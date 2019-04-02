2019 final area prep wrestling leaders
Class 1A
106 pounds
Name, School W L Pts
Wagner, St. Joseph-Ogden 44 9 208
Hosley, Unity 45 7 203
B. Tay, Ridgeview/Lexington 40 3 191
Palmberg, St. Thomas More 27 16 81
113 pounds
Moore, St. Joseph-Ogden 39 12 159
Matlock, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 30 11 113
Reed, Oakwood/Salt Fork 35 10 93
Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 15 2 73
120 pounds
Windle, Ridgeview/Lexington 39 7 172
Deavers, Clinton 22 12 62
Ifft, Prairie Central 24 21 51
Reagan, Oakwood/Salt Fork 24 16 36
126 pounds
Gavel, Unity 35 20 109
Maxey, GCMS/Fisher 29 10 99
J. Lashauy, Oakwood/Salt Fork 31 12 75
Eveland, Clinton 25 17 52
132 pounds
Gulley, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 35 10 169
O’Linc, Monticello 38 11 168
C. Tay, Ridgeview/Lexington 27 11 102
Hutson, Oakwood/Salt Fork 30 15 55
138 pounds
Elliot, Hoopeston Area 41 0 216
McConaha, Monticello 36 13 137
Franz, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 32 8 136
Holt, St. Joseph-Ogden 33 13 123
145 pounds
Reynolds, Clinton 34 4 185
P. Eastin, Unity 43 9 181
Schefer, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 35 10 140
C. Lashuay, Oakwood/Salt Fork 29 8 100
152 pounds
C. Moser, Prairie Central 47 9 209
Sexton, St. Thomas More 41 9 179
Sloat, Clinton 20 8 70
Jones, Monticello 31 20 61
160 pounds
Casner, Prairie Central 38 18 148
Winter, Clinton 30 9 127
Ajster, Oakwood/Salt Fork 33 7 115
Akins, BHRA 28 8 113
170 pounds
Deacetis, Prairie Central 53 0 283
Conaty, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 32 4 155
Shannon, Unity 33 17 116
Albaugh, Judah Christian 21 11 76
182 pounds
Scott, Unity 44 3 213
Downs, Clinton 30 3 166
Menacher, Monticello 35 11 150
P. Kean, GCMS/Fisher 26 8 99
195 pounds
Ja. Woodrey, Prairie Central 52 5 272
Kerr, Monticello 37 6 178
C. Eastin, Unity 36 16 110
Kenner, Hoopeston Area 27 14 106
220 pounds
Hoselton, Prairie Central 51 0 301
Varela, Unity 41 7 208
Jordan, Monticello 31 11 128
An. Colunga, Hoopeston Area 28 12 99
285 pounds
Jo. Woodrey, Prairie Central 50 4 249
McDaniel, Unity 29 13 93
H. Workman, GCMS/Fisher 25 11 84
Borden, Oakwood/Salt Fork 26 9 71
Class 2A
106 pounds
Name, School W L Pts
Johnson, Centennial 30 10 115
L. Potenberg, Central 28 12 88
Kisantear, Rantoul/PBL 9 4 35
Hathaway, Westville/G-RF 15 9 30
113 pounds
C. Hall, Central 38 7 174
McMullen, Centennial 22 9 54
Straub, Mahomet-Seymour 12 9 18
Foulks, Rantoul/PBL 2 1 6
120 pounds
Rice, Central 32 12 112
Heinold, Mahomet-Seymour 17 10 37
Cornett, Rantoul/PBL 2 0 12
Domingo, Central 4 2 10
126 pounds
Kotiw, Central 30 9 90
Schnepper, Mahomet-Seymour 26 23 18
Thornhill, Central 1 0 6
Ae. Turner, Danville 12 12 2
132 pounds
T. Smith, Danville 26 11 76
Allen, Rantoul/PBL 23 15 52
Peete, Centennial 11 9 15
138 pounds
Decker, Mahomet-Seymour 29 16 95
E. Perez, Danville 29 16 87
Terhune, Rantoul/PBL 23 17 27
145 pounds
McCusker, Rantoul/PBL 44 7 221
Ah. Turner, Danville 41 2 217
Vickers, Central 5 3 8
152 pounds
Roseman, Rantoul/PBL 45 5 197
Granadino, Mahomet-Seymour 31 17 84
Lopez, Danville 16 9 52
Maheffy, Westville/G-RF 3 2 12
160 pounds
D. Hall, Central 41 2 192
Nesbitt, Centennial 37 6 150
Sanchez, Danville 28 14 84
Humes, Rantoul/PBL 14 6 32
170 pounds
Mka. Stanley, Argenta-Oreana/M-F 37 5 166
Roberson, Centennial 39 5 165
Heimann, Mahomet-Seymour 29 11 97
Brooks, Central 21 17 43
182 pounds
Edwards, Westville/G-RF 25 10 80
Woods, Urbana 14 10 26
Roberts, Mahomet-Seymour 20 18 19
Sims, Centennial 12 11 13
Gandhi, Central 2 1 6
195 pounds
Renshaw, Mahomet-Seymour 27 20 58
Russell, Centennial 13 7 34
Machoro, Urbana 12 8 11
220 pounds
Pruitt, Westville/G-RF 40 3 164
D. Perez, Danville 27 16 59
Bone, Mahomet-Seymour 10 11 10
285 pounds
Luffman, Urbana 33 0 191
Copass, Westville/G-RF 38 4 180
Buchanan, Mahomet-Seymour 34 12 147
Fleming, Centennial 24 15 57
Cruz, Rantoul/PBL 10 9 12
