Mahomet-Seymour tabs Adkins as new football coach

MAHOMET — Jon Adkins will be the next Mahomet-Seymour football coach, pending school board approval.

Athletic director Matt Hensley announced the decision via email Friday morning. Adkins would replace Keith Pogue, who spent the previous 11 campaigns running the Bulldogs before stepping down after the 2018 season.

Adkins is a Charleston native presently serving as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator at Cape Coral (Fla.) High School. He'll depart that program after just one season.

Adkins previously had more experience coaching within Illinois, spending two years at the helm of Jerseyville and six seasons before that, beginning in 2010, in charge at Peoria Heights.

During his eight campaigns at the head of a club, Adkins has compiled a 17-56 ledger with one playoff appearance, in the 2015 Class 3A postseason with Peoria Heights.

The Cape Coral Seahawks posted a 5-5 record in 2018, allowing an average of 19.5 points per contest.

The next M-S Board of Education meeting is slated for March 11, at which time Adkins' hire can be officially approved.