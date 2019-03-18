Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Chopra commits to Michigan volleyball
Mon, 03/18/2019 - 10:36am | The News-Gazette

Champaign Central volleyball standout Mira Chopra committed to Michigan volleyball on Sunday night.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore middle hitter announced her decision on Sunday night via her Twitter account.

Chopra compiled 172 kills this past season for the Maroons, helping Central win a Class 3A regional title for the second straight year.

An All-Area News-Gazette second-team selection, Chopra has been a mainstay in Central's rotation since her freshman season. She played the past two seasons with Illinois volleyball Rylee Hinton, who enrolled this semester at Illinois after concluding her prep career this past October.

Chopra's older brother, Varun, was a standout golfer at Uni High and is currently a sophomore at Illinois on Mike Small's golf program.

Michigan volleyball finished 24-10 last season, including 11-9 in the Big Ten and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament before seeing its season end to Texas in a regional semifinal loss.

