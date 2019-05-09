Finke transfers to Wright State

Scott Nagy starred with the Centennial boys' basketball team in the mid-1980s.

Tim Finke did so both with Centennial and Champaign Central from 2014 to 2018.

Now, the two will connect on the college basketball scene.

Nagy, the coach at Wright State, announced on Thursday that Finke will transfer to play with the Raiders. He'll have to sit out the upcoming season but will have three seasons of eligibility remaining starting in the 2020-21 season.

Finke spent his freshman season at Grand Canyon, but announced last month he was leaving the Antelopes after he averaged 18 minutes per game off the bench, while averaging 3.5 points and 2.9 rebounds.

"The biggest thing for me when I was reflecting on it was the style of play in sense of ball movement and player movement,” Finke said last month about his decision to transfer from Grand Canyon. "There wasn’t a whole lot of that this past year. I thrive in that. When the ball’s moving, there’s energy, and that’s something I can really benefit from. There wasn’t as much of that as I thought there might be here at GCU."

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Finke, the younger brother of former Illini Michael Finke, was a four-time News-Gazette All-Area First Team selection and its 2018 All-Area Player of the Year. He finished his high school career with 2,015 points, the most ever by a player in Champaign-Urbana history, before playing with his older brother at Grand Canyon this past season.

Wright State finished 21-13 last season under Nagy in his third season leading the Raiders and played in the NIT after reaching the Horizon League tournament championship game.

"Tim is a big guard who can play multiple positions," Nagy said. "He enters our program with a good amount of college basketball experience. With another year of skill development and time in the weight room, we think he will have a major impact on our program, not only as a player, but as a person."