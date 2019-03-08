LIVE! State boys' basketball

Video: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Pleasant Plains boys' basketball highlights » more Videographer: Colin Likas Video highlights from the Class 2A super-sectional boys' basketball game between Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Pleasant Plains on March 5, 2019, in Springfield, with postgame reaction from Falcons coach Ryan Tompkins and athlete Connor Birky, as well as Cardinals coach Kyle Weber. Other Related Content Stadeli, Holt pace all-state boys' hoops selections

HALF: Cissna Park 25, Central A&M 12

The Raiders potted the first and last baskets of that quarter, but the Timberwolves poured in eight points between to take a double-digit advantage into the locker room.

Neither Stadeli scored until there was 4:07 left in the second period, when Christian hit a free throw. He quickly followed with a couple layups. But the story has been three-point shooting, as Bailey Sluis has hit four attempts from distance among the Timberwolves' six total.

Sluis (12 points), Fehr (five points) and Christian Stadeli (five points) pace Cissna Park. Both Griffin Andricks and Connor Heaton boast four points for the Raiders, who have five blocked shots to Cissna Park's one. That said, the Timberwolves are outrebounding A&M 13-7.

* * *

END Q1: Cissna Park 17, Central A&M 8

With both Stadeli twins getting shut down inside — each had a shot blocked — Cissna Park's guards decided to light it up from beyond the arc.

Bailey Sluis hit three of the Timberwolves' five three-pointers in the opening eight minutes to stake Cissna Park to a nice early edge.

Brian Fehr and Ian Rogers also hit from deep for the T'wolves. Four different Raiders tallied a field goal that period, with two of them coming after an offensive rebound. Cissna Park outrebounded A&M 6-3 in that frame.

* * *

PREGAME: Cissna Park vs. Central A&M, 11:15 a.m. tip

The Timberwolves and Raiders are on the Carver Arena floor in Peoria for a 15-minute shootaround ahead of an approximate tipoff of 11:15 a.m. in this Class 1A semifinal.

Starters on each side ... Cissna Park goes with Conner Lober, Bailey Sluis, Brian Fehr, Julian Stadeli and Christian Stadeli. Central A&M counters with Griffin Andricks, Jacob Paradee, Connor Heaton, Austin Sloan, Connor Hutchins.

There will be a lot of height on the floor in this small-school event. The Stadeli twins stand 6-foot-7, while Hutchins (6-4), Sloan (6-5), Heaton (6-5) and Andricks (6-6) all are close to bumping noses with the Stadelis. Christian Stadeli, who was named first-team all-state Thursday by Illinois media, will have to work hard to replicate his 29-point, 13-rebound double-double in the super-sectional versus Yorkville Christian.

* * *

It's time for some small-school boys' basketball state semifinal action. Cissna Park is taking on Central A&M in the first of two Class 1A games today at Peoria's Carver Arena, with the Timberwolves seeking their first-ever win on this stage.

Cissna Park's last appearance at state was in 2006, before the four teams-four trophies format of the present. Kevin Long still was the Timberwolves' coach then, as he is today. The difference is that Long will retire after this weekend's action, after 24 years leading the program.

Here's some light reading on Cissna Park ahead of its semifinal bout:

In Peoria’s Carver Arena for the small-school boys’ basketball state semifinals. @CPTwolves taking on Central A&M at 11 a.m. in 1A, and @FalconNation21 squaring off with Nashville in 2A at 7:15 p.m. #NGMedia pic.twitter.com/Mzpwmz65cb — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley waits in the wings for its 7:15 p.m. tip in a Class 2A semifinal versus Nashville. The Falcons have never before made it to state in boys' hoops, knocking off Pleasant Plains in a super-sectional to get here.

GCMS is on an incredible run as it pertains to a majority of its players. Those involved with football and basketball haven't lost a game this entire school year. Falcons football capped a second consecutive undefeated state championship season in November, and that roster's basketball players have helped the hardwood group to 31 straight wins since football season ended.

Though GCMS won't hit the floor for quite some time today, we also have a bit of reading on them:

Stick along with preps coordinator Colin Likas today as he provides updates from both semifinal games involving a local squad.