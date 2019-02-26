Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Danville boys' hoops fourth in final AP rankings
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

Danville boys' hoops fourth in final AP rankings

Tue, 02/26/2019 - 3:01pm | Colin Likas

Danville concluded this prep basketball season's Associated Press polling at No. 4 in Class 4A, Tuesday's latest rankings showed.

The Vikings, who have been state-rated throughout the campaign, edged out Whitney Young for the No. 4 spot as they prepare for their Class 4A postseason opener, tonight against Centennial in a regional semifinal at Champaign.

Danville (28-3) may find itself in an interesting situation should it win a regional title later this week. Also within the Vikings' sectional, to be contested at East Moline, at Normal Community and Belleville West. Danville could see the former in a sectional semifinal, and the latter in a sectional title bout.

Below are the last 3A and 4A boys' polls for this season, concluding all AP prep hoops voting until the 2019-2020 run.

Class 4A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Curie (9)    29-1    90    1
2. Belleville West    27-4    71    2
3. Normal Community    25-3    68    3
4. Danville    28-3    58    4
5. Whitney Young    22-7    55    5
6. Evanston Township    25-4    44    6
7. Simeon    16-14    34    8
8. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)    23-3    28    7
9. Rockford East    29-2    26    10
10. Collinsville    28-5    6    9
Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 5. Geneva 5. Moline 3. Lincoln Park 2.

Class 3A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Morgan Park (10)    26-4    109    1
2. Bogan    23-3    96    2
3. Springfield Southeast (1)    26-2    92    3
4. East St. Louis    23-6    68    4
5. Rock Falls    29-2    61    6
6. Peoria Notre Dame    21-5    45    5
7. St. Laurence    25-3    36    10
8. St. Viator    23-6    32    7
9. Lincoln    25-4    23    8
10. Herrin    24-4    11    NR
Others receiving votes: Kankakee 10. Farragut 6. Normal University 5. DePaul College Prep 4. Peoria Manual 3. Hillcrest 2.

-