. G), Sydney Shaeffer (Lewistown, 5-8 Jr. G/F), Tiana Timpe (Stockton, 5-10 So. G).

CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM
NAME             SCHOOL             HT    .YR    . POS.     PTS.
Smmi Matoush        Hillsboro            5-11    Sr.    G        93
Laney Lantz            Central-Southeastern    5-6    Sr.    G        87
Mady Harper        Midwest Central/Delavan    5-7    Jr.    G        73
Ashlyn Sturdy        Tri-City/Sangamon Val.    5-8    Jr.    G        70
Carly Gillen            Monmouth-Roseville    6-0    Jr.    C        69

CLASS 2A SECOND TEAM
NAME             SCHOOL             HT    .YR    . POS.     PTS.
Bree Trimble        St. Joseph-Ogden        5-9    Sr.    G        60
Katelyn Young        Fithian Oakwood        6-1    Jr.    F        48
Danielle Taets        Orion                5-8    Sr.    G        48
Sydney Hummert        Quincy Notre Dame    5-11    Jr.    F        47
Brandi Hudson        Chicago Marshall        5-10    Sr.    G        39

HONORABLE MENTION – Anna Miller (Hamilton County, 5-4 Sr. G), Natalie Anderson (Eureka, 6-2 Jr. F), Adrenna Snipes (Alton Marquette, 5-5 Fr. G), Lilly Pepper (Pittsfield, 5-10 Sr. F), Emily Meidel (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5-10 Jr. G), Antoinette Hill, Reed-Custer, 6-1 Sr. F), Sami McCowan (Sesser-Valier, 5-7 Sr. G), Haleigh Keeling (Vienna, 5-5 Sr. G), Lexie Niebrugge, Teutopolis, 5-8 Jr. G), Karsyn Davis (Harrisburg, 5-11 Sr. F), Shania Schnoover (Pana, 5-7 Sr. G), Lauren Kavanagh (Knoxville, 6-0 Sr.), Hannah Schuringa (Timothy Christian, 5-11 So. F), Miyah Brown (Winnebago, 5-10 Fr. G), Alyssa Jones (Vienna, 5-7 Sr. F), Caroline Jacino (Pleasant Plains, 5-8 Jr. G), Niyah Zamudio (Chicago Marshall, 5-7 So. G), Maddy Martin (Harvest Christian, 5-8 Jr. G), Breena Schreeves (Knoxville, 5-10 Jr. F), Megan Teel (Midwest Central/Delavan, 5-8 Sr. G).

