Albaugh steps aside at Judah Christian

A little more than a year after stepping aside as Champaign Central's football coach, Nate Albaugh has decided to stop coaching football and wrestling at Judah Christian.

Albaugh confirmed his decision to resign from both coaching jobs with the Tribe via a text message to The News-Gazette on Friday morning, but did not offer a reason for his departure.

Judah announced the start of football and wrestling programs in December 2017, with Albaugh at the helm of each. Albaugh resigned from his position as Champaign Central's football coach in October 2017 after five seasons with the Maroons, compiling a 26-24 record at Central that included a Class 5A state semifinal appearance in 2015.

Judah Christian competed in the 8-Man Football Association this past fall and finished 1-6 during its initial season.

The Tribe also competed in wrestling for the first time this past winter, with Albaugh's son, Grant, winning Judah's first wrestling regional title by placing first at 170 pounds earlier this month at the Class 1A Unity Regional.