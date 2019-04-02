Report: Tim Finke leaving Grand Canyon

CHAMPAIGN — Grand Canyon freshman guard Tim Finke has decided to transfer from the program, Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported Tuesday afternoon. The former Centennial and Champaign Central guard played in all 34 games for the Antelopes this season and made three starts while averaging 15.8 minutes per game.

Finke, who was the highest ranked recruit in Grand Canyon program history, averaged 3.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in his first season with the 'Lopes. The 2018 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year shot 37 percent from the field and three-point range and just 54 percent at the free throw line during his freshman season.

Finke played alongside his oldest brother, Michael, during his one season at Grand Canyon. The Centennial grad and former Illini forward was the third-leading scorer for the 'Lopes in his lone season as a graduate transfer.