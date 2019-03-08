Stout defense pushes Cissna Park hoops to state final

PEORIA — Kevin Long keeps his emotions buttoned up while pacing the sideline for Cissna Park boys’ basketball.

Sure, he’ll hoot and holler like most any coach does. But there isn’t an abundance of clapping. Very rarely will the 24th-year Timberwolves leader crack a beaming smile.

That often transitions to postgame press conferences as well, even at the Class 1A state tournament.

Yet Long couldn’t help but grin when asked what it meant to advance to the championship game in his final go-round with Cissna Park.

Naturally, he didn’t want the spotlight.

“Go ahead, guys,” he said to the five senior starters seated around him. “What’s that mean to you?”

It means the Timberwolves are guaranteed to send off their retiring coach with the program’s best-ever state finish after defensively dismantling Central A&M in a 56-44 semifinal victory at Carver Arena.

“I’m extremely excited for Coach because it’s his last year, and it’s our last year,” said senior Brian Fehr, who posted nine points, seven rebounds and four assists for Cissna Park (32-4). “He’s been preaching all year how it’s not about him, it’s about us, it’s about the team. And even though it’s about us, we’re extremely happy for Coach Long to be able to have this chance to go out on top.

“But we’ve got to get it done (Saturday).”

Providence-St. Mel (29-6) is the final roadblock in Long’s historic career with the Timberwolves. If Cissna Park displays stopping power like it utilized Friday versus the Raiders (32-4), there’s a decent chance the Timberwolves will leave Peoria as 1A titlists.

“These guys are nailing defensive game-planning,” Long said. “To hold (down) a team that came in averaging, I think, 68 points a game ... that’s why we’re sitting up here.”

Central A&M entered Carver with three kids hitting 14 points or more per tilt. With 6-foot-7 Cissna Park twins Christian and Julian Stadeli patrolling the paint and a rotating series of guards flying around elsewhere, the Raiders mustered just 12 points before halftime and carried 23 into the fourth quarter.

“We were standing (still). So when you stand and you drive, there are 10 eyes on the ball, so you’re a little easier to guard,” Central A&M boss Rob Smith said. “You’ve got to move the ball side to side to side to get their eyes moving, and (in the) first half we didn’t do a real good job of that.”

By comparison, the Timberwolves continually found the open man beyond the arc. They drained five distance shots in the first period and six overall, with senior Bailey Sluis connecting on four of those for all 12 of his points.

“A lot of inside-out, a lot of movement off not having the ball,” Sluis said were the reasons for this success. “(And) feeding the Stadelis. When we feed the Stadelis, it feeds us outside.”

It was only a matter of time before the brothers themselves started to feast.

Neither Stadeli made a field goal until the second quarter’s halfway mark. Yet Christian finished with a team-best 17 points and Julian contributed eight points while both hauled in nine rebounds.

What made Christian Stadeli’s performance, specifically, even better was his playing with three fouls for a bulk of the second half.

That didn’t stop him from posting up for five short makes and a pair of and-ones.

“I wanted to keep being aggressive offensively,” Christian Stadeli said. “Just kept on crashing the boards and doing everything besides the switching matchups.”

Long pulled his first-team all-state athlete off Raiders junior Griffin Andricks once foul trouble arose, keeping Christian Stadeli from having to contend with the athletic Andricks on defense.

Andricks compiled 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks to go with 18 points, seven boards and five steals from Central A&M junior Connor Heaton, who flushed 12 of his points in the last stanza.

Despite Heaton’s best efforts down the stretch, the Raiders couldn’t cut their disadvantage to less than nine points in the fourth quarter.

“Some people will probably say, ‘Why didn’t you press them (early)?’” Smith said. “Well, it’s hard to press when you couldn’t make baskets.”

Barring another dominant defensive effort, Cissna Park will need plenty of buckets beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Providence-St. Mel, which defeated Concord Triopia 66-41 in Friday’s second semifinal, put down 60 or more points in 28 of its 34 contests entering the weekend, buoyed by 1A all-state first-teamer Tyriel Nelson’s 15.1 points per bout.

If the Timberwolves can lock down the Knights, though, Long’s storied tenure in Iroquois County will end on the highest of highs.

It might even generate a smile on the hardwood.

“This team has been four years in the making,” Long said. “I’m proud beyond words right now. Couldn’t happen to a better group of guys.”