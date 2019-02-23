Spartans' scoring barrage leads to best-ever state showing

NORMAL — As members of the St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball team listened to their postgame press conference introduction Saturday at Redbird Arena, one element stuck out.

“The best finish in school history.”

Don’t think that factoid was lost on the Spartans despite them playing for third place in Class 2A, instead of for a championship.

“For our seniors, it’s awesome to end like this,” said Peyton Crowe, an upperclassman herself.

“Not a lot of teams get their last win at Redbird,” added Bree Trimble, another senior. “It’s something we’ll always remember.”

How SJ-O got the job done will be worth remembering as well.

Trimble and Crowe led a 25-4 scoring avalanche through the second and third quarters, guiding the Spartans to a 68-53 triumph over Hillsboro.

After the Hilltoppers (29-7) went on a 5-0 sprint midway through the second frame to trim their disadvantage 21-19, the Spartans (29-5) exploded offensively, perhaps letting out some frustration from Friday’s 20-percent semifinal shooting effort versus Teutopolis.

“It was easy to run on them and just get them tired on their defensive side,” said Crowe, who banked 13 points in her final high school showcase. “We were getting those transition baskets and breakaways.”

Trimble landed a 28-point, 11-rebound double-double in her prep finale, posting an efficient 13-of-18 shooting line while taking just two attempts from distance.

Maclayne Taylor, yet another senior, added 11 points for SJ-O, which was making its second-ever state appearance.

Of course, none of those outputs would’ve meant as much if the Spartans weren’t so defensively stout.

Aiding that mission was SJ-O committing just one first-half foul, and only one miscue in the opening 11 minutes, 54 seconds of the second half.

Paired with 14 turnovers, it was too much for the Hilltoppers to handle.

“We want to play aggressive, and sometimes it leads to fouls. But (Saturday) I thought we played smart,” Spartans coach Kevin Taylor said. “Fundamentals are important, and we try to teach that and they executed well.”

Coach Bret Tuetken’s Hillsboro bunch appeared worn down from Friday’s semifinal with Chicago Marshall, to whom the Hilltoppers ceded a 10-point halftime lead.

“I think what was on the line emotionally and mentally in the game (Friday) night may have been a little bit tougher to overcome,” Tuetken said. “I don’t know if we were quite as sharp as we wanted to be.”

Sammi Matoush, voted Associated Press first-team all-state a few days prior, roared to 31 points on the back of 16 fourth-quarter tallies.

But none of her teammates popped for more than nine points. In fact, none had more than three points entering the last frame, in which Hillsboro outscored SJ-O 30-22.

This was a critical campaign for the Spartans as far as getting to state with a certain window open.

Five seniors are on the way out, which means some changes are coming for those in maroon, white and Columbia blue.

“I’m just happy for this group,” Kevin Taylor said. “They worked hard for not just this year but several years to get where they are. It’s nice to see that rewarded.”