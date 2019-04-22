Oakwood hoops standout Young commits to Murray State

FITHIAN — Katelyn Young will be a member of the Murray State women’s basketball team beginning with its 2020-21 season, as the Oakwood junior verbally committed to the Division I program Monday evening.

“I’m very thankful for all of the other offers, too, but this is just a dream come true for me,” said Young, who estimates she received about 12 such pieces of interest, primarily from institutions in the Midwest.

“I take it pretty big,” Young continued, shortly after tweeting out her decision. “I want to represent Vermilion County pretty well and let people know there are good players here.”

The 6-foot-1 forward is a three-time News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection who averaged 19.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals for a 24-7 Class 2A regional finalist in 2018-19.

“They just said, ‘You could be a big part of (the Racers),’” Young said of what she was told by Murray State coach Rechelle Turner, whose current roster presently boasts no athletes taller than 6-1. “I really enjoyed all the girls there. They just clicked with me.”