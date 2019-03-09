'Bold' Timberwolves can't slow St. Mel in championship game

Video: Boys' state basketball semifinal: Cissna Park vs. Central A&M » more Videographer: Colin Likas Video highlights from a Class 1A boys' basketball state semifinal between Cissna Park and Central A&M on March 8, 2019, in Peoria's Carver Arena, with postgame reaction from Timberwolves coach Kevin Long and athlete Brian Fehr, as well as Raiders coach Rob Smith.

PEORIA — Cissna Park High School doesn’t maintain a watersports division within its athletic department.

That didn’t stop Timberwolves boys’ basketball from getting a little creative before it embarked upon what turned into a historic 2018-19 campaign.

Kevin Long’s boys were using a challenging summer slate to gear up for a rugged regular-season schedule. At that time, a unique T-shirt design was born from the mind of Long’s wife, according to the 24th-year coach.

“We had a Navy ship called the U.S.S. CP,” Long said, “and the slogan on the back of the shirt was, ‘All in a ship to win a ’ship.’

“We were kind of bold, probably, but I believe in thinking big, especially when it’s realistic.”

Cissna Park’s talented roster proved it was, surging all the way to Saturday’s Class 1A state championship game inside Peoria’s Carver Arena.

But before the Timberwolves could finalize their mission, their ship ran aground.

Tyriel Nelson and Deion Jackson guided a determined and athletic Providence-St. Mel pack past Cissna Park 52-29, capping a retiring Long’s tenure with both a sour taste and a 1A runner-up trophy.

“Not many coaches can sit at a podium like this, even though we’re in defeat, and say that I got to coach the last game of my career with a great group of guys on a big stage for a state championship,” Long said. “Can’t end much better than that.”

The result could’ve been just one spot better for the Timberwolves (32-5), but the Knights (30-6) were superior in every area that has defined this Cissna Park group.

St. Mel outrebounded its foe 32-25, converted 43.9 percent of its field goals versus the Timberwolves’ 23.1 percent and generally controlled the game’s tempo a little more than 24 hours after Cissna Park did the same in a semifinal win over Central A&M.

“The game plan was to make it tough to shoot threes … and to also make it tough in the post for their bigs,” Knights leader Tim Ervin said. “Giving up 29 points is pretty impressive in a state championship game.”

After Timberwolves senior Christian Stadeli collected the outing’s first four points, St. Mel took over.

Six-foot-9 Taeyon Neal and 6-5 Jason Mason made finishing at the rim a nightmare for 6-7 Christian and Julian Stadeli, as well as anyone else who cut into the paint.

Even when Neal sat for long stretches with foul trouble, Mason and reserve Avonte Thomas buckled down and limited the Stadeli twins to five makes inside.

“The thing with city basketball, and especially in Public League, is that they’re (stereotypically) undisciplined and scrappy,” said Mason, who recorded nine points and seven rebounds for the Chicago Catholic League member. “So to show that we can ... be disciplined and we can play with teams that are fundamentally sound, I think that’s big.”

Christian (11 points) and Julian Stadeli (four points) battled in the post all afternoon, emphasized by their sweat-soaked jerseys after the final horn. But with just two three-pointers of assistance, the Cissna Park offense never got out of first gear.

“They have length, and they also have athleticism,” Long said. “We talk about tools in the toolshed all the time, and I thought we left some of our tools in the toolshed in the first half.”

Long, of course, is far from the only piece of this Timberwolves roster that won’t return for 2019-2020.

The entire Cissna Park starting lineup — the Stadelis, Brian Fehr, Bailey Sluis and Conner Lober — is set to graduate in a couple months. That meant tears, cracking voices and pauses to regain composure whenever any of these five or Long was asked to reflect on what it’s meant to be involved with the program.

“We struggled a lot freshman year,” Lober said, “and we got together a bunch of times, and it’s like, we have to stick it out because we’re going to do something great.”

“It stinks to go out like this,” Christian Stadeli added, “but I can just say that’s it’s been an amazing four years with my brothers and Coach Long, and it’s a season I’ll never forget.”

That final sentiment applies for Timberwolves fans as well.

Shortly after Cissna Park was granted the second-place hardware, junior Keegan Boyle lofted it over his head and led the squad toward the waves of applause created by those rooters.

For a town of less than 1,000, and for a school of 87 students, this best-ever hoops showing offers something to remember forever.

“If there’s a better place to teach and coach and have the community support that we’ve had, I’ve yet to find it,” Long said, “and I’m not going to look for it anymore.”