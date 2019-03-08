Falcons meet match with Nashville, fall in semifinal bout

Video: Boys' state basketball semifinal: Cissna Park vs. Central A&M » more Videographer: Colin Likas Video highlights from a Class 1A boys' basketball state semifinal between Cissna Park and Central A&M on March 8, 2019, in Peoria's Carver Arena, with postgame reaction from Timberwolves coach Kevin Long and athlete Brian Fehr, as well as Raiders coach Rob Smith.

PEORIA — It didn’t feel like the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ basketball team knew how to lose.

The Falcons boasted 31 consecutive victories entering Friday night’s Class 2A state semifinal game versus Nashville. Increase that figure by 14 for the program’s state-champion football players.

It was hard to remember what the athletes in black and red look like when they’re downcast. When they face defeat.

Their rooters were reminded at the worst possible time.

Carson Parker and Bryson Bultman steadily wore down GCMS with their paint presence, and the Falcons just couldn’t find enough stops in a 47-45 loss to the Hornets at Carver Arena.

“We knew coming in this was going to be a dogfight,” GCMS senior Ryland Holt said. “We knew they were going to be one of the most physical teams in this tournament. ... We tried to take it to a really good team and just came up short.”

The size, power and athleticism that boosted the Falcons (32-3) to their first-ever state appearance was matched — and sometimes overshadowed — by the Hornets (35-2).

Normally a shot-blocking machine, Holt didn’t have any blocked shots on the night. In fact, none of his teammates accomplished the feat.

Twelve of Nashville’s 14 field goals were made inside the arc, an area Holt, Bryce Barnes and others previously had kept off limits throughout the postseason.

GCMS was also whistled for 21 fouls, with Barnes and Caleb Bleich both leaving the game in the fourth quarter after five miscues each.

“It was a grind-it-out game, there was no question about that,” Hornets coach Wayne Harre said. “We were just fortunate to win.”

When Harre described the Hornets’ opponent as “a very good team,” nearly all of his starters nodded in agreement.

Nashville was just a bit better, though.

“There’s not much wiggle room because you’ve got a lot of good basketball teams,” Falcons coach Ryan Tompkins said. “It’s not frustrating we didn’t go over the hump. There’s nothing more frustrating than we just didn’t come up with a win.”

The Hornets set the game’s methodical tempo early on with drawn-out possessions focused on passing as much as necessary until the slimmest of lanes opened up.

Parker (17 points) and Bultman (13 points) were the primary beneficiaries. The 6-foot-5 standouts shot a collective 11 of 22 from the field — just one of those attempts occurring from distance — and combined for five of Nashville’s six assists.

“We’re looking to kick and drive and find the right spot,” Harre said. “(The Falcons are) great athletes. They’re strong, and it’s hard to finish against them.”

Even though GCMS shot less than 37 percent on the evening, it consistently stayed within shouting distance of the Hornets thanks largely to Holt’s 18-point, 12-rebound performance and 10 points from Ben Freehill.

“We’ve been down many games this year, and we just found a way to fight back,” Freehill said. “We had to find a way to stick together and ... keep coming at them.”

The most eye-popping difference between the two parties’ statistics came at the free-throw line.

Nashville put up 31 free throw attempts compared to nine for GCMS — eight of which were by Holt as he began to attack the rim with more consistency in the second half.

Even before the Falcons needed to foul to keep alive their hopes of a win, the free throw disparity was significant. Entering the last quarter, the Hornets held an 11-2 advantage in that department.

Nashville, however, allowed GCMS to breathe by missing 14 free throws. And it appeared the Falcons’ winning mentality was taking control as the final eight minutes wound down.

GCMS utilized a full-court press that generated a Freehill three-pointer and cut the Hornets’ edge to 29-26 with about 6 1/2 minutes remaining. The Falcons followed with a much-needed defensive stand.

Then, Holt was whistled for traveling. Kelton Harre notched two free throws on the next Nashville possession. Another Holt traveling violation followed those makes.

Just like that, GCMS was battling uphill once more. Barnes reaching his foul limit with 3:24 to play didn’t do the Falcons any favors.

“Bryce didn’t come off the floor, and there’s a reason for that,” Tompkins said. “Not having him down the stretch was tough.”

Still, the Falcons refused to pack it in. Nathan Garard and Holt hit back-to-back three-pointers with less than 30 seconds on the clock.

Too little, too late.

Ultimately, the Hornets did enough to secure a championship date today with two-time reigning titlist Chicago Orr (24-11).

As for GCMS, it’ll attempt to end the squad’s best-ever campaign as 2A’s third-place finisher when the Falcons meet Chicago Corliss (20-9) in today’s 5:30 p.m. third-place game.

For a group of guys that’s known very little about falling short the last two years, motivation exists to avoid a repeat of Friday night’s outcome.

“We did not come to Peoria to play in the third-place game … so really what it comes down to is who’s going to come out the most prepared (today),” Tompkins said. “Who’s going to be able to hit the reset button sooner.”