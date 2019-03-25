Peoples' All-American diary: 'It was insane'

Schlarman senior Anaya Peoples is in Atlanta this week for the McDonald’s All-American Game. Before Wednesday’s 4 p.m. tip, Peoples will share her favorite moments from the prestigious event each day with The News-Gazette:

SUNDAY EVENING

We got to go on stage at a concert. It was insane. Atlanta is crazy nice. Plus, the weather is a lot better here!

We also had our first practice! The girls are so fun to be around and play with, and the energy inside the gym was electric.

The girls’ side was way more hyped than the boys’, although they did have tons of NBA scouts on the court. I think we may have caught the attention of everyone in the Atlanta Hawks’ practice facility with our loud cheers of winning in competitive shooting drills.

We got in shots and did full-court transition drills, which was helpful to get back into the flow of things since I haven’t touched a ball for a while!

Afterward, I had a chance to see my family and little cousin, who will be here next.



MONDAY MORNING

Just finished our second practice. We seem to be clicking a lot better and reading each other well. I’m getting more comfortable on the court and with the girls! We have the rest of the day to ourselves, and tonight is Jam Fest!