Falcons rally late, cruise through OT to finish third at state

Video: Boys' basketball state semifinal: GCMS vs. Nashville » more Videographer: Colin Likas Video highlights from a Class 2A boys' basketball state semifinal between Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Nashville on March 8, 2019, in Peoria, with postgame reaction from Falcons coach Ryan Tompkins and Hornets coach Wayne Harre.

PEORIA — For Bryce Barnes and his Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ basketball teammates, the message was simple.

Coach Ryan Tompkins and his staff used halftime of Saturday’s Class 2A third-place game against Chicago Corliss to let the Falcons know just 16 minutes remained in their already-memorable season.

To let GCMS’s nine seniors know just 16 minutes remained in their prep hoops careers.

Turns out both of those statements were false.

The Falcons wound up with 20 more minutes together on the hardwood. And they made the most of every one.

Barnes, Ryland Holt and Connor Birky combined for all of GCMS’s points as the Falcons rallied past the Trojans 75-66 in overtime at Carver Arena to conclude the best campaign in program history with a victory.

“This team has a lot of heart,” said Barnes, who racked up 23 points and nine rebounds in his final game. “Everyone sees we don’t like to lose. We hate losing. We took that loss (in Friday’s semifinal versus Nashville) to heart and definitely didn’t want to have two losses in a row.”

It took a herculean effort from the seven athletes GCMS (33-3) regularly deploys to make sure Corliss (20-10) didn’t hand the Falcons exactly that fate.

GCMS trailed by 10 points with 4 minutes, 19 seconds remaining, yet refused to go down quietly.

Or at all.

Already mounting a comeback, the Falcons forced Trojans senior Dhashon Dyson, who compiled a team-leading 19 points, to commit a pair of turnovers with less than two minutes to play.

One was the product of Falcons senior Ben Freehill sprawling to deflect a Corliss pass, only to send the ball careening off Dyson’s foot and out of bounds. It led to a Holt layup.

The second Dyson miscue allowed Birky to sink the last of his four three-pointers and put GCMS ahead 58-56 with 31 ticks on the clock.

“I was pretty nervous,” said Birky, who capped his high school tenure with 18 points. “But when it went in, I just felt a big sigh of relief.”

Dyson declined to let the Falcons win in regulation, swishing his own layup with 9 seconds left to necessitate overtime.

And that’s when Holt, who already boasted 22 points, really took control.

The 6-foot-5 Minnesota-Mankato signee converted a pair of and-ones among 12 points in the extra frame, boosting his last prep statline to 34 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and four assists.

All of this despite picking up his fourth foul before the fourth quarter even began.

“Staying aggressive was the big key,” Holt said. “We didn’t want to shy away because I had four fouls. I still had to take it to them.”

Up-tempo activity likely saved GCMS on this night, as Tompkins felt his pupils gained confidence once the squad turned to pressure defense late.

Confidence is something these Falcons haven’t lacked the last two years, either. On Saturday, it secured them another state trophy to add to the 2017 and 2018 football championships.

“We knew we had to do something big,” Barnes said. “It’s a team effort, and I’m really proud to call these guys my teammates.”