Terry, Houpt, Smith earn AP all-state nods

Three area athletes from two Big 12 Conference schools are Associated Press all-state boys' basketball honorable mention choices.

The Class 3A and 4A votes, which were tabulated and released Thursday afternoon, included at least two media members from around the state picking each of Champaign Central's Khailieo Terry and Danville's Sean Houpt and Tevin Smith for all-state status.

Terry garnered six points in Class 3A voting, while Houpt earned 23 points and Smith nine points in Class 4A. This is the first AP all-state honor for each athlete.

Terry, a Maroons sophomore, helped the program to its fourth consecutive regional championship by averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

Houpt and Smith, a senior and sophomore, respectively, pushed the Vikings to their highest win total in program history (31), as well as a regional championship.

Houpt set a school record for three-pointers in a season with 93 and averaged 17.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals. He also ranked second locally in conversions from distance, as well as free throw shooting (84.5 percent success).

Smith averaged 18.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals per tilt in his first season as a regular varsity starter for the co-Big 12 champions.

Below are the full AP all-state teams in Class 3A and 4A, with preps coordinator Colin Likas a voting member.

CLASS 3A FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Terrance Hargrove, East St. Louis (6-7, Sr., F) 95

Adam Miller, Chicago Morgan Park (6-4, Jr., G) 93

Rashaun Agee, Chicago Bogan (6-8, Sr., C) 87

Perry Cowan, Chicago DePaul Prep (6-4, Sr., G) 76

Terrion Murdix, Springfield Southeast (6-3, Sr., G)74

CLASS 3A SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Isaiah Rivera, Geneseo (6-5, Jr., SF) 62

Jeremiah Hernandez, Arlington Heights St. Viator (6-4, Sr., G) 39

Patrick Mayfield, Burlington Central (6-5, Sr., G) 35

Zach Toussaint, Johnsburg (6-0, Sr., G) 33

Landon Wolfe, Effingham (6-5, Sr., F) 32

CLASS 3A HONORABLE MENTION (22 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)

Rolando "Pee Wee" Brown, Peoria Manual (6-2, Jr., G) 30; Jeremiah Williams, Burbank St. Laurence (6-4, Jr., G) 21; Marcus Watson Jr., Chicago Morgan Park (6-1, Jr., PG) 16; Johnny Beck, Rochelle (6-8, Sr., F) 12; Aaron Strong, Chicago Farragut (6-2, Sr., G) 12; Beau Bailey, Dixon (6-3, Sr., G) 11; Kaden Froebe, Lincoln (6-2, Jr., G) 11; Jermaine Hamlin, Lincoln (6-10, Sr., F) 11; Cortez Mosley, Peoria Richwoods (6-5, Sr., F) 11; Connor Dillon, Peoria Notre Dame (6-2, Jr., G) 9; Jeff Jankowski, Richmond-Burton (6-1, Sr., F) 9; Nate Torres, Normal U-High (6-4, Sr., F) 9; Darion Binion, Kankakee (6-0, Sr., G) 8; Jordan Booker, Chicago Bogan (5-9, Sr., G) 8; Nick Broeker, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-5, Sr., F) 8; Cade Nailor, Rock Falls (6-3, Sr., G/F) 8; Barik Olden, Morton (6-6, Sr., G) 8; Kavon Russell, Kewanee (6-2, Jr., G) 8; Treyvon Calvin, Arlington Heights St. Viator (6-0, Sr., PG) 6; Jackson Connor, Marion (6-5, Jr., G-F) 6; Austin Pullara, Coal City (6-2, Jr., G) 6; Khailieo Terry, Champaign Central (6-3, Soph., G) 6.

CLASS 4A FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

E.J. Liddell, Belleville West (6-7, Sr., F) 85

DaJuan Gordon, Chicago Curie (6-4, Sr., F) 83

D.J. Steward, Chicago Whitney Young (6-4, Jr., G) 67

Deonte Billups, Moline (6-4, Sr., SG) 66

Max Christie, Rolling Meadows (6-7, Soph., G) 59

CLASS 4A SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Marquise Kennedy, Chicago Brother Rice (6-1, Sr., G) 57

Antonio Reeves, Chicago Simeon (6-4, Sr., G) 43

Sincere Parker, Rockford East (6-4, Jr., SG) 40

RayJ Dennis, Oswego East (6-2, Sr., G) 36

Lance Jones, Evanston (6-2, Sr., G) 36

CLASS 4A HONORABLE MENTION (21 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)

Bryant Brown, Waukegan (6-4, Sr., F) 32; Ray’Sean Taylor, Collinsville (6-1, Jr., G) 29; Tom Welch, Naperville North (6-8, Sr., F) 27; Donovan Clay, Alton (6-7, Sr., G) 24; Sean Houpt, Danville (6-4, Sr., G) 23; Ahron Ulis, Chicago Heights Marian (6-1, Jr., G) 22; C.J. Wilbourn, Normal Community (6-7, Sr., F) 22; Evan Taylor, Glenbard West (6-6, Sr., G/F) 17; Chris Burnell, Rockford East (6-3, Sr., PG) 12; Keenon Cole, Streamwood (6-2, Sr., SF) 12; Jack McDonald, Geneva (5-11, Sr., PG) 12; Joseph Yesufu, Bolingbrook (6-0, Sr., PG) 11; Tevin Smith, Danville (6-4, Soph., G/F) 9; Caleb Donaldson, Bloomington (6-5, Sr., G) 8; Nate Ferguson, Lemont (6-7, Sr., F) 8; Bryce Hopkins, Oak Park Fenwick (6-5, Soph., G) 8; JaMir Price, Rock Island (6-2, Sr., PG) 8; Beau Frericks, Cary-Grove (6-1, Jr., G) 6; Vincent Miszkiewicz, South Elgin (6-7, Sr., F) 6; Kendrick Tchoua, Lisle Benet (6-6, Sr., F) 6; Alex Timmerman, Crystal Lake Central (6-9, Sr., C) 6.