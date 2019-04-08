Houpt resigns after seven years leading Danville hoops

Other Related Content Moore, Vikings earn league title

DANVILLE — The Danville boys' basketball program is seeking a new coach after Ted Houpt announced his resignation Monday.

Houpt recently finished his seventh year in charge of the Vikings, overseeing some of their best results since the 1990s. His tenure concludes with a 114-89 record, including a 79-16 ledger in the last three campaigns.

The longtime Danville history teacher guided the Vikings to a Class 4A regional championship in 2017, the club's first since winning one in Class AA in 2001. The following year, he oversaw Danville's first Big 12 Conference outright title victory since 2001, and the Vikings followed that up this season by sharing the Big 12 crown with Normal West.

Houpt's son, Sean, was the lone senior starter on this year's Danville roster. Houpt departs a crew that finished one win shy of a sectional championship and returns four starters, including Division I prospect Tevin Smith. Ted Houpt's daughter, Erin, will be a junior on the Vikings girls' team next season.

Danville athletic director Mark Bacys said the job will be posted publicly.