Relaxed Nettles still focused on state success

CHARLESTON — Kenli Nettles boasts a bubbly personality that doesn’t disappear when the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond junior dons her red and black track and field uniform.

Not even during Thursday’s Class 1A state preliminaries at O’Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.

Almost as soon as she crossed the finish line in each of her three running events, Nettles put on a smile, let out a laugh or two and congratulated her competitors.

So it’s a little jarring to see the tall redhead more intense before and during the race ­— blocking out all surroundings and staring daggers through the track ahead of her.

“I’m kind of happy when I’m racing, because I like to run and everything,” Nettles said. “But I try to keep a straight face, because, I’m like, if I laugh or smile I’m going to mess up.”

No point in deviating from that plan now.

Nettles is in prime position to top the 1A podium multiple times in Saturday’s finals, qualifying with the top effort in three of her four events and putting the small-school field on notice.

“I’ve competed in the (USA Track & Field) Junior Olympics and everything, so the pressure, I’m kind of used to it,” Nettles said. “It just kind of pushes me to improve my times and better myself all around.”

Nettles’ best display of that Thursday came in the 100-meter hurdles. Racing with a stiff wind at her back, Nettles exploded to a personal-best clocking of 14.23 seconds that generated a reaction of genuine shock.

“In one of my smaller meets, I ran like a 14.2, but it was hand-timed, so it was around 14.56,” Nettles said. “So whenever I crossed the finish line (Thursday) and saw that time, I was like, ‘Wow, I just PR’d by a lot.’ ”

Nettles blew away the 300 hurdles field as well, finishing more than a second below reigning state champion DaeLin Switzer from St. Teresa at 44.41 to Switzer’s 45.51.

No assistance from the elements was needed in that outcome, either, as Nettles contested the 300 hurdles and 200 dash (ninth-best time of 26.77) primarily running into the wind.

“The 200, I had to push really hard,” Nettles said. “Right as soon as you got off the curve, you got hit with it really hard.”

Nettles also was one of 16 competitors to clear 5 feet, 2 inches in the high jump, making her a two-time four-event state finalist.

The difference this time around is Nettles swapping out the triple jump for her half-lap sprint around EIU’s bright blue track.

“I didn’t really like triple jump,” admitted Nettles, who earned eighth place in the venture this time last year. “I did it just because I wanted to try a new event. And I’m doing the multis in college, so it helps with doing the 200.”

That’s another element to Nettles’ performance this week. She’s showing off for her future while trying to improve upon 2018’s runner-up results in both hurdles events and the high jump.

Whichever school lands Nettles’ services not only will get an uber-talented athlete, but also someone who truly enjoys honing her craft.

So who should be sending their scouts to follow Nettles’ progress, with her ambitions to complete in the heptathlon and pentathlon in college?

“I’m not exactly sure where yet,” Nettles said. “Somewhere Division I, hopefully, Big Ten or SEC.”