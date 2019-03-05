GCMS, Cissna Park boys' basketball heading to state

Two area small-school boys' basketball programs began the season with realistic aspirations of a state title.

Those dreams will continue this weekend in Peoria after Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Cissna Park capped off memorable Tuesday nights with victories in their respective super-sectional games.

GCMS defeated Pleasant Plains 52-37 in a Class 2A super-sectional game in front of a near-capacity crowd at The Recreation and Athletic Center on the University of Illinois-Springfield campus to clinch the Falcons' spot in Friday night's state semifinals.

In Normal, Cissna Park had its way with Yorkville Christian in a 76-46 win at Redbird Arena during a Class 1A super-sectional game.

GCMS held a slim 5-4 lead against Pleasant Plains at the end of a low-scoring first quarter before expanding its lead to 18-9 at halftime, with Ben Freehill scoring five first-half points for the Falcons, while Ryland Holt and Lane Short each added four points in the first two quarters.

GCMS quickly expanded its lead in third quarter and took a 37-19 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Connor Birky led GCMS with a game-high 17 points, while Holt chipped in with 12 points.

GCMS (32-2) carries a 31-game win streak into its state semifinal game against Nashville (34-2) at Carver Arena, slated to begin at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

Cissna Park led Yorkville Christian 44-19 at halftime, with big man Christian Stadeli powering his way to 12 first-half points, while Ian Rogers and Bailey Sluis combined for five three-pointers during the first two quarters. Cissna Park kept its sizable lead intact going into the fourth quarter with a 57-37 lead.

Stadeli led the way for Cissna Park with a game-high 29 points and 14 rebounds, while Brian Fehr (12 points, 11 rebounds) also had a double-double.

The Timberwolves (31-4) are set to tip off at 11 a.m. on Friday against Central A&M (32-3) in a state semifinal game at Carver Arena.