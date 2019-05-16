FOUR STARS: Schlarman's Brown a double qualifier
Preps coordinator Colin Likas offers up four area athletes who stood out Thursday in Charleston:
KAYLENN HUNT
TRI-COUNTY
Sophomore advanced in all of her events, winning long jump heat in 17 feet, 91/2 inches and clearing 5-2 and 36-53/4 in the high and triple jumps, respectively.
SIERRA BRYANT
BISMARCK-HENNING/ROSSVILLE-ALVIN
Junior narrowly missed advancing in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, but pushed through to a 400 finals spot by defeating her heatmates in 59.14 seconds.
CAPRIA BROWN
SCHLARMAN
Junior will compete in two of her four events during Saturday’s finals, advancing in the 200-meter dash (26.56 seconds) and 300 hurdles (47.01).
NaKAYA HUGHES
ST. THOMAS MORE
Senior had to get past her 5-foot season-best in high jump to qualify for the event finals, and she did by joining 15 others in leaping over the bar at 5-2.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.