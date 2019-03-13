Tamburo, Bulldogs slide past Blue Devils in opener

Image Gallery: HS Softball: M-S vs. Villa Grove » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Villa Grove's Madison Burwell (2) catches a ball in the outfield while being backed up by Villa Grove's Jordyn Ray (3) in a prep softball game at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

MAHOMET — Sam Tamburo’s first-ever at-bat for Mahomet-Seymour softball wasn’t one for the highlight reel.

The Bulldogs senior struck out looking against Reagan Cheely in the first inning of Tuesday’s nonconference bout versus Villa Grove.

Nothing to be ashamed of, as Cheely is a reigning News-Gazette All-Area first-teamer. That said, Tamburo wasn’t about to let her afternoon and early evening be defined by that first trip to the plate.

“I tried to go up there more relaxed,” she said, “and took deep breaths and just tried to make contact.”

Tamburo wound up doing even more than that.

The Parkland College signee recorded three RBI on the power of two doubles and finished with three hits for the game as M-S opened its 2019 campaign with a 7-4 home triumph.

“I knew we could do what we just did,” Tamburo said of the Bulldogs (1-0) knocking off an opponent that finished 26-8 last year and graduated just two seniors. “I was confident in the team. We’ve been working our butts off inside, since we haven’t really been able to get outside.”

Both sides experienced hiccups associated with not only early-season action, but also with racking up very few outdoor reps thanks to poor weather.

The Blue Devils (0-1) permitted two unearned runs and the Bulldogs one.

M-S starter Aubrie Shore walked eight and watched a pair of Villa Grove runners cross home plate after mixups with catcher Julia McNaught.

But there were plenty of positives as well.

For the Bulldogs, the clubhouse leader was their No. 2-4 hitters — Allison Nofziger, Shore and Tamburo — combining for seven hits, five runs and all four of the squad’s RBI.

“I can’t tell you how happy I was,” M-S coach Lisa Ayers said. “Getting butterflies, to be honest.”

The reason for that is Tamburo wasn’t part of this outfit the three years prior.

Though she lived in Mahomet as a grade-schooler, she eventually shifted to the warmer climes of Phoenix.

She then transferred back to Bulldogs country for her senior season.

“The softball transition was much tougher because we haven’t been able to practice outside,” Tamburo said. “Going from 100 degrees down to this, it’s a big change. But playing the game, it doesn’t matter the weather. I’ll do it.”

The Blue Devils showed plenty of patience versus a tough foe in Shore and mashed six hits to boot.

Coach Jeana Block’s bunch used its speed to score on any M-S mistake, including Madison Burwell swiping home after Addy Fisher drew a walk and snagged the Bulldogs’ attention by continuing to run to second base.

Villa Grove just couldn’t get out of its own way, committing three errors and leaving 10 runners on base.

“I felt like we just weren’t ourselves,” Block said. “I don’t feel like they beat us. I feel like we beat ourselves.”

No matter how M-S acquired this result, it was a good one for Ayers and her pupils.

The Bulldogs, like the Blue Devils, graduated just two upperclassmen from their previous team.

Signs were there Tuesday to indicate the M-S athletes are forming into a more well-bonded crew.

Perhaps the best example was a sacrifice bunt turned double play in Villa Grove’s half of the sixth inning, as all three Bulldogs outfielders eventually got a hand on the ball and helped turn the twin-killing.

“That’s I think what really showed their improvement from the beginning of the game and from the past years,” Ayers said. “We wouldn’t have had an inning like that, where the girls came together and were able to help each other through that.”