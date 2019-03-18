Chopra commits to Michigan volleyball

Other Related Content Likas | Close-knit siblings thriving on separate stages

Champaign Central volleyball standout Mira Chopra committed to Michigan volleyball on Sunday night.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore middle hitter announced her decision on Sunday night via her Twitter account.

Chopra compiled 172 kills this past season for the Maroons, helping Central win a Class 3A regional title for the second straight year.

Super excited to announce my commitment to continue my volleyball and academic career at the University of Michigan. I couldn’t be more thankful for my family, friends, teammates, and coaches. Can’t wait to be a Wolverine! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vmBweuJBZY — Mira Chopra (@mirachopra1) March 18, 2019

An All-Area News-Gazette second-team selection, Chopra has been a mainstay in Central's rotation since her freshman season. She played the past two seasons with Illinois volleyball Rylee Hinton, who enrolled this semester at Illinois after concluding her prep career this past October.

Chopra's older brother, Varun, was a standout golfer at Uni High and is currently a sophomore at Illinois on Mike Small's golf program.

Michigan volleyball finished 24-10 last season, including 11-9 in the Big Ten and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament before seeing its season end to Texas in a regional semifinal loss.