Easton returns to take over STM girls' hoops

Other Related Content Former Illini McClure named STM volleyball's next coach

St. Thomas More is going back to its roots with its latest girls' basketball coaching hire, as the school announced Friday that Scott Easton will take over the program.

Easton replaces Ashley VanEtten, who is not returning to the squad after one campaign in charge.

Easton was Sabers girls' basketball's first-ever coach for a full varsity year, helming the club for its 2003-04 season. He also served as an assistant in Matt Kelley's sixth and final season leading the STM boys, in 2017-18.

"We are confident that Scott will incorporate his many life experiences and, most importantly, serves as a witness of God's love for the team," Sabers co-athletic director Josh Hinkley wrote in a statement. "Scott has been a supporter of STM since its first inception, and we can think of no better way to celebrate our 20th year anniversary than to welcome Scott to the helm."

A retired FBI special agent, Easton possesses significant hoops experience. The 1979 Army graduate played under current Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and also was an assistant for Krzyzewski at Duke in 1987-88 and with James Madison's Lefty Driesell in 1988-89.

The STM girls collected a 21-9 record in Easton's one previous season leading the Sabers.