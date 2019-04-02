Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

2019 final area prep wrestling leaders
Tue, 04/02/2019 - 1:55pm | Bob Jones

Class 1A 
106 pounds
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Wagner, St. Joseph-Ogden    44    9    208
Hosley, Unity    45    7    203
B. Tay, Ridgeview/Lexington    40    3    191
Palmberg, St. Thomas More    27    16    81

113 pounds
Moore, St. Joseph-Ogden    39    12    159
Matlock, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    30    11    113
Reed, Oakwood/Salt Fork    35    10    93
Horsch, GCMS/Fisher    15    2    73

120 pounds
Windle, Ridgeview/Lexington    39    7    172
Deavers, Clinton    22    12    62
Ifft, Prairie Central    24    21    51
Reagan, Oakwood/Salt Fork    24    16    36

126 pounds
Gavel, Unity    35    20    109
Maxey, GCMS/Fisher    29    10    99
J. Lashauy, Oakwood/Salt Fork    31    12    75
Eveland, Clinton    25    17    52

132 pounds
Gulley, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    35    10    169
O’Linc, Monticello    38    11    168
C. Tay, Ridgeview/Lexington    27    11    102
Hutson, Oakwood/Salt Fork    30    15    55

138 pounds
Elliot, Hoopeston Area    41    0    216
McConaha, Monticello    36    13    137
Franz, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    32    8    136
Holt, St. Joseph-Ogden    33    13    123

145 pounds
Reynolds, Clinton    34    4    185
P. Eastin, Unity    43    9    181
Schefer, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    35    10    140
C. Lashuay, Oakwood/Salt Fork    29    8    100

152 pounds
C. Moser, Prairie Central    47    9    209
Sexton, St. Thomas More    41    9    179
Sloat, Clinton    20    8    70
Jones, Monticello    31    20    61

160 pounds
Casner, Prairie Central    38    18    148
Winter, Clinton    30    9    127
Ajster, Oakwood/Salt Fork    33    7    115
Akins, BHRA    28    8    113

170 pounds
Deacetis, Prairie Central    53    0    283
Conaty, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    32    4    155
Shannon, Unity    33    17    116
Albaugh, Judah Christian    21    11    76

182 pounds
Scott, Unity    44    3    213
Downs, Clinton    30    3    166
Menacher, Monticello    35    11    150
P. Kean, GCMS/Fisher    26    8    99

195 pounds
Ja. Woodrey, Prairie Central    52    5    272
Kerr, Monticello    37    6    178
C. Eastin, Unity    36    16    110
Kenner, Hoopeston Area    27    14    106

220 pounds
Hoselton, Prairie Central    51    0    301
Varela, Unity    41    7    208
Jordan, Monticello    31    11    128
An. Colunga, Hoopeston Area    28    12    99

285 pounds
Jo. Woodrey, Prairie Central    50    4    249
McDaniel, Unity    29    13    93
H. Workman, GCMS/Fisher    25    11    84
Borden, Oakwood/Salt Fork    26    9    71

 

Class 2A
106 pounds
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Johnson, Centennial    30    10    115
L. Potenberg, Central    28    12    88
Kisantear, Rantoul/PBL    9    4    35
Hathaway, Westville/G-RF    15    9    30

113 pounds
C. Hall, Central    38    7    174
McMullen, Centennial    22    9    54
Straub, Mahomet-Seymour    12    9    18
Foulks, Rantoul/PBL    2    1    6

120 pounds
Rice, Central    32    12    112
Heinold, Mahomet-Seymour    17    10    37
Cornett, Rantoul/PBL    2    0    12
Domingo, Central    4    2    10

126 pounds
Kotiw, Central    30    9    90
Schnepper, Mahomet-Seymour    26    23    18
Thornhill, Central    1    0    6
Ae. Turner, Danville    12    12    2

132 pounds
T. Smith, Danville    26    11    76
Allen, Rantoul/PBL    23    15    52
Peete, Centennial    11    9    15

138 pounds
Decker, Mahomet-Seymour    29    16    95
E. Perez, Danville    29    16    87
Terhune, Rantoul/PBL    23    17    27

145 pounds
McCusker, Rantoul/PBL    44    7    221
Ah. Turner, Danville    41    2    217
Vickers, Central    5    3    8

152 pounds
Roseman, Rantoul/PBL    45    5    197
Granadino, Mahomet-Seymour    31    17    84
Lopez, Danville    16    9    52
Maheffy, Westville/G-RF    3    2    12

160 pounds
D. Hall, Central    41    2    192
Nesbitt, Centennial    37    6    150
Sanchez, Danville    28    14    84
Humes, Rantoul/PBL    14    6    32

170 pounds
Mka. Stanley, Argenta-Oreana/M-F    37    5    166
Roberson, Centennial    39    5    165
Heimann, Mahomet-Seymour    29    11    97
Brooks, Central    21    17    43

182 pounds
Edwards, Westville/G-RF    25    10    80
Woods, Urbana    14    10    26
Roberts, Mahomet-Seymour    20    18    19
Sims, Centennial    12    11    13
Gandhi, Central    2    1    6

195 pounds
Renshaw, Mahomet-Seymour    27    20    58
Russell, Centennial    13    7    34
Machoro, Urbana    12    8    11

220 pounds
Pruitt, Westville/G-RF    40    3    164
D. Perez, Danville    27    16    59
Bone, Mahomet-Seymour    10    11    10

285 pounds
Luffman, Urbana    33    0    191
Copass, Westville/G-RF    38    4    180
Buchanan, Mahomet-Seymour    34    12    147
Fleming, Centennial    24    15    57
Cruz, Rantoul/PBL    10    9    12

