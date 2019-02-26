Danville boys' hoops fourth in final AP rankings

Danville concluded this prep basketball season's Associated Press polling at No. 4 in Class 4A, Tuesday's latest rankings showed.

The Vikings, who have been state-rated throughout the campaign, edged out Whitney Young for the No. 4 spot as they prepare for their Class 4A postseason opener, tonight against Centennial in a regional semifinal at Champaign.

Danville (28-3) may find itself in an interesting situation should it win a regional title later this week. Also within the Vikings' sectional, to be contested at East Moline, at Normal Community and Belleville West. Danville could see the former in a sectional semifinal, and the latter in a sectional title bout.

Below are the last 3A and 4A boys' polls for this season, concluding all AP prep hoops voting until the 2019-2020 run.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Curie (9) 29-1 90 1

2. Belleville West 27-4 71 2

3. Normal Community 25-3 68 3

4. Danville 28-3 58 4

5. Whitney Young 22-7 55 5

6. Evanston Township 25-4 44 6

7. Simeon 16-14 34 8

8. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 23-3 28 7

9. Rockford East 29-2 26 10

10. Collinsville 28-5 6 9

Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 5. Geneva 5. Moline 3. Lincoln Park 2.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morgan Park (10) 26-4 109 1

2. Bogan 23-3 96 2

3. Springfield Southeast (1) 26-2 92 3

4. East St. Louis 23-6 68 4

5. Rock Falls 29-2 61 6

6. Peoria Notre Dame 21-5 45 5

7. St. Laurence 25-3 36 10

8. St. Viator 23-6 32 7

9. Lincoln 25-4 23 8

10. Herrin 24-4 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Kankakee 10. Farragut 6. Normal University 5. DePaul College Prep 4. Peoria Manual 3. Hillcrest 2.