NORMAL — As Capria Brown finished one of her three consecutive layups late in Friday afternoon’s second quarter, she took a long, hard look at the Lewistown student section to her right.

The red-clad youngsters had been loud all afternoon to that point. And for good reason.

Their Indians were giving Brown and Schlarman — the defending Class 1A state champion — a ton of trouble during a 1A state semifinal at Redbird Arena.

Brown finally found the silencing formula.

“It definitely got me hyped up a little bit,” Brown admitted.

“When one of us is hyped, we usually all get into it,” Hilltoppers senior Anaya Peoples added. “It takes a player like that with some swag to get us going, and it worked.”

Schlarman continues to prove it’s OK to display some swagger if you have the game to back it up.

Its athletes have one more chance to do so this season. With another state crown on the line.

Brown compiled a game-best 23 points, Peoples racked up a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds and the Hilltoppers punched their second consecutive ticket to the title stage via a 58-41 victory over scrappy Lewistown.

“They showed a lot of resilience,” Schlarman coach Keith Peoples said of the Indians (31-2). “We mentioned this before in the locker room: Champions, they don’t quit. Champions make adjustments. And I thought in the second half, we made a few good adjustments.”

Brown cited the Hilltoppers (32-2) trusting one another more as one of those changes. Key too was Schlarman focusing more on Lewistown junior Anna Heffren, who scored five first-quarter points but produced just six the rest of the way.

Those factors, combined with a level of athleticism not often seen in Illinois’ smallest class, ultimately ensured the Indians’ 12-9 lead after one quarter wouldn’t last forever.

“We proved the first quarter, no matter how many Division I recruits Schlarman had, we weren’t afraid,” Lewistown coach Greg Bennett said. “And we went out there and traded punches with them.”

The Indians did more than that for a while, posting their last advantage at 18-17 with 2 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the opening half.

It’s something the Hilltoppers haven’t dealt with all that often. They’d won 23 games by 20 or more points entering Friday’s action, including all five of their prior postseason games.

“I thought we regained our composure coming into the second half,” Keith Peoples said. “First half was a nightmare. ... But that’s why we have halftimes.”

Things began to turn as Schlarman’s high-pressure defense started swarming Lewistown’s ballhandlers.

The result was Brown sprinting down the hardwood in transition three times in less than one minute to turn a 19-all tie into a 25-19 Hilltoppers lead entering the break.

“I have really good defenders on the team,” Brown said. “So I knew that if they could get their man to mess up the pass, I could get it, and with my speed, I know I could get down the court and finish it.”

Brown actually paced Schlarman with six steals, but Anaya Peoples (four), Sydney Gouard (two) and McKaylee Allen (one) also chipped in. Allen additionally tallied 11 points, again stepping up in a state semifinal after potting eight points off the bench during last year’s state semifinal game versus Lebanon.

The Indians netted 15 points and seven rebounds from Sydney Shaeffer and 11 points from Heffren. A third-quarter injury to 5-foot-11 Hannah Burdess took away Lewistown’s main option down low, and the Hilltoppers proceeded to gobble up rebounds to the tune of a 37-29 difference.

“We wanted to stay with them into the fourth quarter,” Bennett said. “We gave them a little too much separation toward the end of the third, and we just couldn’t quite get back in the ballgame.”

Schlarman’s seniors now can cement their legacy as the best bunch of hoopsters in program history when they square off with Eastland (31-4) in today’s 1 p.m. final.

After that game is in the books, Anaya Peoples will head to Notre Dame to continue her basketball career. Gouard will go to Oakland, Janiah Newell to Kaskaskia and Destiny Dye to a college soon to be announced.

That realization hit Anaya Peoples shortly after Friday’s game.

“It’s our last game. Our last game ever as high school players,” she said.

Then, her voice started to crack. Some tears slipped out.

“It’s emotional,” she continued. “We’re just going to enjoy it. ... We came here to win.”