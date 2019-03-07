Stadeli, Holt pace all-state boys' hoops selections

Athletes from Cissna Park and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley lead the area charge in Class 1A and 2A boys' basketball all-state votes, which were released Thursday afternoon.

Timberwolves senior Christian Stadeli was chosen for the 1A first team by media members from around the state, with Falcons senior Ryland Holt garnering 2A second-team status.

Stadeli and Holt were among seven local athletes who received at least two all-state votes. Stadeli was the second-leading vote-getter in 1A, while Holt ranked eighth in that respect in 2A.

Both kids are competing in IHSA state tournament action this weekend, with Stadeli leading Cissna Park (31-4) into Friday's 11 a.m. Class 1A semifinal versus Central A&M, while Holt paces GCMS (32-2) ahead of Friday's 7:15 p.m. Class 2A semifinal against Nashville.

The 6-foot-7 Stadeli averages 17.1 points and 7.7 rebounds on top of shooting 77 percent from the field. He posted a 29-point, 13-rebound double-double in the Timberwolves’ super-sectional victory over Yorkville Christian on Tuesday.

Holt, a 6-5 competitor signed to Division II Minnesota-Mankato, accounts for 14.4 points and 9.5 boards per contest to go with a bevy of blocked shots. He’s also helped Falcons football to consecutive state championships.

Below are the complete 1A and 2A all-state teams, for which preps coordinator Colin Likas voted.

CLASS 1A FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Connor Heaton, Moweaqua Central A&M (6-5, Jr., G) 106

Christian Stadeli, Cissna Park (6-7, Sr., C) 98

Tyriel Nelson, Providence St. Mel (6-2, Sr., G) 83

Coltin Quagliano, Kewanee Wethersfield (5-10, Soph., G) 72

Emmitt Gordon III, Madison (6-3, Sr., G) 68

CLASS 1A SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Tyler Winchester, Sesser-Valier (6-2, Sr., G) 51

Jack Snook, Ottawa Marquette (6-1, Sr., G) 49

Deion Jackson, Providence St. Mel (6-3, Sr., G) 48

DeMarcus Williams, Chicago Collins (5-9, Sr., G) 44

Garrett Snow, Triopia (6-3, Sr., F) 37

CLASS 1A HONORABLE MENTION

Payton Heller, East Dubuque (6-4, Sr., F) 36; Jeremy Durdan, Flanagan-Cornell (6-3, Sr., F) 35; Jaquan Embrey, Chicago Collins (5-8, Sr., G) 28; Charlie McKinty, Elmwood (6-3, Sr., G) 26; Carter Sabol, Nokomis (6-8, Jr., F) 26; Noah Franklin, Cobden (6-5, Soph., F) 25; Blake McKay, Woodlawn (6-2, Jr., G) 25; Layne Boyer, East Dubuque (6-4, Sr., G) 24; Philip Coulter, Champaign Judah Christian (6-3, Sr., G) 22; Cole Howard, Winchester West Central (6-5, Jr., C) 21; Will Aubel, Okawville (6-4, Sr., F/G) 17; Taeyon Neal, Providence St. Mel (6-10, Sr., C) 17; Shawn Bell, Triopia (6-0, Sr., SF) 16; Mekhi Lunford, Yorkville Christian (6-4, Jr., G) 14; Aquntez Penn, Elverado (5-11, Sr., G) 14; Cam Scott, Illini Bluffs (6-1, Sr., G) 9; Tim Ervin II, Providence St. Mel (5-6, Sr., PG) 8; Parker Magee, Lena-Winslow (6-4, Sr., F) 8; Brett Myre, Newark (6-3, Sr., G) 8; Jaden Schutt, Yorkville Christian (6-4, Fr., G) 8; Nathan Wozniak, Gardner-South Wilmington (5-9, Sr., G) 8; Lane Ippensen, Camp Point Central (6-5, Sr., F) 6; Tyson Kessler, Thompsonville (5-11, Sr., G) 6; Nick Perry, LeRoy (6-0, Sr., G) 6.

CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Devon House, Sterling Newman (6-8, Jr., PF) 87

Fred Cleveland Jr., Chicago Leo (5-10, Sr., G) 86

Malcolm Miller, Shelbyville (6-4, Sr., G) 73

DaChaun Anderson, Chicago Leo (6-7, Sr., F) 72

Markese Jacobs, Chicago Uplift (6-0, Sr., G) 62

CLASS 2A SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Dhashon Dyson, Chicago Corliss (6-1, Sr., SG) 57

Bryce Bultman, Nashville (6-5, Sr., F) 48

Ryland Holt, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (6-5, Sr., F) 43

Dawson Smith, Teutopolis (6-6, Sr., F/G) 43

Tujautae Williams, Chicago Orr (6-6, Sr.,G) 38

CLASS 2A HONORABLE MENTION

Kale Barnett, Bureau Valley (6-1, Sr., PG) 36; Drake Hammel, West Hancock (6-4, Jr., G/F) 33; Luke Yoder, Bloomington Central Catholic (6-0, Sr., G) 32; Bryce Barnes, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (6-3, Sr., G/F) 31; Keegan Zimmerman, Eureka (6-8, Sr., F) 30; Will Wolfe, Aurora Christian (6-7, Jr., G) 29; Sherif Kenney, Chicago Orr (6-4, Sr., SG) 28; Keith Kiner III, Chester (6-5, Sr., F) 25; Lamarius Lillard, Momence (6-8, Sr., F) 19; Anthony Eddy, Byron (6-2, Sr., G) 17; Luke Richards, Casey-Westfield (6-6, Sr., C) 17; Levi Scheuermann, Deer Creek-Mackinaw (6-2, Sr., G) 17; Riley Morris, Champaign St. Thomas More (6-0, Sr., G) 14; Jack Weber, El Paso-Gridley (6-6, Jr., F) 13; Carson Parker, Nashville (6-5, Jr., F) 11; Tyrese Scurlock, Chicago Dunbar (6-6, Sr., F) 11; Clint Weber, Teutopolis (6-7, Sr., F) 10; Gavin Alston, Chicago Dunbar (6-4, Sr., G/F) 9; Brian Estes, Fairfield (6-6, Sr., F-C) 9; Jaccob Dust, Effingham St. Anthony (6-7, Jr., F) 8; Josh Hammer, Erie-Prophetstown (6-2, Sr., G) 8; Josh Johnson, Orion (5-11, Jr., G) 8; Tommy Nelson, Bloomington Central Catholic (6-5, Sr., F) 8; Nate Brede, Wesclin (6-9, Sr., C) 6; Marcus Hill, Rockford Christian (6-0, Jr., G) 6; Drew Reifsteck, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (5-9, Jr., G) 6; Leondre Townsen, Chicago Corliss (6-6, Sr., SF) 6; Trey Woolsey, Oregon (6-4, Jr., F) 6; Dawson Yates, Pinckneyville (6-2, Jr., G) 6.