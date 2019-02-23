Titans' spirited rally falls short in state third-place game

NORMAL — Maiya Eskew’s day was done for the Tri-County girls’ basketball team.

The senior fouled out with 2 minutes, 5 seconds to play in Saturday’s Class 1A third-place game with Lewistown.

There was nothing more she could do from a statistical perspective as the Indians put the final touches on a 67-53 win over the Titans.

Yet as Tri-County coach Joe Morrisey prepared his second-stringers for the last few possessions, Eskew called everyone on her sideline into a huddle.

“She said, “Let’s go. We can do this. It’s the last minute of our basketball career,’” relayed senior Grace Burnside. “I think she wanted to give her energy to everybody else on the floor.”

The moment encapsulated the Titans (29-6), who entered the fourth quarter trailing 57-43 and still dug deep enough to make Lewistown (32-2) sweat.

Tri-County rattled off an 8-0 run to open its final stand, before the Indians recovered and stretched their advantage back to a more comfortable zone.

“Once these seniors sitting here realized there’s 16 minutes to go in their life on the basketball floor,” Morrisey said, “(it was) never quit, never quit, never quit. That’s what we did.”

This showcase wasn’t quite the heartbreaker Friday’s 64-63 semifinal loss to Eastland was.

After Tri-County posted a 4-0 lead to Saturday’s action, Sydney Shaeffer set the tone for Lewistown via 13 first-quarter points.

“Our press is our game, pretty much,” said Shaeffer, who compiled a game-high 23 pointa. “We kept the press on them and played our game.”

It took the Titans far too long to find their own style. In some ways, they never did.

A 7 of 14 free throw ledger in the first half eventually evened out to 23 of 30. But Tri-County also went 0 of 13 from distance, where it usually makes its money.

Kiersten Price-Wilson potted 19 points, Tayler Barry notched 14, Harley Barry put up 10 and Burnside hauled in 12 rebounds as the Titans snagged the first piece of state hardware in Shiloh/Kansas/Oakland girls’ hoops history.

“This is a great, awesome journey we’ve had this year,” Morrisey said. “Great for our program.”