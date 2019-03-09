LIVE! State boys' basketball

Video: Boys' state basketball semifinal: Cissna Park vs. Central A&M » more Videographer: Colin Likas Video highlights from a Class 1A boys' basketball state semifinal between Cissna Park and Central A&M on March 8, 2019, in Peoria's Carver Arena, with postgame reaction from Timberwolves coach Kevin Long and athlete Brian Fehr, as well as Raiders coach Rob Smith. Other Related Content Stadeli, Holt pace all-state boys' hoops selections

FINAL: Providence-St. Mel 52, Cissna Park 29.

The Timberwolves' first-ever state championship game ended in disappointment as a more athletic group of Knights leaped out to an early advantage and rode it to their second crown.

Christian Stadeli finished with a team-best 11 points in his final game with the Timberwolves, while Brian Fehr added seven points in his finale. This marks the end of coach Kevin Long's storied, 24-year tenure with Cissna Park, and also serves as his best-ever showing on this stage.

The Knights were paced by 15 points from Tyriel Nelson and 13 from Deion Jackson.

4:52 left in Q4: Providence-St. Mel 44, Cissna Park 25

The Knights appear to have much more energy than the Timberwolves at this point, as they're either blowing by the guys in white or fighting through multiple bodies to punch home those short shots Cissna Park can't seem to convert.

Tim Ervin II hit the deck hard after running into a screen from one of the Stadelis, causing Ervin II to limp off the floor. But given the score, it doesn't look like St. Mel absolutely needs its floor general out there.

END Q3: Providence-St. Mel 36, Cissna Park 23

Struggles shooting beneath the rim continue to plague the Timberwolves, who hit just two field goes inside the arc and missed 3 of 6 free throws to boot.

Tyriel Nelson and Jason Mason each are at nine points for the Knights. Christian Stadeli is up to 11 points for Cissna Park, which is going to need to make a few more of those bunnies that it couldn't finish up to this point.

HALFTIME: Providence-St. Mel 29, Cissna Park 13

The Knights dominated every facet of those first 16 minutes, and even though the Timberwolves are a real good bunch of basketball players, Providence-SM appears to be that much better.

Deion Jackson and Tyriel Nelson each potted seven points for the Knights, who received six points from Jason Mason (solid name). Christian Stadeli did almost all of the Timberwolves' scoring with eight points. Cissna Park began taking some threes toward the end of the half after more or less abandoning the distance game, but it hit just one nonetheless.

St. Mel hauled in 16 rebounds to just nine for Cissna Park, eradicating one thing that has made the Timberwolves so successful. It would also help if Cissna Park could finish some of its bids at the rim. Both Stadelis and Brian Fehr had makeable looks in close that they just couldn't get to fall.

Basically, Cissna Park is going to have to play the half of its collective life to not only get back in this game, but have a shot to win it.

END Q1: Providence-St. Mel 16, Cissna Park 8

The Timberwolves have not been able to defensively impose their will like they did Friday versus Central A&M, as the Knights' combination of size and quickness is giving Cissna Park fits.

Tyriel Nelson (seven points) and Deion Jackson (five points) are perfectly timing running-floater jump shots to get them over the top of the Stadeli twins, while Taeyon Neal's 6-foot-9 frame has been problematic inside.

Christian Stadeli boasts six of Cissna Park's eight points.

PREGAME: Cissna Park vs. Providence-St. Mel, Class 1A state title game

We're back live from Peoria's Carver Arena as the Timberwolves (32-4) are set to match up with Knights (29-6) for class supremacy.

Cissna Park defeated Central A&M 56-44 in Friday's first semifinal to get to this stage, while Providence used a big fourth quarter to dispatch Concord Triopia 66-41 in the second semifinal.

Starters for the Timberwolves are Conner Lober, Bailey Sluis, Brian Fehr, Julian Stadeli and Christian Stadeli. Starters for the Knights are Tim Erivn II, Jason Mason, Deion Jackson, Tyriel Nelson and Taeyon Neal.

We're about 10 minutes away from the opening tip, so follow along with quarterly updates (sometimes more) from Peoria.

POSTGAME: GCMS to play for third Saturday

For the first time this academic year, the kids who play football and basketball for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley were reminded what it felt like to lose a game.

Despite an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double from Ryland Holt and 10 more points from Ben Freehill, Falcons boys' basketball suffered a 47-45 defeat at the hands of Nashville in a Class 2A state semifinal.

GCMS (32-3) falls into Saturday's 5:30 p.m. third-place matchup with Chicago Corliss (20-9). Regardless of the outcome, it'll mark the Falcons' best-ever finish in the sport.

"We did not come to Peoria to play in the third-place game ... so really what it comes down to is who's going to come out the most prepared tomorrow," GCMS coach Ryan Tompkins said. "Who's going to be able to hit the reset button sooner."

We'll run another LIVE! report Saturday from Peoria's Carver Arena, beginning just ahead of Cissna Park's Class 1A state championship game versus Providence-St. Mel and going through GCMS's bout with Corliss.

Check back at news-gazette.com Saturday as well for a story and video highlights from the Falcons' narrow defeat Friday night.