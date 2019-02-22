Late free throws sink Titans in state semifinal tilt

Other Related Content LIVE! State girls' basketball

NORMAL ­— Just before issuing his opening statement in Friday’s postgame press conference, Joe Morrisey slowly lowered his forehead onto the table in front of him.

Moments later, the Tri-County girls’ basketball coach choked up while describing his athletes in the vein of “daughters.”

“We’ve got one more (Saturday) as a family together,” Morrisey followed.

Unfortunately for the Titans, that one more won’t come with a state championship on the line.

Dani Rush calmly sank a pair of free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining in regulation, handing Eastland the decisive points in a thrilling 64-63 Class 1A state semifinal that sent Tri-County into today’s third-place tilt at Redbird Arena.

“I guess that they made one more play than we did,” Morrisey said.

Both the Titans (29-5) and the Cougars (31-4) worked through various seismic shifts in this game’s landscape — especially over the final minute.

Each program grabbed the lead twice during that short stretch. Neither party pulled ahead by more than two points. But it was Eastland that snatched the advantage when it mattered most.

“It was like we take those two steps forward, and then it was two steps back,” Cougars leader Nicole Brinker said. “These kids are tough as nails. They’re mentally tough. They have been all year, and it showed.”

With Tri-County ahead 63-62 and 22 seconds on the clock, Morrisey’s bunch forced a stop when Kiersten Price-Wilson notched the last of her seven blocked shots, swatting a midrange jumper by Erin Henze.

Rush subsequently fouled Grace Burnside, who misfired on two freebies. Rush rebounded the second and received contact from Titan Bella Dudley.

After Rush followed through on her charity-stripe bids, a pair of Cougars hounded Tri-County’s Tayler Barry into stepping out of bounds while she attempted to streak down the floor for one last scoring plunge.

“I can’t say I was very happy with our defense in the first half,” Brinker said. “But when it came down to it, they did what they needed to do defensively and got the stops.”

Before Rush stepped up, Henze was Eastland’s hero.

She shot 6 of 8 from distance en route to 25 points, nailing five triples over the final eight minutes. Her last put the Cougars up 62-61 with 40 seconds left.

Lydia Coatney added 19 points for Eastland, which received a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double from 6-foot Karlie Krogman.

The Titans garnered 22 points from Barry — though she got there on 7-of-20 accuracy from the field — as well as 18 points from Price-Wilson and 11 from Dudley. Barry also hauled in eight rebounds, while Price-Wilson accounted for nine.

Ultimately, Harley Barry fouling out with 2:31 remaining may’ve damaged Tri-County more than anything the Cougars did.

“She does rebounds, steals, assists, things you don’t see,” Morrisey said. “When she’s not on the floor (it) hurts us.”

The Titans must settle for third or fourth place in Class 1A, pending today’s 11 a.m. consolation event versus Lewistown (31-2).

It’ll be the best-ever state showing for the Shiloh/Kansas/Oakland cooperative.

Among the Tri-County roster, that didn’t quite take the sting out of what occurred Friday.

“I feel like we did good with (Eastland),” Tayler Barry said. “They were just one play ahead of us.”