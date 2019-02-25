Central assistant Jackson to lead Centennial football

Photo by: Bradley Leeb Centennial High School football coach Kyle Jackson poses for a portrait at Centennial High School. Saturday, August 24, 2013. Other Related Content Lekevie Johnson resigns from Centennial football job

CHAMPAIGN — A familiar face on Champaign-Urbana prep football sidelines, Kyle Jackson has been chosen to lead Centennial’s program.

The Chargers athletics Twitter account announced the hire Monday night, with a tweet saying Jackson was confirmed by the Unit 4 Board of Education.

Jackson takes over for Lekevie Johnson, who resigned last December after his fourth season running Centennial football.

“Kyle’s energy was infectious to everyone in the room during the interview,” Chargers athletic director Tony Millard said. “You could feel how much passion he has for Centennial High School and Chargers football.”

Jackson was an assistant on Tim Turner’s 2018 Champaign Central squad, and previously served on football staffs at Centennial and Urbana.

Turner described Jackson as “a good guy that can bring some stability to that program.”